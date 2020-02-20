How to Travel Smart this Spring

Based on 2019 flight data, the cheapest spring weeks to travel are the last week of March, the first week of April or the fourth week of March .

or the . Shop the Expedia Spring Savings event between February 24 and March 1 and save up to 40% off on select hotels

and save up to 40% off on select hotels Book more, save more – Expedia offers discounts and savings when travellers book multiple items on the site. Travellers can find deals under $699 for flights and hotels.

Need a little travel inspiration? According to Expedia flight data, these are a few of the top warm-weather destinations trending for spring 2020:

Orlando, Florida , U.S. Cancun, Mexico Las Vegas, Nevada , U.S. Los Angeles, California , U.S. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Miami, Florida , U.S. Honolulu, Hawaii , U.S. San Jose, Costa Rica San Jose del Cabo, Mexico Liberia , Costa Rica

For travellers on a budget, these are among the cheapest places for a spring getaway – with average ticket prices under $500:

New York, New York Seattle, Washington San Jose, California Boston , Massachusetts Portland, Oregon Edmonton, Alberta Atlanta, Georgia Chicago, Illinois Los Angeles, California Charlotte, North Carolina

To find a great deal on your spring getaway, visit http://www.expedia.ca/lp/spring-travel-deals beginning 12:01 am February 24, 2020, through 11:59 pm March 1, 2020.

About Expedia.ca

Expedia is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travellers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia aims to provide the latest technology and widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2020 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the property of their respective owners. Visit our web site https://www.expedia.ca or use our mobile app to book cheap flights, hotels, and packages.

Visit our web site https://www.expedia.ca/ or use our mobile app to book cheap flights and hotels.

Trending and cheapest destinations based on Expedia.ca flight demand for travel between March 1 – April 30, 2020, compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

SOURCE Expedia.ca

For further information: For more information, contact Talita Ferreira at [email protected], http://www.expedia.ca

Related Links

http://www.expedia.ca

