Wall Street's Cardiac Bet: Where Diagnostics Meet the Money

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USANewsGroup.com News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cardiovascular disease is about to become the most expensive problem in American medicine. The American Heart Association fired a warning shot in late April: U.S. heart disease costs are on pace to quadruple by 2050, and total national healthcare spending is already closing in on $5 trillion a year[1]. That kind of structural pressure is forcing hospitals to rethink how they diagnose and treat cardiac patients, and the money is following. The global AI cardiology market, valued at $2.78 billion this year, is projected to reach over $14 billion by 2034 as health systems race to deploy machine learning tools that can cut through diagnostic backlogs[2]. Five companies sit at the center of this convergence: VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

The investment case gets sharper when you look at the device side. Analysts project the interventional cardiology devices market will climb from $31.12 billion to $42.39 billion by 2031, driven by minimally invasive procedures and AI-powered imaging that keep expanding the treatable patient pool[3]. Meanwhile, the wearable ECG monitoring sector has hit $5.9 billion and is growing at a 23.4% annual clip, confirming that portable, AI-driven cardiac diagnostics have become the primary value driver pulling institutional capital into this space[4].

VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) is heading to Europe next week to showcase its AI-powered cardiac imaging platform at one of the biggest cardiology conferences on the planet. The company will exhibit at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Association for European Paediatric and Congenital Cardiology (AEPC), running May 12 to 16 in Padua, Italy, alongside European distributor AngioPro. AEPC is the world's largest association in congenital cardiology, with over 1,000 specialists across 32 countries, and this year's program is centered on cardiovascular imaging and artificial intelligence, exactly the areas where VentriPoint operates.

VMS+™ 4.0 takes a standard 2D ultrasound scan and converts it into a detailed 3D model of the heart. The company says the results are comparable to cardiac MRI, but without the million-dollar machine or the months-long wait list. Built on more than a decade of proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, the system works with ultrasound equipment from any manufacturer and holds regulatory approvals in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

That regulatory footprint is expanding. In late April, VentriPoint announced that strategic partner Lishman Global Inc. formally submitted VMS+™ 4.0 to China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for approval. Lishman Global qualified for the NMPA's expedited "green channel" review pathway, reserved for innovative technologies addressing significant clinical needs. China has an estimated 330 million patients affected by cardiovascular disease.

Commercial momentum has been building. VentriPoint recently picked up a Gold Medal at the 2026 Edison Awards for VMS+™ 4.0. It announced a collaboration with the Health Division of the Montecristo Group to deploy VMS+™ across Costa Rica's hospital networks, where Hospital Metropolitano has an existing relationship with Sanford Health. VentriPoint also recently partnered with First Light Health to bring cardiac diagnostics to Indigenous and remote communities across Canada, building on an earlier partnership with the Nisga'a Valley Health Authority. The company also signed a commercial agreement with LG Consulting Solutions targeting cardiac centres in Northern California.

"AEPC represents the heart of the European congenital cardiology community, and we are proud to be part of it," said Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO of VentriPoint. "VMS+™ delivers fast, affordable, and accessible volumetric cardiac assessments with accuracy comparable to MRI, giving clinicians the confidence they need to manage their patients at every stage of life."

With regulatory submissions advancing in China, distribution partners spanning Costa Rica to Northern California, Edison Award recognition, and a growing presence at major cardiology conferences, VentriPoint is building the kind of global footprint that turns a promising medtech platform into a scalable business.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VentriPoint Diagnostics at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint.

Other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) presented long-term efficacy data from the ATTRibute-CM open-label extension trial at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions, showing acoramidis reduced all-cause mortality risk by 44.7% and cardiovascular mortality risk by 49.3% versus placebo-to-acoramidis through Month 54 (p<0.0001 for both). The data, simultaneously published in JAMA Cardiology, represent the earliest timepoint in an open-label extension with this magnitude of risk reduction, and acoramidis continued to be well tolerated with no long-term safety concerns.

"The ATTRibute-CM long-term data show that early and continuous treatment with acoramidis can meaningfully change the trajectory of this disease, with sustained reductions in all-cause and cardiovascular mortality, cardiovascular hospitalization, continued mitigation of NT-proBNP progression, and a favorable long-term safety profile," said Dr. Prem Soman, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. "These findings reinforce the importance of early diagnosis followed by prompt, durable treatment to deliver sustained clinical benefit for patients."

Acoramidis is approved as Attruby by the U.S. FDA and as BEYONTTRA by the European Medicines Agency, with both labels specifying near-complete stabilization of TTR. BridgeBio Pharma also noted that additional Attruby data are planned for future medical meetings.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported positive Phase 3 results from its SCOUT-HCM trial evaluating Camzyos (mavacamten) in adolescents aged 12 to under 18 with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). The trial met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant reduction in Valsalva left ventricular outflow tract gradient at Week 28, with a least-squares mean difference of -48.0 mm Hg versus placebo (P < 0.0001), and no patients experienced left ventricular ejection fraction below 50%.

"The SCOUT-HCM results underscore the potential for Camzyos to become the first CMI for adolescents, reinforcing our leadership in the CMI space and our role in reshaping the scientific understanding of oHCM and how the disease is diagnosed, evaluated and potentially treated," said Cristian Massacesi, MD, executive vice president, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "With these meaningful safety and efficacy data, we are excited about the potential to provide a paradigm-changing treatment for adolescents and their families."

Camzyos is already approved in more than 60 countries for adult oHCM and has been prescribed to over 22,000 patients in the U.S., positioning Bristol Myers Squibb to potentially expand its label into a pediatric population with no currently approved targeted therapies.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) presented long-term clinical data for plozasiran at the American College of Cardiology's 75th Annual Scientific Session, showing patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia achieved an 83% median reduction in triglycerides over two years, with 96% reaching levels below 500 mg/dL, the threshold associated with acute pancreatitis risk. No adjudicated acute pancreatitis events occurred in any patient receiving plozasiran during the two-year Phase 2b open-label extension study, and favorable reductions in atherogenic lipoproteins were observed with a consistent safety profile.

"We're pleased with the consistent, positive clinical results we're seeing with plozasiran across the spectrum of hypertriglyceridemias and we're excited about what this could mean for patients," said Christopher Anzalone, Ph.D., President and CEO at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. "In the four months since its FDA approval for treating FCS, plozasiran is already making a meaningful difference for the FCS community, and we believe it has the potential to become an important therapy for people living with severe hypertriglyceridemia as well."

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals expects to complete its SHASTA-3, SHASTA-4, and MUIR-3 Phase 3 studies by mid-2026 and intends to submit a supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA by year-end 2026, targeting broader marketing approval for plozasiran across the hypertriglyceridemia spectrum.

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) reported that its Repatha® (evolocumab) reduced the risk of first major adverse cardiovascular events by 31% in high-risk primary prevention patients with diabetes but without known significant atherosclerosis. The findings, from a subgroup analysis of 3,655 patients in the Phase 3 VESALIUS-CV trial followed over a median 4.8 years, showed consistent 31% reductions across both 3-P MACE and 4-P MACE composite endpoints, with a median achieved LDL-C of 44 mg/dL in the Repatha arm.

"The evidence is unequivocal: Intensive LDL-C lowering with Repatha significantly reduces the risk of major CV events for high-risk patients," said Jay Bradner, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "These data also show the benefit of lowering LDL-C below 45 mg/dL with Repatha, a level that may not be achieved with statins or ezetimibe alone."

Repatha is the only PCSK9 inhibitor to demonstrate significant cardiovascular event reduction in both high-risk primary and secondary prevention settings and has been prescribed to more than 8 million patients globally across 74 countries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded Repatha's approved use in August 2025 to include adults at increased risk for major adverse CV events due to uncontrolled LDL-C.

Further Reading: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint

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