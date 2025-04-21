How to Design a Product Like Steve Jobs: Marty Cagan, "The Godfather of Project Management," Joins the Digital Disruption Podcast by Info-Tech Research Group

In the ninth episode of Info-Tech Research Group's Digital Disruption podcast, host Geoff Nielson is joined by Marty Cagan, founder of the Silicon Valley Product Group and one of the most influential voices in product management. Together, they explore for listeners why traditional approaches to product management are breaking down in the age of AI and what needs to change to meet the challenges ahead.

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ - In the race to adopt AI and remain competitive, organizations are realizing that the real barrier to innovation isn't technology - it is outdated thinking about how teams should work. In Episode 9 of Digital Disruption from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, titled "How to Design a Product Like Steve Jobs," Marty Cagan, the renowned product leadership expert and founder of the Silicon Valley Product Group, explains what it means to be a truly product-centric organization in 2025. The newly published episode explores how generative AI is reshaping roles, responsibilities, and the capabilities needed for product teams to thrive, as well as highlights how outdated approaches to process and project management can hold organizations back from meaningful innovation.

In the ninth episode of Info-Tech Research Group’s Digital Disruption podcast, host Geoff Nielson is joined by Marty Cagan, founder of the Silicon Valley Product Group and one of the most influential voices in product management. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Widely recognized as a transformative voice in modern product leadership, Cagan has worked with leading tech companies around the world, helping them build stronger teams, better cultures, and more empowered product organizations. A former executive at eBay, Netscape, and HP, Cagan, also famously known as "the godfather of product management," brings a rare combination of hands-on experience and high-level strategy. Cagan is also the author of multiple bestsellers, including Inspired and Empowered, and a respected advisor to product teams across industries.

"Marty Cagan doesn't just talk about building better products - he shows what it takes to build better product organizations," says Geoff Nielson, Senior Vice President of Brand at Info-Tech Research Group and host of Digital Disruption. "In episode 9, Cagan challenges leaders to rethink their assumptions about innovation, leadership, and organizational design in a world where technology is evolving at an exponential rate."

The ninth episode of Digital Disruption emphasizes the need for product leaders to adapt their structures and workflows in response to new technological and market demands. Cagan urges leaders to abandon outdated hierarchies and rigid workflows, instead embracing empowered teams, cross-functional collaboration, and decision-making rooted in discovery. For organizations navigating the shift to AI and beyond, his message is clear: product innovation starts with transforming how people work together.

Digital Disruption, Episode 9: "How to Design a Product Like Steve Jobs"

In the ninth episode of Digital Disruption, Marty Cagan joins host Geoff Nielson to discuss key themes shaping the product management discipline today, including:

The three dominant models of product management and how generative AI will impact each one

Why empowered teams, not feature factories, are essential for innovation

The role of visionary leadership and coaching in enabling product success

Why tech-enabled discovery and decision-making matters more than process compliance

What it means to build truly product-driven cultures beyond Silicon Valley

Cagan also reflects on ideas from his latest book, Transformed, which includes practical case studies and strategies to help companies move beyond excuses and begin evolving their product model, whether they're in healthcare, government, or finance.

Episode 9 of Digital Disruption with Marty Cagan is now available on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify. IT and business professionals are encouraged to subscribe for more insights and in-depth conversations with global industry experts shaping the future of technology, society, and the workplace.

To learn more, visit the Digital Disruption podcast page and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

For more information about guest opportunities and participation in upcoming episodes, please contact [email protected].

Media Passes to Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Registration is now open for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Vegas, taking place June 10 to 12, 2025, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418