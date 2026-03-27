How Decentralized AI is Unlocking Value in Cardiac Diagnostics

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD.

VANCOUVER,BC, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary – Heart disease is a quiet crisis that is draining healthcare resources worldwide, currently costing the European Union over €282 billion annually while tragically claiming 1.7 million lives a year[1]. This immense structural pressure is acting as a catalyst for smart money, with institutional capital rapidly accumulating positions in scalable, AI-enabled diagnostic platforms. In fact, peer-reviewed data now confirms that AI-driven healthcare startups command the largest share of venture funding in the entire biopharmaceutical sector[2]. At the center of this pivotal transition are five companies building the infrastructure for the next cycle of predictive cardiology: VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), Heartflow (NASDAQ: HTFL), Hyperfine (NASDAQ: HYPR), and GE Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC).

This momentum is not just financial; it is heavily backed by the highest levels of medical regulation. The FDA's authorized registry of AI medical devices has just surpassed 1,200 approved products, with cardiovascular applications emerging as the second largest category overall[3]. This robust regulatory tailwind perfectly aligns with a severe clinical urgency. According to the landmark JACC Cardiovascular Statistics 2026 report, nearly half of all American adults now meet the criteria for hypertension. Because broader treatment and control rates have remained stagnant for over a decade, the market is making it clear that scalable, decentralized AI imaging solutions are the ultimate value drivers for this next healthcare cycle[4].

VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) is expanding into remote healthcare after announcing a partnership with First Light Health, an Indigenous-owned medical services company based in Vancouver, to deliver AI-powered cardiac diagnostics to Indigenous and remote communities across Canada.

Together, the two companies are developing a hub-and-spoke care model built around VentriPoint's VMS+™ system. Local providers in remote areas will capture ultrasound scans on-site and be supported by specialists at a central hub who are able to digitally access images and assist with interpretation. That gives patients in British Columbia, Yukon, Alberta, Manitoba, and New Brunswick access to advanced cardiac imaging without travelling hundreds of kilometres, at lower cost and with faster turnaround than traditional referral pathways. Following validation of the model, Ventripoint plans to scale it beyond Canada into underserved communities globally.

VentriPoint's VMS+™ system converts standard 2D echocardiograms into detailed 3D volumetric images. The company says its accuracy is comparable to cardiac MRI, but at a fraction of the cost and without the infrastructure those machines require. For communities where heart disease rates are high and specialist access is limited, the difference between early diagnosis and late diagnosis can be the difference between treatment and tragedy.

"Cardiovascular disease doesn't respect geography, but too often, access to cardiac care does," said Hugh MacNaught, CEO of VentriPoint Diagnostics. "Our work with First Light Health and other First Nations partners such as the Nisga̱'a Valley Health Authority demonstrates the need for a made-in-Canada innovation that can close that gap. We see the potential for this solution to be widely deployed, from the Arctic to the Amazon. This is what scalable, equitable heart care looks like."

First Light Health brings cultural safety expertise and established relationships within First Nations communities, which matters when deploying health technology in populations that have historically been underserved by the broader system.

The partnership builds on recent commercial traction. VentriPoint signed a commercial agreement with LG Consulting Solutions to support VMS+™ deployment across Northern California, targeting cardiac centres in the Sacramento and San Francisco regions. Before that, the company had already partnered with the Nisga̱'a Valley Health Authority to pilot a similar model in northern BC.

VentriPoint is a Toronto-based medtech company with regulatory approvals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its VMS+™ platform works with ultrasound equipment from any vendor and is built on over a decade of Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology development. The goal is simple: put MRI-grade cardiac diagnostics within reach of any clinic or community that needs them.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VentriPoint Diagnostics at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) recently announced a strategic AI collaboration with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to jointly develop and validate next-generation AI-ECG algorithms using HeartBeam's patented 3D ECG platform, which is the only system capable of collecting synthesized 12-lead ECG data from patients in the home setting continuously over time. The partnership combines HeartBeam's longitudinal real-world ECG datasets with Mount Sinai's clinically annotated 12-lead data to accelerate training of personalized cardiac AI models for applications including heart attack risk assessment.

"We believe expanding access to 12-lead ECG data assessment beyond the clinic is one of the biggest opportunities," said Robert Eno, CEO of HeartBeam. "By pairing our ability to gather high-fidelity real-world ECG data with Mount Sinai's extensive clinical data resources and AI expertise, we are creating a differentiated cardiac intelligence engine that can scale beyond traditional care settings and broaden the reach of predictive cardiology, ultimately expanding our clinical and commercial opportunity."

HeartBeam's 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024 and for 12-lead ECG synthesis in December 2025, providing a regulatory foundation for the expanded AI applications this collaboration targets. The resulting data engine is expected to support entry into new clinical indications and reimbursement pathways over time.

Heartflow (NASDAQ: HTFL) announced new clinical evidence and a landmark registry launch at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session, with data from a 15,000-patient registry showing that high plaque volume independently predicts a fourfold increase in major adverse cardiovascular events regardless of conventional risk factors or stenosis severity. Simultaneously, Heartflow enrolled the first patient in the NAVIGATE-PCI Registry, a 5,000-patient study assessing the real-world impact of AI-guided CT-based pre-procedural planning on clinical strategy and physician confidence in the catheterization lab.

"These milestones reflect tremendous progress toward Heartflow's goal of transforming coronary artery disease from the world's leading cause of death into a condition that can be detected early, diagnosed accurately, and managed for life," said Campbell Rogers, M.D., F.A.C.C., Chief Medical Officer at Heartflow. "The Heartflow Plaque Analysis data presented at ACC and the launch of the NAVIGATE-PCI Registry represent important steps in building the rigorous real-world evidence needed to support AI-driven decision-making across the full continuum of cardiovascular care."

Heartflow has now been adopted by more than 1,400 institutions globally and its technology is backed by over 600 peer-reviewed publications covering more than 500,000 patients. Commercial availability of the Heartflow PCI Navigator is expected in Q2 2026, positioning the company to expand its platform from risk stratification into guided intervention planning.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ: HYPR) published breakthrough stroke detection data for its Swoop portable MRI system in the journal Stroke: Vascular and Interventional Neurology, with the next-generation scanner's advanced multi-directional DWI sequence achieving 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity for clinically relevant lesions greater than 1.0 mL, detecting strokes as small as 2.8 mm while cutting scan time by approximately 30%. The prospective multi-center study across Massachusetts General Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, and Yale New Haven Hospital represents the largest dataset to date evaluating portable MRI for stroke detection.

"Stroke detection represents a critical driver of the Swoop system's expansion into emergency departments," said Maria Sainz, President and CEO of Hyperfine. "The results from our next-generation Swoop system, combined with our new, advanced multi-direction DWI sequence that was recently cleared by the FDA, are truly remarkable. This data gives us even greater confidence that the Swoop system can reliably detect clinically relevant strokes, streamline workflows, and further strengthen the value of integrating portable MRI into stroke diagnosis and care."

With FDA clearance for its multi-directional DWI sequence now secured and real-world performance validated across multiple clinical sites, Hyperfine is positioned to accelerate emergency department adoption of the Swoop platform. The system's portability and speed open new access pathways for stroke diagnosis in settings where conventional MRI is not clinically practical.

GE Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) announced its lead industrial role in COMPASS, a five-year, €50.5 million consortium backed by the European Union's Innovative Health Initiative and more than sixty partners focused on advancing early detection of cardiovascular toxicity in cancer patients across Europe. The program will leverage AI, advanced imaging, novel biomarkers, and integrated care pathways to address cardiotoxicity, which accounts for up to 10% of mortality in cancer survivors.

"This initiative is well positioned to enable patient-centered cancer care that takes cardiotoxicity risk into account, supports the early detection of cardiotoxic side-effects, and promotes long-term heart health for oncology patients," said Eigil Samset, General Manager, Cardiology Solutions at GE Healthcare and COMPASS Industry Lead. "By developing an AI-powered, integrated care pathway that connects oncologists and cardiologists in clinical practice, this collaboration has the potential to further improve cancer survival by tackling cardiovascular-related morbidity."

The COMPASS grant agreement was signed on March 25, 2026 and runs for five years, with GE Healthcare positioned to advance its AI and imaging capabilities within the largest public-private healthcare partnership under the IHI framework. The initiative supports GE Healthcare's broader cardiology solutions strategy as part of its $20.6 billion global healthcare platform.

Further Reading: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint

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