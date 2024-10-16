Housing starts for September 2024 Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Oct 16, 2024, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts decreased 1.9% from 246,972 units in August to 243,759 units in September. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 5% in September (223,808 units) compared to August (213,012 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Continue Reading
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

In Canada's urban centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, there have been 168,897 actual housing starts year-to-date (January – September) in 2024. This compares to 165,559 for the same period in 2023, meaning actual housing starts are currently 2% higher this year.

Quote:

"Growth in actual year-to-date housing starts has been driven by both higher multi-unit and single-detached units in Alberta, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. By contrast, year-to-date starts in Ontario and British Columbia have decreased across all housing types. Despite the increase in housing starts in September, we remain well below what is required to restore affordability in Canada's urban centres." said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 6% higher (210,002 units). Multi-unit urban starts increased 6% (163,400 units), while single-detached urban starts increased 5% (46,602 units).
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 13,806 units.
  • Actual year-to-date housing starts between January and September 2024 are up 15% in Montreal from the same period last year, showing some recovery from historically low new home construction in 2023.
  • In Vancouver, actual starts are down 19% in 2024 compared to 2023, but it's important to note 2023 was a record high year.
  • In Toronto, actual year-to-date housing starts are down 20% from 2023, which was also a high year for housing starts by historical standards.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the October housing starts data on November 18 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
  • Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental housing supply. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

Related Links:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over – Cumulative, January – September

Single-Detached

All Others

Total


2023

2024

%

2023

2024

%

2023

2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.L.

331

458

38

92

232

152

423

690

63

P.E.I.

134

189

41

495

896

81

629

1,085

72

N.S.

1,117

1,173

5

2,764

4,199

52

3,881

5,372

38

N.B.

664

710

7

2,127

2,979

40

2,791

3,689

32

Atlantic

2,246

2,530

13

5,478

8,306

52

7,724

10,836

40

Que.

3,068

3,126

2

20,743

25,663

24

23,811

28,789

21

Ont.

11,257

9,576

-15

55,038

46,552

-15

66,295

56,128

-15

Man.

1,250

1,299

4

3,551

3,106

-13

4,801

4,405

-8

Sask.

725

911

26

2,247

2,000

-11

2,972

2,911

-2

Alta.

8,578

11,295

32

16,326

22,282

36

24,904

33,577

35

Prairies

10,553

13,505

28

22,124

27,388

24

32,677

40,893

25

B.C.

4,336

3,349

-23

30,716

28,902

-6

35,052

32,251

-8

Canada (10,000+)

31,460

32,086

2

134,099

136,811

2

165,559

168,897

2

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

187

146

-22

350

756

116

537

902

68

Barrie

552

312

-43

1,305

446

-66

1,857

758

-59

Belleville - Quinte West

150

163

9

129

123

-5

279

286

3

Brantford

309

168

-46

264

39

-85

573

207

-64

Calgary

4,104

5,225

27

10,037

12,189

21

14,141

17,414

23

Chilliwack

141

121

-14

178

278

56

319

399

25

Drummondville

121

125

3

291

621

113

412

746

81

Edmonton

3,465

4,992

44

5,634

8,367

49

9,099

13,359

47

Fredericton

208

226

9

619

280

-55

827

506

-39

Greater Sudbury

76

61

-20

184

58

-68

260

119

-54

Guelph

56

43

-23

1,052

342

-67

1,108

385

-65

Halifax

419

604

44

2,398

3,682

54

2,817

4,286

52

Hamilton

222

250

13

1,558

1,691

9

1,780

1,941

9

Kamloops

78

68

-13

270

196

-27

348

264

-24

Kelowna

339

280

-17

1,792

3,387

89

2,131

3,667

72

Kingston

216

171

-21

763

149

-80

979

320

-67

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

657

290

-56

1,799

2,062

15

2,456

2,352

-4

Lethbridge

118

194

64

30

405

##

148

599

305

London

367

415

13

1,367

2,587

89

1,734

3,002

73

Moncton

185

199

8

1,130

1,983

75

1,315

2,182

66

Montréal

767

814

6

10,110

11,675

15

10,877

12,489

15

Nanaimo

141

114

-19

208

670

222

349

784

125

Oshawa

532

338

-36

789

1,134

44

1,321

1,472

11

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,351

1,325

-2

7,617

6,919

-9

8,968

8,244

-8

Gatineau

250

276

10

2,205

2,084

-5

2,455

2,360

-4

Ottawa

1,101

1,049

-5

5,412

4,835

-11

6,513

5,884

-10

Peterborough

84

102

21

27

113

319

111

215

94

Québec

447

452

1

3,521

4,794

36

3,968

5,246

32

Red Deer

53

67

26

93

247

166

146

314

115

Regina

156

204

31

588

734

25

744

938

26

Saguenay

154

152

-1

429

215

-50

583

367

-37

St. Catharines-Niagara

668

517

-23

1,514

781

-48

2,182

1,298

-41

Saint John

163

166

2

264

438

66

427

604

41

St. John's

244

388

59

74

196

165

318

584

84

Saskatoon

535

647

21

1,396

1,228

-12

1,931

1,875

-3

Sherbrooke

176

220

25

868

953

10

1,044

1,173

12

Thunder Bay

76

56

-26

133

130

-2

209

186

-11

Toronto

3,539

3,389

-4

36,441

28,559

-22

39,980

31,948

-20

Trois-Rivières

134

160

19

771

1,269

65

905

1,429

58

Vancouver

2,266

1,645

-27

22,951

18,858

-18

25,217

20,503

-19

Victoria

295

216

-27

2,858

2,850

0

3,153

3,066

-3

Windsor

231

335

45

692

1,394

101

923

1,729

87

Winnipeg

1,088

1,071

-2

3,228

2,614

-19

4,316

3,685

-15

Total

25,070

26,431

5

125,722

125,412

0

150,792

151,843

1

Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021
Census Definitions.




Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey












Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


September
2023

September
2024

%

September
2023

September
2024

%

September
2023

September
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

67

58

-13

26

45

73

93

103

11

P.E.I.

8

36

350

10

0

-100

18

36

100

N.S.

163

177

9

542

246

-55

705

423

-40

N.B.

91

107

18

434

539

24

525

646

23

Atlantic

329

378

15

1,012

830

-18

1,341

1,208

-10

Qc

431

402

-7

3,924

3,554

-9

4,355

3,956

-9

Ont.

1,341

1,477

10

7,266

3,981

-45

8,607

5,458

-37

Man.

139

170

22

230

281

22

369

451

22

Sask.

143

147

3

114

359

215

257

506

97

Alta.

1,184

1,441

22

2,921

2,325

-20

4,105

3,766

-8

Prairies

1,466

1,758

20

3,265

2,965

-9

4,731

4,723

0

B.C.

519

420

-19

2,641

3,041

15

3,160

3,461

10

Canada (10,000+)

4,086

4,435

9

18,108

14,371

-21

22,194

18,806

-15

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

24

26

8

12

247

##

36

273

##

Barrie

40

47

18

123

115

-7

163

162

-1

Belleville - Quinte West

16

38

138

0

11

##

16

49

206

Brantford

6

37

##

27

20

-26

33

57

73

Calgary

554

660

19

2,180

1,430

-34

2,734

2,090

-24

Chilliwack

27

17

-37

10

4

-60

37

21

-43

Drummondville

8

15

88

42

67

60

50

82

64

Edmonton

464

637

37

620

798

29

1,084

1,435

32

Fredericton

28

37

32

283

26

-91

311

63

-80

Greater/Grand Sudbury

0

18

##

5

21

320

5

39

##

Guelph

8

7

-13

116

44

-62

124

51

-59

Halifax

78

64

-18

508

166

-67

586

230

-61

Hamilton

36

51

42

167

415

149

203

466

130

Kamloops

47

1

-98

78

64

-18

125

65

-48

Kelowna

17

34

100

151

425

181

168

459

173

Kingston

38

25

-34

44

9

-80

82

34

-59

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

38

22

-42

498

119

-76

536

141

-74

Lethbridge

24

22

-8

8

0

-100

32

22

-31

London

52

58

12

127

149

17

179

207

16

Moncton

24

29

21

135

414

207

159

443

179

Montréal

99

108

9

2,583

1,003

-61

2,682

1,111

-59

Nanaimo

11

8

-27

6

4

-33

17

12

-29

Oshawa

86

36

-58

10

14

40

96

50

-48

Ottawa-Gatineau

193

216

12

1,306

1,672

28

1,499

1,888

26

Gatineau

48

32

-33

219

346

58

267

378

42

Ottawa

145

184

27

1,087

1,326

22

1,232

1,510

23

Peterborough

11

3

-73

0

18

##

11

21

91

Québec

68

49

-28

568

547

-4

636

596

-6

Red Deer

13

14

8

10

0

-100

23

14

-39

Regina

32

43

34

34

31

-9

66

74

12

Saguenay

18

10

-44

15

50

233

33

60

82

St. Catharines-Niagara

73

60

-18

308

10

-97

381

70

-82

Saint John

24

26

8

5

75

##

29

101

248

St. John's

42

48

14

20

36

80

62

84

35

Saskatoon

105

95

-10

20

317

##

125

412

230

Sherbrooke

25

31

24

84

242

188

109

273

150

Thunder Bay

30

15

-50

30

28

-7

60

43

-28

Toronto

406

554

36

4,469

1,179

-74

4,875

1,733

-64

Trois-Rivières

16

43

169

85

620

##

101

663

##

Vancouver

251

209

-17

1,922

1,774

-8

2,173

1,983

-9

Victoria

41

29

-29

175

331

89

216

360

67

Windsor

35

51

46

11

268

##

46

319

##

Winnipeg

108

139

29

159

139

-13

267

278

4

Total

3,216

3,632

13

16,954

12,902

-24

20,170

16,534

-18

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC








## not calculable / extreme value


















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached

All Others

Total

August
2024

September
2024

%

August
2024

September
2024

%

August
2024

September
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

561

553

-1

579

405

-30

1,140

958

-16

P.E.I.

225

431

92

372

0

-100

597

431

-28

N.S.

1,362

1,191

-13

1,930

2,671

38

3,292

3,862

17

N.B.

838

939

12

7,042

6,498

-8

7,880

7,437

-6

Qc

4,412

4,177

-5

36,693

35,909

-2

41,105

40,086

-2

Ont.

13,439

15,448

15

43,933

45,740

4

57,372

61,188

7

Man.

1,947

1,915

-2

4,956

3,372

-32

6,903

5,287

-23

Sask.

1,293

1,475

14

1,896

4,308

127

3,189

5,783

81

Alta.

15,426

16,140

5

30,481

28,242

-7

45,907

44,382

-3

B.C.

4,700

4,333

-8

26,950

36,255

35

31,650

40,588

28

Canada (10,000+)

44,203

46,602

5

154,832

163,400

6

199,035

210,002

6

Canada (All Areas)

51,639

54,105

5

161,373

169,707

5

213,012

223,808

5

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

185

233

26

108

2,964

##

293

3,197

##

Barrie

291

410

41

1,704

1,380

-19

1,995

1,790

-10

Belleville - Quinte West

235

356

51

132

132

-

367

488

33

Brantford

129

399

209

0

240

##

129

639

395

Calgary

6,960

7,167

3

12,936

17,160

33

19,896

24,327

22

Chilliwack

192

163

-15

192

48

-75

252

211

-16

Drummondville

258

245

-5

1,008

804

-20

1,266

1,049

-17

Edmonton

7,029

7,385

5

14,124

9,576

-32

21,153

16,961

-20

Fredericton

264

324

23

1,596

312

-80

1,860

636

-66

Greater/Grand Sudbury

-13

103

##

0

252

##

-13

355

##

Guelph

28

88

214

324

528

63

352

616

75

Halifax

974

606

-38

1,548

1,992

29

2,522

2,598

3

Hamilton

359

417

16

1,068

4,980

366

1,427

5,397

278

Kamloops

31

11

-65

12

768

##

43

779

##

Kelowna

534

519

-3

168

5,100

##

702

5,619

##

Kingston

385

215

-44

756

108

-86

1,141

323

-72

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

289

321

11

3,648

1,428

-61

3,937

1,749

-56

Lethbridge

590

247

-58

2,616

0

-100

3,206

247

-92

London

599

566

-6

4,944

1,788

-64

5,543

2,354

-58

Moncton

239

260

9

4,896

4,968

1

5,135

5,228

2

Montréal

1,255

1,171

-7

13,884

11,864

-15

15,139

13,035

-14

Nanaimo

129

110

-15

24

48

100

153

158

3

Oshawa

404

325

-20

2,892

168

-94

3,296

493

-85

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,952

1,967

1

6,984

20,064

187

8,936

22,031

147

Gatineau

523

287

-45

1,008

4,152

312

1,531

4,439

190

Ottawa

1,429

1,680

18

5,976

15,912

166

7,405

17,592

138

Peterborough

58

51

-12

660

216

-67

718

267

-63

Québec

854

660

-23

4,284

6,564

53

5,138

7,224

41

Red Deer

74

103

39

0

0

-

74

103

39

Regina

245

382

56

288

372

29

533

754

41

Saguenay

79

123

56

360

600

67

439

723

65

St. Catharines-Niagara

287

676

136

2,028

120

-94

2,315

796

-66

Saint John

251

224

-11

288

900

213

539

1,124

109

St. John's

539

491

-9

516

432

-16

1,055

923

-13

Saskatoon

944

963

2

1,476

3,804

158

2,420

4,767

97

Sherbrooke

327

318

-3

1,116

2,904

160

1,443

3,222

123

Thunder Bay

54

62

15

0

336

##

54

398

##

Toronto

5,304

6,384

20

19,428

14,148

-27

24,732

20,532

-17

Trois-Rivières

351

426

21

1,500

7,440

396

1,851

7,866

325

Vancouver

2,054

2,175

6

18,408

21,288

16

20,462

23,463

15

Victoria

249

285

14

5,124

3,972

-22

5,373

4,257

-21

Windsor

508

495

-3

1,128

3,216

185

1,636

3,711

127

Winnipeg

1,613

1,614

0

3,876

1,668

-57

5,489

3,282

-40

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC








## not calculable / extreme value


















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)