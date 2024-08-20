How to Talk to Teachers: Lia De Cicco Remu Releases Essential Back-to-School Guide for Parents

Set for release on August 20, 2024, How to Talk to Teachers is a vital resource for parents navigating the complexities of today's school system. Drawing on over fifteen years of experience in Canada's EdTech industry, Lia combines practical advice, personal anecdotes, and insightful case studies to help parents build strong, empathetic partnerships with educators. The book also reimagines what education can be in the 21st century, highlighting the necessary shifts needed to reflect our evolving world.

"As a parent and educator with extensive experience in the EdTech industry, I understand the challenges of navigating the school system. How to Talk to Teachers was written to help give parents the tools and confidence they need to ensure their children's success, ensuring every child has the opportunity to soar in today's ever-changing educational landscape," says Lia De Cicco Remu.

The book's mission is encapsulated on its back cover—"Transform your approach to education. Communicate effectively with teachers. Advocate for your child." This call to action encourages parents to engage proactively in their children's education, addressing academic concerns, the appropriate use of technology like AI in the classroom, and supporting mental well-being throughout the school year.

As families gear up for the new school year, How to Talk to Teachers provides timely and invaluable guidance. Lia De Cicco Remu's approachable yet authoritative style ensures that this book is not just an informative read but a transformative one, reimagining what school can look like for today's learners and tomorrow's leaders.

About the Author:

Lia De Cicco Remu is a certified teacher and national education leader based in Toronto, Canada. She is dedicated to creating a better world for children through education. How to Talk to Teachers is her first book.

