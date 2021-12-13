How to sell whole home surge protection

Most homeowners know that power surges can damage sensitive electronic equipment. Many assume that lighting strikes are the only cause for concern. In fact, surges generated from devices within the house are far more common, occurring up to 100 times a month, cumulatively shortening the lifespan of household electronics.

A typical home may have $15,000 worth of sensitive electronics. Many homeowners plug equipment such as laptops and smart TVs into power bars for protection. But those devices only cover the specific equipment plugged into them. Many other items with sensitive electronics built-in, including refrigerators, ovens, washers and dryers, dishwashers, smart speakers, and HVAC systems can't be plugged into this type of surge protector.

Regardless of the source of the surge, the only way to protect everything in the house, including hardwired fire alarms and CO2 detectors, is with a whole home surge protection device.

Whether on a service call or installing a new panel, sharing this information helps homeowners come to the decision that adding surge protection is a worthwhile investment. If you work with builders, let them know that surge protection will safeguard the appliances, lighting, and HVAC system, and ultimately reduce service calls down the road.

Easy to Install

Whether installing a new panel or on a service call, offering surge protection allows you to provide customers with the security they need.

Adding the peace of mind of whole home surge protection to your clients' homes couldn't be simpler. Schneider Electric's compact surge protection devices are the easiest to install option on the market.

Schneider Electric provides two solutions: plug on neutral surge protectors that snap into place on Square D or HomeLine panels, or pig-tail models for other brands of panel. A built-in green LED light lets you know that the device is working. Once you've installed one of these systems, you'll be able to replicate the job in seconds.

That repeat business can also add up to rewards for you. Select surge protection devices earn you points through the mySchneider Electrician Rewards program that you can redeem for tools, household electronics, camping gear, and more.

Further Benefits for Your Clients

Depending on the model, Schneider Electric whole home surge protectors come with warranties offering up to five-years' coverage for as much $50,000 on connected electronics in the home.

And, of course, your clients benefit from knowing that you're looking out for them, even when you're not there.

Whole home surge protection by Schneider Electric gives electricians an affordable, easy to install way to offer their homeowners peace of mind that their valuable electronics will be protected from damage.

For more information visit our Whole Home Surge Protection page.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Blog

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Relations - Edelman on behalf of Schneider Electric, Ada Lovelace Rampersaud, Phone: +1 647 245 7741, Email: [email protected]