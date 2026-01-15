IEC 62133 certification confirms that HPQ Endura+ and Novacium lithium-ion cells meet the world's leading international safety standard for portable rechargeable batteries

Combined with existing UN 38.3 (transport) and UL 1642 (U.S.) certifications, this completes the core set of globally recognized safety approvals

Removes major regulatory barriers and accelerates commercial discussions, customer qualification programs, and market entry with OEMs worldwide

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - HPQ Silicon Inc. ("HPQ" or the "Company") (TSXV: HPQ) (OTCQB: HPQFF) (FRA: O08), a technology company focused on innovative materials and next-generation processes, together with its French technology partner Novacium SAS, today announced that their lithium-ion battery cells have received IEC 62133 certification.

Cylindrical 18650 and 21700 HPQ Endura+ cells. (CNW Group/HPQ Silicon Inc.)

IEC 62133 is the most widely accepted international safety standard for portable rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and battery packs. It is mandatory or strongly preferred for market access in the vast majority of countries worldwide (Europe, Asia, and many others). The certification validates electrical, mechanical, and chemical safety under both normal use and reasonably foreseeable misuse conditions.

The certification applies to HPQ and Novacium's cylindrical cells in the widely adopted 18650 and 21700 formats – the dominant sizes used in consumer electronics, power tools, industrial equipment, laboratory instruments, medical devices, and many other applications.

"This is a critical commercial milestone for HPQ and Novacium," said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. "With UN 38.3, UL 1642, and now IEC 62133 in place, our cells fully satisfy the major safety requirements of regulators, major manufacturers, and end-users globally. We can now move from technical evaluations to serious commercial negotiations, product qualification at customer sites, and integration into international supply chains."

IEC 62133: A Global Benchmark for Battery Safety and Market Access

IEC 62133 is one of the most widely recognized safety standards for exporting lithium-ion batteries into global markets. Compliance is required or strongly preferred in many jurisdictions and across multiple end-use sectors. The certification validates our cells against a comprehensive series of tests designed to mitigate risks such as overcharging, over-discharging, short circuits, and thermal events, while also confirming proper labeling, documentation, and traceability.

The achievement of IEC 62133 compliance significantly de-risks the product for potential partners and customers, expands addressable market opportunities, and supports HPQ's strategy to rapidly scale production and secure long-term commercial agreements.

"From a business standpoint, IEC 62133 dramatically broadens our market reach," said Derick Lila, M.A., M.Sc., HPQ's Director of Communication and Director of Business Development. "Customers can now confidently advance from testing to procurement and contracts. We are actively increasing engagement with global partners and expect faster progress in qualification programs and initial sales."

Removing Barriers to Commercialization and Global Sales

"Moreover, from a commercialization standpoint, IEC 62133 expands our path to revenue," added Mr. Lila. "This certification gives potential customers the assurance they need to move from technical evaluation to procurement discussions. It positions HPQ and Novacium to pursue opportunities across multiple regions while supporting our strategy to scale production and secure long-term commercial agreements."

The IEC 62133 certification further reinforces HPQ's objective of transitioning from advanced materials development to high value added and market-ready energy storage solutions. With internationally recognized safety validation in place, HPQ and Novacium are now positioned to expand and accelerate customer engagement, advance qualification programs, and support sales discussions across global lithium-ion battery markets.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium--of which HPQ is a shareholder--the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica and high-purity silicon, with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

About NOVACIUM SAS

Novacium is an innovative technology start-up created in 2022, in France. It is an engineering and R&D company dedicated to materials for energy, with a specialization in silicon and hydrogen. Novacium is developing 2 technologies. The first concerns a new silicon-based anode material that significantly increases the capacity of Li-ion batteries. Novacium's second activity is the generation of hydrogen. Novacium is developing an autonomous hydrogen generation system for civil and military applications fueled by a patented alloy based on silicon and aluminum.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives.

