How Remote Work Is Impacting Productivity: Five Trends For Dispersed Teams

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - When it comes to productivity, workers share more similarities than differences, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. A survey of more than 500 professionals in Canada reveals five productivity trends that have taken shape since the shift to remote work.

Productivity peaks early in the week. Employees get the most done on Monday and Tuesday, whether at home or in the office. Results are consistent with a similar survey conducted in 2019, before the rise of remote and hybrid work. Professionals have defined power hours. Most workers hit their stride in the late morning ( 9 a.m. to noon ) and early afternoon ( 1 to 4 p.m. ), regardless of where they sit. Very few tackle their to-dos during lunch or evening hours. Meetings are getting in the way. When asked to share what most impedes their productivity, the top response was unnecessary calls and meetings (34 per cent), followed by conversations with colleagues (25 per cent). Home is where it happens. While 23 per cent of professionals said they're equally productive wherever they work, 42 per cent reported accomplishing more at home. Those commuting to the office perform best in a private space (42 per cent) versus a collaborative one (14 per cent). Concerns about flexible work are waning. Two-thirds of employees (67 per cent) feel their boss cares more about their contributions to the company than when and where they work. Separate research from Robert Half shows 31 per cent of managers don't mind if their direct reports put in fewer than 40 hours a week, as long as the job gets done.

"For many professionals, there is a positive correlation between flexible work and increased productivity, and employers and employees both play a role in realizing the benefits," said David King, senior managing director, Robert Half Canada.

"When implementing a flexible schedule, managers need to set clear expectations; cultivate a culture that promotes trust and discourages micromanagement; and establish performance metrics based on results," added King. "At the same time, workers need to deliver quality work, meet deadlines and keep lines of communication open with their manager and colleagues to ensure business goals are met."

Visit the Robert Half blog for additional tips on maximizing productivity, whether working from home or the office.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 500 workers 18 years of age or older in finance, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada (conducted May 17-27, 2022).

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.ca and download our award-winning mobile app.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada

For further information: Robert Half, 181 Bay Street, Suite 820, Toronto, ON M5J 2T3; Contact: Allison Morris-Rosnak, 647-956-6221, [email protected]; Jillian Levick, 647-288-4887, [email protected]