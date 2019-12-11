Howard Coyne announces a disposal of shares and reduction in holding below 10% related to Copper North Mining Corp.

VICTORIA, Dec. 11 2019 /CNW/ - Howard James Coyne announces that he has undertaken a disposal of shares such that he no longer holds over 10% in Copper North Mining Corp.

On 5th December 2019 as part of a private transaction, the seller disposed of 7,813,004 common shares at a deemed price of $0.025875, an implied valuation of $202,161.48. Following the disposal, Howard Coyne's direct and controlled holdings reduced to 4,610,380 common shares and 775,000 warrants. This holding represented 5.4% and 6.3% (converted) of the common shares, based on the 85,900,413 then outstanding.

An early warning report reflecting the above-noted disposal of common shares has now been filed, a copy of which has been sent to the company and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In accordance with applicable securities legislation, Mr Howard Coyne has filed updated insider reports via the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) for the transaction, duly noting that he has ceased to be an insider of the company as of the date of the disposal.

Copper North Mining Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("COL") and has its head office at Suite 112-1095 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2M6.

SOURCE Howard James Coyne

For further information: regarding this news release and to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact Howard Coyne at 14 Macdonald Road, Whitehorse, Y1A 4L2