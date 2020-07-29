How Purpus Vodka Is Giving Back

HOW WE BUILT A RESCUE SHELTER FOR DOGS, & ARE HELPING DROP IN SHELTERS & SCHOOLS.

CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Purpus Vodka is a new local Vodka Soda brand with a purpose.

Purpus's Motto: Life is about enjoying yourself. Every sip is inspired by our mission and is a reminder to slow down and savour the moment. Love hard, dream big and take chances!

Purpus Vodka was launched in September 2019. Purpus is proud to boast a unique product full of high quality flavours you can smell from the first crack to the last sip, with interactive and fun word searches on each can and a special blend of essential minerals to provide customers with a healthier choice.

Purpus Vodka has four flavours: Sunset Strawberry, Prosperous Peach, Ludicrous Lime and Guilty Pleasure Rose'. A premium beverage with 6% alcohol, zero sugar, zero carbs, high quality gluten free vodka, natural flavourings and our unique blend of Canada's purest water sources. The recipe includes a blend of three essential minerals: sodium, potassium and magnesium to help regulate a proper balance of body fluids and keep you hydrated.

Purpus Vodka a local Alberta company, started by two brothers with the dream to make a healthier, tastier Vodka Soda, for any occasion, to be enjoyed by all. Purpus can be found in stores throughout Alberta, British Columbia, select stores in the North West Territories and Saskatchewan.

The founders of Purpus Vodka are passionate about supporting the community. Purpus Created a Not For Profit Organization is named With Soul Foundation. The organization provides meals to local drop in shelters and schools, and recently has built a dog rescue. One of Purpus Vodka's biggest dreams was to build a safe place and rescue dogs that needed new homes or to be removed from abusive situations. In July of 2019 Purpus Vodka helped fund and build a 30 x 40 rescue with 11 kennels and a 1500 sqft dog run. Purpus Vodka didn't just write a cheque, but were proudly 'hands on': from digging holes, framing walls and roofing right down to the drywall, painting and fencing of the dog run. In October 2019 the doors were opened for "Pups With Soul Rescue"and to date we have rescued over 150 dogs! Purpus Vodka's 2020 goal is to rescue and find forever homes for 200 dogs and they are well on their way.

Purpus Vodka has found their purpose in rescuing dogs and helping make the dog world a better place.

Purpus is incredibly grateful to everyone who helped in our journey - the shared heart, passion and dedication has helped us find this success.

Find your purpose and follow your dreams!

#WhatsYourPurpus #FindYourPurpus

