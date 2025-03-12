MONTREAL, QC, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Nearly 50 years ago, Birks, Canada's leading designer of fine jewellery, bridal jewellery and gifts, took out full page advertisements in Canadian newspapers across the country to mark Canada Day, celebrating national pride and the company's Canadian heritage. Birks, which was founded in 1879, has been a part of celebrating Canadians' special moments for over 145 years. Last week, on March 5th, Birks felt it was the right moment to reprint this message of Canadian pride, hope and unity.

HOW A 50-YEAR-OLD BIRKS CAMPAIGN IS STILL RELEVANT (CNW Group/Birks Group Inc.)

The copy from the original advertisement stated, "We are too young not to be enchanted with what's ahead. Not naïve enough to be unaware of growing pains. And certainly not so old that we consider every setback a mortal blow. Our future is exciting because it is built on the kind of dialogue which must inevitably become constructive and progressive. Let us all look upon his moment as a gift to widen our ability to understand…. and broaden our capacity to think as big as the country in which we live." A new tag line was added, "Together with you, proudly Canadian, now and always".

Birks also developed a companion video which was posted on their social media platforms, focusing on Canadian heritage – Hockey, Expo '67, Canadian Olympic athletes, Canada's 150th birthday and the beauty of the Canadian landscape, which has always served as the inspiration for Birks' jewellery designs.

"As a proud Canadian company, we feel it is important to state our values and stand with all Canadians," said Katie Reusch, Birks Senior Director, Marketing and Communications. The campaign has tapped into a wellspring of national pride, receiving nearly 1 million views on social media so far. "It is so inspiring to read the comments people have shared that reflect an inspired and unified Canada. That as a country, we believe in a strong future."

Some of the comments posted on Birks' social media include:

"When my mother was graduating university in the 1930s, her parents wanted to give her a special piece of jewellery. They lived in rural Manitoba, but they had a catalogue from Birks. The store in Winnipeg sent them two sets to choose from! All on an honour system. They chose an absolutely stunning necklace and bracelet with green and blue stones that she wore on every special occasion, and multiple generations since have worn on our wedding days."

"Thank-you for reposting. My late uncle's 1928 signet ring, my late mother's 1946 diamond ring and wedding band, my 1980 wedding band-all Birks. Thank-you. I wear them with pride."

"We have a deep affection for Canada, a country that fills us with pride and joy. The beautiful landscapes, diverse cultures, and welcoming communities make us proud to call ourselves Canadian. With its iconic maple leaf and rich heritage, Canada holds a special place in our hearts."

In response to the outpouring of national pride, Birks is planning on relaunching their iconic maple leaf collection, with a broach expected to launch in the spring.

About Birks

Established in 1879, Birks (Birks Group Inc.) is Canada's leading designer of fine jewellery, bridal jewellery and gifts, available in Canada at Maison Birks stores and online at MaisonBirks.com and at luxury jewellery retailers across the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. A beloved national treasure and a coveted symbol of Canadian luxury, Birks jewellery is recognized for incomparable quality and the delight brought to its beholders. The iconic Birks Blue Box has proudly been part of Canadians' special moments for over 145 years. Additional information can be found at Birks.com and @birks.

