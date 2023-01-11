HOYA Vision Care Canada Invests Nearly $10 Million in New State-of-the-Art Lab Equipment

Investments in manufacturing and production equipment will increase lens quality and reduce delivery times

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care announced a multi-million-dollar investment in its manufacturing lab network to expand its capabilities and support eye care professionals throughout Canada. The investment is nearly $10 million and will focus on growing the national lab network.

HOYA Canada is the first optical lab in North America to have installed the SCHNEIDER Modulo Center ONE, a highly sophisticated, intelligently interlinked surfacing system to improve production efficiency. Additionally, HOYA utilizes the HSC Modulo XTS surfacing generator, LCU Modulo ONE, automated taper and blocker, and anti-reflective coating machines. In addition to improvements in the Mississauga lab, regional centres will receive new equipment to enhance HOYA's production efficiency across the country.

"We are committed to supporting our customers' success by offering outstanding lens designs, coatings, exceptional service, and competitive rates," said Steven Haifawi, President of HOYA Vision Canada. "This includes investing in new technologies and our people, as well as expanding our production hours to 24/7. With these upgrades, we are confident we can offer the best products and services available in the market."

HOYA's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement aligns with its brand positioning, "For the Visionaries." Investments in state-of-the-art equipment will help the company maintain its high-quality standards and stay on the cutting edge of ophthalmic lens technology.

About HOYA Vision Care

For more than 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology, combined with a leading position in high-performance, quality AR coatings. The company employs 16,000 worldwide, with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and more than 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more, visit www.hoyavision.com.

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care

For further information: Kim Kochendorfer, HOYA Vision Care, Canada, Email: [email protected]