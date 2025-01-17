How Growing Number of Industries are Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Create Lucrative Revenue Opportunities

FN Media Group News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- The healthcare industry is rapidly integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions in various verticals to achieve higher operational & clinical outcomes, which is a key contributing factor to the growth of the global market. According to a report from Grand View Research said that the artificial intelligence in diagnostics market size is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.60% through 2030 overburdened healthcare systems struggling with the rapidly rising global prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the demand for automated, innovative processes. Furthermore, the shortage of care providers is contributing to the growing demand for AI-powered systems. The report said: "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic exposed the shortcomings of the existing healthcare system and accelerated the adoption of digital technologies, such as AI in diagnostics, to accurately analyze complex datasets, thereby, reducing the burden of administrative & operational tasks on clinicians. The emergence of startups and growing recognition in form of funding & investments boosted the market growth. Healthcare startups rapidly began adopting AI-powered systems and receive recognition in the form of favorable government support and funding from private investors & venture capitalists." Active companies active in the markets include: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), Nukkleus, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR).

Grand View Research continued: "Advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure and regular technological developments in cloud storage, computer processing, and machine learning algorithms are supporting the integration of AI-powered systems in diagnostics to provide efficient & accurate diagnosis allowing care providers to devise timely & adequate treatment plans. Pathology and radiology services are witnessing a widespread adoption of AI-based algorithms. For example, AI-powered radiology solutions can collect multiple datasets from imaging modalities and accurately analyze them from the radiologist. Furthermore, several research studies on AI integration in pathology are being conducted and some of the studies are on chronic kidney disease & kidney function tests, and metastatic breast cancer detection. Key participants are focusing on innovating solutions to deliver an accurate and rapid diagnosis of chronic diseases… Key market players are focusing on their product development strategies to expand their portfolios. Furthermore, key participants are devising their collaborations and mergers & acquisition strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market and expand their business."

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and Ainnova Begin Implementing and Testing Advanced AI Algorithms for Early Detection of Additional Diseases - Avant Technologies, Inc. ("Avant" or the "Company") and its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), announced that Ainnova has started the process of implementing the 4 advanced AI-driven algorithms the company acquired last month into its state-of-the-art Vision AI platform.

During the implementation, Ainnova will configure the APIs within its platform, update the functionalities, and then test the new groundbreaking algorithms on a demo population group. The demo group will offer valuable feedback ahead of the Vision AI platform being introduced in several commercial pilot programs in Latin America with strategic partners in primary healthcare services across key markets in the region, including with two major pharmaceutical companies in Costa Rica and in Mexico, and in partnership with several pharmacy chains equipped with labs on site throughout Mexico.

The 4 algorithms include early detection for cardiovascular risk, prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and chronic kidney disease. Combined with Ainnova's existing retinal disease detection tools, these new algorithms will be used with Ainnova's Vision AI to detect the early markers of these diseases quickly and accurately by applying AI.

Ainnova's Chief Executive Officer, Vinicio Vargas, said, "Patients with chronic conditions face a variety of complications. The ability to screen these individuals in basic health services or during routine primary care check-ups, using fast, non-invasive tests powered by AI, is transformative. Such technology enables highly accurate and timely detection of potential risks or issues, which ensures that patients are referred efficiently to the appropriate specialist. This approach has the potential to significantly enhance patient outcomes and streamline healthcare processes."

The acquisition of an exclusive license to use 4 advanced algorithms in the Americas from one of Asia's most respected and largest healthcare institutions, offers Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova, a robust platform for primary care providers to streamline early risk screening and improving patient care throughout the Americas. AAC expects to build on Ainnova's regional expansion by securing clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2025 to then introduce these solutions in the U.S. market. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-avai/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market recently include:

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, and Capgemini, a global leader in business and technology transformation, recently announced an expansion of their partnership. This partnership is designed to accelerate and enhance the delivery of Enterprise AI solutions across industries to help clients realize significant benefits including improved efficiency, productivity, and cost reduction.

This partnership combines the power of C3 AI's Enterprise AI applications with Capgemini's deep industry expertise and proven global implementation capabilities and capacity. Together, the two companies will deliver Enterprise AI solutions tailored to specific industries including life sciences, energy, utilities, government, banking, and manufacturing. To drive this partnership extension, Capgemini will expand its dedicated C3 AI global practice, focused on delivering Enterprise AI solutions to joint clients across industries at scale, with rapid time to value.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, recently unveiled the first ever in-vehicle voice commerce platform with a demo at CES 2025. The platform, which allows drivers and passengers to order takeout for pick-up directly from the car's infotainment system, will be showcased in SoundHound's CES booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center (West Hall Level 1, Booth #4964, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility).

CES attendees will be able to try the new groundbreaking AI software firsthand – with the ability to experiment with in-vehicle ordering from a range of restaurants integrated into SoundHound's platform.

Nukkleus, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) announced this week that it has been notified on Jan.15, 2025 that it has regained compliance with the market value of listed securities requirement as outlined in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) and the market value of publicly held shares requirement as outlined in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2&3)(C).

As a result, Nasdaq has officially canceled the hearing scheduled for January 21, 2025, confirming that Nukkleus's securities will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market. This milestone highlights Nukkleus's commitment to meeting Nasdaq's rigorous compliance standards and maintaining its position as a publicly traded entity.

The management of the company believes this milestone underscores its effective resolution of all compliance matters with Nasdaq, allowing the Company to continue its pursuit of sustainable growth and deliver lasting value to its stakeholders.

Pray.com, the number one app for daily prayer and faith-based content, recently partnered with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading builder of artificial intelligence systems, aiming to accelerate new product launches — especially in the area of language translation — which could greatly enhance content offerings while exponentially reducing time and costs.

Early on, Pray.com recognized the challenges of translating its content into multiple languages, especially when it came to the cost of staffing and idioms. Pray.com sought software to automate the manual and costly process with a system built and tested for scale. Using Palantir's Ontology Software Development Kit (OSDK), Pray.com has finally been able to process transcripts and translations content at the quality of native language speakers.

