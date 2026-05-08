Gold's Discovery Deficit Just Hit a Record; Here's What Comes Next

Issued on behalf of Golden Goose Resources Corp.

USANewsGroup.com Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Half of every exploration dollar on Earth now goes to gold, and almost none of it is chasing new discoveries[1]. Gold budgets jumped 11% to $6.15 billion last year, yet grassroots exploration, the early stage fieldwork that actually finds the next deposit, sank to just 21% of global spending, the lowest level ever recorded[2]. Majors are spending record sums to squeeze extra life out of aging mines while the discovery pipeline quietly drains. That structural gap between where the money is going and where the next ounces will come from is creating a pivotal window for companies still doing the foundational geology: Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF), Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF), Gold X2 Mining (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF), Precipitate Gold (TSXV: PRG) (OTCQB: PREIF), and Great Pacific Gold (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF).

The price outlook reinforces the thesis. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and UBS have all set year end gold targets between $5,400 and $6,300 per ounce, with consensus pointing toward sustained strength into 2027[3]. Central banks added 244 tonnes in Q1 2026 alone, the strongest opening quarter against the five year average, treating every pullback as a buying opportunity rather than an exit signal[4]. When sovereign capital and institutional forecasts both line up behind a supply constrained commodity, early stage explorers converting fieldwork into drill targets sit at the front of the value chain.

Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF) has completed the first phase of field work at its Gran Esperanza gold-silver project in Río Negro Province, Argentina. The program covered roughly 3,950 square kilometres of geological mapping, detailed structural work inside key mineralized corridors, and systematic channel sampling across exposed quartz veins.

In total, crews mapped approximately 23.6 kilometres of mineralized vein structures, collected 341 channel samples from 265 channels in the western sector, and gathered 12 rock chip samples from newly discovered veins in the eastern sector. Channels were cut perpendicular to vein trends at roughly 50-metre intervals, a standard method for measuring both grade distribution and strike continuity across the epithermal vein system. All assay results are pending.

That coverage matters. Epithermal vein systems are the geological structures behind many of the world's highest-grade gold mines, and mapping 23.6 kilometres of mineralized strike length in a single program gives Golden Goose Resources a strong technical foundation heading into the next stage: diamond drilling.

Historical data already supports that direction. Earlier programs at Gran Esperanza covered 30 trenches across 2,937 metres of exposed veins, producing channel samples that returned 2.0 metres at 24.0 g/t gold, 5.0 metres at 13.1 g/t gold, and 1.3 metres at 11.5 g/t gold. Rock chips have graded as high as 24.4 g/t gold. Diamond drilling is the step that moves a property from interesting to investable, generating the subsurface data needed for a formal resource estimate.

Location reinforces the story. Gran Esperanza sits adjacent to a project currently being drilled by Southern Copper and near the Calcatreu Project, which is already in active development. When a major operator is spending capital in the same district, it validates the geology well beyond any single junior's dataset.

"The extent of mapped mineralized veins and the discovery of new systems reinforce our confidence in the project's potential," said Dustin Nanos, CEO of Golden Goose Resources. "We are excited to receive the assay results and continue advancing toward defining high-priority drill targets."

Golden Goose Resources is a mineral exploration company with the right to acquire 100% of the 44,400-hectare Gran Esperanza property, along with the Goldfire Property in Quebec near Gold Fields' Windfall Project and a controlling interest in the El Quemado Project in Salta Province, Argentina.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Golden Goose Resources at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2026/01/28/two-gold-projects-two-major-neighbors-what-does-this-junior-know-that-the-market-doesnt/

In other industry developments:

Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF) has launched a 15,000-metre drill program at its Perron West Project in Ontario, with the first of two drill rigs already mobilized and drilling underway. The program runs alongside the ongoing drill campaign at the original Perron Project in Québec, reflecting the company's expanding exploration footprint across the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Amex Exploration controls a contiguous 570.94 km² land package spanning Québec and Ontario, covering 70 kilometres of prospective strike length favorable for high-grade gold and VMS mineralization. The initial drill holes at Perron West will test Target Area A for a potential repetition of the rhyolitic Beaupré Block, the geological environment that hosts the vast majority of Amex Exploration's mineralization at the flagship Perron Project. The company has also engaged SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG to expand investor relations outreach within the German-speaking European financial community, broadening its capital markets presence as exploration activity scales across both provinces.

Gold X2 Mining (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) has delivered final 2025 assay results from the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, confirming a new Superion-style shear 300 to 500 meters west of the Superion Zone at 9.0m of 3.13 g/t Au, including 3.95m of 6.94 g/t Au. Eastern QES Zone drilling simultaneously identified shallow mineralized shear zones currently modeled as waste within the pit shell, pointing to opportunities to lower the strip ratio and improve project economics.

"We are encouraged by the continued growth of high-grade mineralization at the Superion Zone, with drilling identifying additional mineralized shears along the northern edge of the deposit," said Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Gold X2 Mining. "Equally important, the intersection of mineralized shears within the QES Zone, in an area of the RPEEE pit previously modelled as waste in the PEA, underscores the project's meaningful upside potential and the opportunity to enhance economics through lower strip ratios."

Gold X2 Mining holds 2.458 million ounces Indicated at 1.04 g/t Au and 4.209 million ounces Inferred at 0.97 g/t Au at Moss. Follow-up wedge holes stepping out in 50 to 100-meter increments are planned to define strike continuity of high-grade shoots and evaluate underground mining potential.

Precipitate Gold (TSXV: PRG) (OTCQB: PREIF) has commenced diamond drilling at the Pueblo Grande Norte zone of its 100%-owned Pueblo Grande Project in the Dominican Republic.

The initial four-hole program totals approximately 2,000 metres with an average depth of 450 metres per hole, designed to test a newly identified cluster of induced polarization chargeability anomalies delineated through a review of historical exploration data and follow-up IP surveying completed in late 2025. The target lies immediately adjacent to a world-class mining operation and represents a priority untested geophysical target for the project. The program is expected to run approximately 8 to 12 weeks, with assay results to be reported as they become available.

"We are pleased to have successfully advanced this compelling geophysical target from data interpretation through to drilling in a relatively short period of time," said Jeffrey Wilson, President and CEO of Precipitate Gold. "The identification of a sizeable and untested cluster of chargeability anomalies located immediately adjacent to a world-class mining operation represents an exciting exploration opportunity. With drilling now underway, we look forward to testing this target and evaluating initial results to determine its potential to host meaningful gold mineralization."

Great Pacific Gold (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) has reported drill results from the Kavasuki target at the Wild Dog Project in Papua New Guinea, with confirmation hole KVH-03 returning 38.40 metres at 2.23 g/t gold equivalent.

KVH-03 included a higher-grade interval of 2.23 metres at 10.31 g/t AuEq from 14.3 metres depth and a secondary high-grade core of 2.20 metres at 16.24 g/t AuEq from 48.5 metres. The results validated a revised west-northwest dipping structural model and confirmed near-surface mineralization approximately 1 km north of the Sinivit deposit along the Wild Dog structural corridor. Follow-up hole KVH-04, drilled approximately 20 metres down-dip, intersected approximately 60 metres of silica flooding, brecciation, and sulphide mineralization, with assays pending.

"Drill hole KVH-03 was designed as a confirmation hole and has successfully validated our revised structural interpretation at Kavasuki," said Callum Spink, VP Exploration of Great Pacific Gold. "The broad zone of mineralization intersected, with higher-grade internal zones, is consistent with what we saw in KVH-01 and confirms we are drilling within a coherent, structurally controlled epithermal system with strong continuity."

Further Reading: https://usanewsgroup.com/2026/01/28/two-gold-projects-two-major-neighbors-what-does-this-junior-know-that-the-market-doesnt/

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