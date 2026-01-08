UL 1642 certification clears HPQ ENDURA+ 18650 and 21700 cells for U.S. commercial sales, meeting the baseline safety standard required by North American OEMs and integrators.

With both UL 1642 and UN 38.3 certifications secured, HPQ transitions from validation to commercialization, enabling immediate customer engagement and qualification discussions in the U.S. market.

MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - HPQ Silicon Inc. ("HPQ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HPQ) (OTCQB: HPQFF) (FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in advanced materials innovation and the development of next-generation processes, announced that its HPQ ENDURA+ lithium-ion battery cells have received UL 1642 certification, the core safety standard required for commercial acceptance of lithium-ion cells in the United States. The certification applies to both commercially targeted formats, the 18650 (4,000 mAh) and 21700 (6,000 mAh) cells, and confirms compliance with the safety requirements demanded by U.S. OEMs, integrators, and end-market customers.

Cylindrical 18650 and 2170 HPQ Endura+ cells. (CNW Group/HPQ Silicon Inc.)

UL 1642 certification is widely regarded as the technical threshold for selling lithium-ion cells in the U.S. market. Its completion marks a decisive regulatory milestone for HPQ, enabling direct engagement with North American customers across electronics, mobility, embedded systems, and professional equipment markets.

This achievement follows HPQ's earlier UN 38.3 transport certification (December 16th release) and completes the Company's U.S. regulatory framework for its HPQ ENDURA+ cell platform, positioning the product line for immediate commercial discussions and supply chain integration.

"Certifying at the cell level, is where real market access begins in the United States," said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. "UL 1642 gives OEMs and integrators confidence that safety has been engineered into the core of the product, not added later at the system level. For HPQ ENDURA+, this removes a key qualification hurdle and allows commercial conversations to focus on performance, scalability, and integration rather than regulatory risk."

UL 1642 Confirms Cell-Level Safety Under Real-World and Abuse Conditions

UL 1642 certifications verify the safety of lithium-ion cells through a comprehensive series of electrical, mechanical, and thermal stress tests that simulate real-world use and failure scenarios. HPQ's HPQ ENDURA+ cells successfully met all applicable requirements, including short-circuit protection, resistance to overcharge and forced discharge, thermal stability, mechanical integrity under impact and crush conditions, and tolerance to electrical and mechanical abuse.

Passing these tests confirms that the HPQ ENDURA+ cells demonstrate the intrinsic safety, thermal control, and structural robustness required for deployment in regulated U.S. applications. Importantly, the certification applies at the cell level, making it a prerequisite for downstream integration into certified battery packs and finished products.

By securing this certification, HPQ removes a critical barrier to entry for U.S. commercialization. The certification allows the Company to engage directly with North American OEMs, accelerate qualification programs, and advance commercial agreements without regulatory constraints tied to cell safety compliance.

From Validation to Commercial Execution

HPQ approached UL 1642 certification with a high level of technical confidence. Many of the underlying safety and abuse tests had already been replicated internally during prior development and qualification phases. Formal certification now provides third-party confirmation that the HPQ ENDURA+ platform meets U.S. safety expectations at scale.

With both UN 38.3 transport certification and UL 1642 safety certification now in place, HPQ has completed the core regulatory requirements for U.S. commercialization. The Company is positioned to transition from certification and validation activities toward customer engagement, qualification programs, and early commercial deployment.

"Reaching this stage changes the nature of our discussions with the market," added Tourillon. "HPQ ENDURA+ is no longer being evaluated as a development program, but as a compliant product platform that can be integrated into existing supply chains. That credibility allows us to move from technical validation to commercial execution, including customer qualification, volume planning, and partnership structuring in the U.S."

This milestone underscores HPQ's progression from advanced battery research and development to market-ready execution. The HPQ ENDURA+ platform is now cleared for U.S. commercial pathways, enabling the Company to focus on scaling partnerships, advancing supply discussions, and converting technical progress into revenue-driven outcomes.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium--of which HPQ is a shareholder--the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica and high-purity silicon, with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site

