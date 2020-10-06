How women with high-risk pregnancies can communicate to their care team in a trusted, safe way during Covid-19

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Promera Inc., a Calgary-based company is launching innerme ( www.innerme.io ). A technology driven platform designed to help women diagnosed with a high-risk pregnancy create a personal health profile that can be communicated to their care team in a trusted way. The importance of innerme has grown since the onset of Covid-19, as it can be used to help remotely monitor patients.

"The problem with healthcare today isn't that we don't know enough. The real issue is that we don't communicate and collaborate enough", said Dr. Luke Rudmik, co-founder of Promera. "There's no trusted way for people to track their health and control how this information is shared with their doctor, nurses, and healthcare system."

The goal with innerme is communication. To breakdown communication barriers through privacy-focused health tracking and sharing. Empowering patients to gain more insight and control over their health and giving healthcare providers an innovative tool to better engage with their patients and deliver more personalized care.

Better communication leads to a better healthcare system which leads to healthier people.

