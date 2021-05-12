The Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation publishes a guide for journalists in collaboration with the Canadian Commission for UNESCO

MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Belonging to LGBTQI communities is often synonymous with discrimination, ostracism, threats, harassment, physical or sexual violence, imprisonment at times, and even murder. Given the key role played by the media, the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation is publishing a guide for the benefit of journalists, How to address sexual and gender diversity in the media?, in order to support them when reporting on the realities of LGBTQI communities. This guide was developed by the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation in partnership with the Canadian Commission for UNESCO (CCUNESCO).

"Journalists have a role to play in eliminating prejudices. Reporting on the situation of immigrants, younger individuals and older people belonging to LGBTQI communities, which are among the most vulnerable groups, can help generate more empathy and support for them," explains Jasmin Roy, President and Founder of the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation.

The ways in which the realities of LGBTQI communities are portrayed in the media often contain myths and prejudices. For example, how many times have we read or heard that a public figure has "admitted" to being homosexual or lesbian? Yet dictionaries teach us that we admit a mistake, a sin, or a crime. In countries where that is no longer the case, it should rather be written or said that a person has "revealed" or "disclosed" his or her sexual orientation.

Linked here is a video presentation of the guide.

The guide is the result of a collaboration between Michel Dorais, Ph.D, sexual sociologist, professor and researcher at Laval University; Jasmin Roy, founder of the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation, who is also an writer, documentary filmmaker and former journalist; and Guillaume Tardif, master's degree student in social work.

"Gender equity is a cross-cutting priority of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, and this includes supporting initiatives that promote the inclusion of LGBTQI individuals," points out David Schimpky, Director of the Secretariat. "This guide supports our efforts to fight against discrimination aimed at LGBTQI communities. Although this guide was developed for the media, we expect that it will be helpful in other fields as well."

Educating and raising awareness

The guide notably includes a small glossary on sexual and gender diversity. It also deals with homophobic or transphobic consequences, prejudices, discrimination and violence. Furthermore, much space is given to the issue of sexual and gender diversity in different cultures. The guide also addresses this issue from the point of view of immigrants and refugees, younger people, adults, and the elderly.

Sexual violence, health issues, sexual diversity in sports, arts and media, tourism, and media coverage of public protests additionally count among the themes addressed in How to address sexual and gender diversity in the media?

"The purpose of the guide is not to criticize the work of the media, but rather to better equip journalists for their day-to-day coverage of issues affecting people in the LGBTQI community. It is also a guide that aims to raise the media's awareness of the realities experienced by this community," adds Michel Dorais, Ph.D, sexual sociologist, professor and researcher at Laval University.

The Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation

Established in 2010, the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation is both a charitable organization and a community organization whose mission is to create positive and caring environments, in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set by the United Nations. The mandate of the Foundation's team is to raise awareness, educate, support and contribute to finding sustainable solutions to issues of violence, discrimination and intimidation in all living environments, be it educational settings, workplaces, or the places that our elderly inhabit. The implementation of healthy emotional and relational habits is at the heart of its approach, which aims to promote the inclusion of all people and prevent mental health issues in Canada as well as elsewhere in the world. Jasmin Roy and Sophie Desmarais, sponsor of the Foundation, are now registered with the United Nations as ECOSOC civil society representatives. https://fondationjasminroy.com/en/

