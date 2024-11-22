HOW INVESTORS CAN ACCESS CANADIAN UTILITIES INTERIM FILINGS DURING POSTAL STRIKE

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited today announced that as a result of the Canada Post postal strike, and in accordance with Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-516, share owners are able to access an electronic version of Canadian Utilities' unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, in the following ways:

Under the company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) On the Canadian Utilities website (www.canadianutilities.com) On request from Investor Relations at 3rd Floor, West Building, 5302 Forand Street SW, Calgary, Alberta , T3E 8B4 By telephone at (403) 292 7500 By email at [email protected]

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 9,000 employees and assets of $23 billion. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions. ATCO Energy Systems delivers energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations segments. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and alternative fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Financial Operations

[email protected]

(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(587) 228 4571

Subscription Inquiries:

