HP Empowers Canadian Workers to Reclaim Lost Time with AI-Powered PCs

New survey examines the role of AI in reducing time-consuming tasks associated with modern work

Canadians become not-so-nice: 35% of Canadian workers * surveyed report feeling crankier, less polite, and curt in communication when sleep-deprived due to time changes

22% predict they'll be less productive at work, and 28% say they won't be their best selves if they lose an hour of sleep Appetite for AI: 61% believe AI can help them complete work more efficiently and 63% say AI could help them tackle administrative tasks faster

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - A new survey from HP Canada Co., a subsidiary of HP Inc., identified common pain points experienced by Canadian workers struggling to regain momentum after daylight savings, long weekends, and extended leave. The data outlines a strong desire for personalized tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to help Canadians save time and increase productivity to focus on the work they love.

According to the company's latest research, 7 in 10 (71%) Canadian workers who use a computer for work say that reading their unread emails/messages and tackling other administrative tasks are what they least look forward to when coming back from time away. This feeling doesn't end at the inbox either, as 1 in 5 (20%) of respondents also feel the struggle of juggling personal obligations with work.

While Canadians are known to be polite, losing sleep from changes like daylight savings or jet lag can make them not-so-nice, with nearly 1 in 3 (35%) respondents saying they had less patience with those around them after not getting enough sleep, feeling crankier than usual, less polite, and curt in their communication. Respondents also predict lower productivity (22%), difficulty concentrating on work tasks (18%) and feeling they won't be their best selves (28%) if they lose an hour of sleep signaling a need for solutions to help combat anticipated challenges.

"The struggle to catch up — due to time change, travel, meetings, or personal time off—can feel overwhelming without the right technology. AI is proving to be a transformative ally, enhancing not just productivity but also well-being by making work simpler and more meaningful," said Michelle Biase, President and Managing Director, HP Canada. "HP's next-generation AI PCs help Canadians reclaim lost time and refocus their energy, making it easier to do the work they love so that work does not have to feel like work."

AI-powered tools assist Canadians in staying organized and managing their schedules, which helps improve performance despite challenges such as jet lag or being away from the workplace. The report revealed that:

3 in 5 respondents believe AI can help them complete their work more efficiently and boost productivity (61%) and get through administrative tasks more quickly (63%).

Nearly half (46%) of respondents are interested in tools that help them find work materials such as documents and emails more quicky.

46% of respondents desire tools that are secure and keep information protected.

1 in 4 are interested in writing tools that can capture their voice and tone (27%) and help with content creation and personalization (24%).

Yet, there is a knowledge gap among respondents about how to use AI, with 3 in 5 (59%) of Canadian workers who have no direct experience with AI or don't understand how it works.

"AI is redefining the future of work, offering businesses a powerful opportunity to empower their talent. By providing AI-enabled technology and the right training, companies can simplify workloads, optimize workflows, and elevate work quality—ultimately driving greater job satisfaction," adds Biase.

As a leading technology provider transforming the future of work, HP's leading Next-Gen AI PC portfolio allows users to personalize their use of AI to be more productive by running workloads faster, customizing models and maintaining privacy – all locally on the device. Canadian professionals, creators and entrepreneurs can manage workloads and maximize efficiency by:

Getting caught up, faster: For those experiencing information overload or a full inbox, HP's Next-Gen AI PCs can help users catch up faster by scanning email, summarizing and prioritizing actions items. Finding inspiration: Create a first draft of an email, document or presentation or take it one step further by using it to fine-tune communications, adjust for tone or utilize prompts to help brainstorm or clarify ideas and content. Automating repetitive tasks: Use automated email sorting, calendar scheduling and data entry to save time by organizing a to-do list based on a schedule, especially when working across different time zones. Gaining instant insights across diverse information: Whether comparing candidates, distilling research, or understanding agreements, HP's AI Companion delivers the power of instant insight across multiple documents with a simple drag, drop, and a question. Building strong collaboration: Experience high-quality visuals and audio using the built-in Poly Camera Pro and tackle challenges like poor lighting and backgrounds distractions with Auto Framing and Background Blur/Replace to ensure focused conversations, regardless of location. Feeling secure and in control: HP Wolf Security, built into HP's AI-powered devices, defends against malware, phishing, ransomware and advance AI-based threats reducing alert volume and safeguarding sensitive data, providing users added peace of mind.

To learn more about HP's Next-Gen AI PCs offering, including the HP EliteBook and OmniBook portfolios, and its ecosystem of powerful hybrid solutions, visit hp.ca.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

*Edelman conducted a 6-minute online quantitative survey in English and French among 1,003 Canadians who are employed and use a computer for work, sourced through the Leger Opinion Panel, between February 7th-February 13th, 2025. Quotas and weighting were used to reflect the Canadian general population ages 18+ based on the latest census parameters.

