Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Mar 17, 2025, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts increased 1.1% in February to 239,382 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 4% in February (229,030 units) compared to January (239,322 units).

Housing starts for February 2025 (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Actual housing starts were down 17% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 14,459 units recorded in February, compared to 17,454 in February 2024.

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR for Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater decreased 5% in February (209,784 units) compared to January (220,074 units).
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,246 units.
  • Among Canada's big 3 cities, Montreal posted a 6% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts in February, with increases in both multi-unit and single-detached starts. Vancouver recorded a 48% decrease and starts in Toronto fell 68% from February 2024, both driven lower by decreases in multi-unit and single-detached starts.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on April 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. 

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over














January - February 2024 - 2025






  Area

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

Province











2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

N.L.

57

54

-5

38

42

11

95

96

1

P.E.I.    

18

25

39

77

234

204

95

259

173

N.S.    

184

181

-2

1,215

993

-18

1,399

1,174

-16

N.B.    

52

47

-10

501

319

-36

553

366

-34

Atlantic

311

307

-1

1,831

1,588

-13

2,142

1,895

-12

Que.   

437

445

2

4,066

5,785

42

4,503

6,230

38

Ont.    

1,265

961

-24

10,871

7,215

-34

12,136

8,176

-33

Man.    

236

302

28

399

396

-1

635

698

10

Sask.    

112

153

37

309

485

57

421

638

52

Alta.    

1,804

2,116

17

4,818

5,157

7

6,622

7,273

10

Prairies

2,152

2,571

19

5,526

6,038

9

7,678

8,609

12

B.C.    

569

513

-10

5,309

4,966

-6

5,878

5,479

-7

Canada

4,734

4,797

1

27,603

25,592

-7

32,337

30,389

-6

Metropolitan Areas




















Abbotsford-Mission

21

14

-33

134

432

222

155

446

188

Barrie

40

15

-63

16

51

219

56

66

18

Belleville - Quinte West

23

16

-30

70

165

136

93

181

95

Brantford

24

14

-42

8

242

##

32

256

##

Calgary

947

1,052

11

2,678

2,984

11

3,625

4,036

11

Chilliwack

23

18

-22

9

46

411

32

64

100

Drummondville

7

16

129

38

85

124

45

101

124

Edmonton

676

868

28

1,649

1,821

10

2,325

2,689

16

Fredericton

16

19

19

7

2

-71

23

21

-9

Greater/Grand Sudbury

28

2

-93

2

0

-100

30

2

-93

Guelph

4

1

-75

96

1

-99

100

2

-98

Halifax

91

91

-

1,126

861

-24

1,217

952

-22

Hamilton

62

27

-56

395

427

8

457

454

-1

Kamloops

11

26

136

10

92

##

21

118

462

Kelowna

39

28

-28

417

445

7

456

473

4

Kingston

29

19

-34

18

183

##

47

202

330

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

34

29

-15

315

460

46

349

489

40

Lethbridge

31

41

32

96

103

7

127

144

13

London

47

55

17

347

88

-75

394

143

-64

Moncton

8

11

38

263

272

3

271

283

4

Montréal

112

153

37

1,893

3,244

71

2,005

3,397

69

Nanaimo

36

8

-78

181

79

-56

217

87

-60

Oshawa

34

15

-56

372

4

-99

406

19

-95

Ottawa-Gatineau

155

246

59

833

1,637

97

988

1,883

91

  Gatineau

46

30

-35

289

401

39

335

431

29

  Ottawa

109

216

98

544

1,236

127

653

1,452

122

Peterborough

8

15

88

0

1

##

8

16

100

Québec

54

69

28

818

981

20

872

1,050

20

Red Deer

6

23

283

172

14

-92

178

37

-79

Regina

15

39

160

172

398

131

187

437

134

Saguenay

32

16

-50

40

108

170

72

124

72

St. Catharines-Niagara

118

44

-63

125

272

118

243

316

30

Saint John

18

8

-56

208

26

-88

226

34

-85

St. John's

49

50

2

38

41

8

87

91

5

Saskatoon

87

108

24

134

80

-40

221

188

-15

Sherbrooke

35

20

-43

85

122

44

120

142

18

Thunder Bay

1

3

200

6

14

133

7

17

143

Toronto

518

386

-25

8,136

3,461

-57

8,654

3,847

-56











Trois-Rivières

11

14

27

218

63

-71

229

77

-66

Vancouver

263

268

2

3,908

3,143

-20

4,171

3,411

-18

Victoria

42

27

-36

415

219

-47

457

246

-46

Windsor

21

31

48

200

64

-68

221

95

-57

Winnipeg

210

270

29

366

328

-10

576

598

4

Total

3,986

4,175

5

26,014

23,059

-11

30,000

27,234

-9

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached 

All Others

Total




February

February

%

February

February

%

February

February

%


2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

Province (10,000+)









N.L.

19

21

11

2

19

##

21

40

90

P.E.I.    

1

14

##

10

46

360

11

60

445

N.S.    

80

67

-16

864

477

-45

944

544

-42

N.B.    

24

17

-29

286

271

-5

310

288

-7

Atlantic

124

119

-4

1,162

813

-30

1,286

932

-28

Que.   

200

189

-6

1,719

2,036

18

1,919

2,225

16

Ont.    

604

466

-23

5,798

3,640

-37

6,402

4,106

-36

Man.    

126

157

25

208

145

-30

334

302

-10

Sask.    

52

94

81

152

346

128

204

440

116

Alta.    

989

1,137

15

2,704

2,937

9

3,693

4,074

10

Prairies

1,167

1,388

19

3,064

3,428

12

4,231

4,816

14

B.C.    

309

249

-19

3,307

2,131

-36

3,616

2,380

-34

Canada

2,404

2,411

0

15,050

12,048

-20

17,454

14,459

-17

Metropolitan Areas



















Abbotsford-Mission

5

4

-20

56

152

171

61

156

156

Barrie

20

12

-40

8

33

313

28

45

61

Belleville - Quinte West

16

10

-38

70

165

136

86

175

103

Brantford

11

3

-73

8

0

-100

19

3

-84

Calgary

460

500

9

1,214

1,907

57

1,674

2,407

44

Chilliwack

15

8

-47

8

42

425

23

50

117

Drummondville

3

6

100

37

67

81

40

73

83

Edmonton

434

536

24

1,208

942

-22

1,642

1,478

-10

Fredericton

8

9

13

0

0

-

8

9

13

Greater/Grand Sudbury

28

0

-100

0

0

-

28

0

-100

Guelph

2

0

-100

96

0

-100

98

0

-100

Halifax

40

31

-23

837

410

-51

877

441

-50

Hamilton

15

14

-7

191

410

115

206

424

106

Kamloops

10

15

50

9

84

##

19

99

421

Kelowna

28

11

-61

310

102

-67

338

113

-67

Kingston

20

15

-25

16

17

6

36

32

-11

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

20

12

-40

148

281

90

168

293

74

Lethbridge

16

19

19

8

0

-100

24

19

-21

London

20

23

15

192

66

-66

212

89

-58

Moncton

3

3

-

168

264

57

171

267

56

Montréal

49

52

6

759

805

6

808

857

6

Nanaimo

9

4

-56

4

79

##

13

83

##

Oshawa

17

9

-47

60

4

-93

77

13

-83

Ottawa-Gatineau

62

143

131

525

952

81

587

1,095

87

  Gatineau

35

18

-49

108

91

-16

143

109

-24

  Ottawa

27

125

363

417

861

106

444

986

122

Peterborough

3

9

200

0

1

##

3

10

233

Québec

29

31

7

280

493

76

309

524

70

Red Deer

1

7

##

166

2

-99

167

9

-95

Regina

10

32

220

62

302

387

72

334

364

Saguenay

8

7

-13

22

60

173

30

67

123

St. Catharines-Niagara

61

16

-74

87

189

117

148

205

39

Saint John

9

1

-89

118

0

-100

127

1

-99

St. John's

15

20

33

2

19

##

17

39

129

Saskatoon

36

59

64

88

39

-56

124

98

-21

Sherbrooke

18

12

-33

18

69

283

36

81

125

Thunder Bay

1

0

-100

0

0

-

1

0

-100

Toronto

237

167

-30

4,412

1,312

-70

4,649

1,479

-68

Trois-Rivières

2

3

50

130

23

-82

132

26

-80

Vancouver

142

127

-11

2,566

1,277

-50

2,708

1,404

-48

Victoria

31

12

-61

244

129

-47

275

141

-49

Windsor

10

18

80

4

33

##

14

51

264

Winnipeg

111

137

23

195

92

-53

306

229

-25

Total

2,035

2,097

3

14,326

10,822

-24

16,361

12,919

-21

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

January 2025

February 2025

%

January 2025

February 2025

%

January 2025

February 2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

693

652

-6

276

442

60

969

1,094

13

P.E.I.    

298

531

78

2,256

552

-76

2,554

1,083

-58

N.S.    

1,814

1,459

-20

6,300

5,792

-8

8,114

7,251

-11

N.B.    

945

752

-20

787

3,264

315

1,732

4,016

132

Qc   

5,320

5,128

-4

52,197

39,548

-24

57,517

44,676

-22

Ont.    

9,523

9,009

-5

47,774

49,762

4

57,297

58,771

3

Man.    

2,098

2,234

6

3,012

1,740

-42

5,110

3,974

-22

Sask.    

1,280

1,760

38

1,668

4,152

149

2,948

5,912

101

Alta.    

17,009

17,757

4

27,934

35,521

27

44,943

53,278

19

B.C.    

4,835

3,994

-17

34,055

25,735

-24

38,890

29,729

-24

Canada (10,000+)

43,815

43,276

-1

176,259

166,508

-6

220,074

209,784

-5

Canada (All Areas)

56,794

56,273

-1

182,529

172,759

-5

239,322

229,030

-4

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

185

72

-61

3,360

1,824

-46

3,545

1,896

-47

Barrie

71

312

##

216

396

83

287

708

147

Belleville - Quinte West

185

200

8

0

1,980

##

185

2,180

##

Brantford

199

79

-60

2,904

0

###

3,103

79

-97

Calgary

8,298

7,695

-7

12,924

22,884

77

21,222

30,579

44

Chilliwack

151

121

-20

151

504

234

199

625

214

Drummondville

265

256

-3

216

804

272

481

1,060

120

Edmonton

7,795

7,797

0

10,548

11,304

7

18,343

19,101

4

Fredericton

307

368

20

24

0

###

331

368

11

Greater/Grand Sudbury

101

96

-5

0

0

-

101

96

-5

Guelph

22

1

-95

12

0

###

34

1

-97

Halifax

1,008

773

-23

5,412

4,920

-9

6,420

5,693

-11

Hamilton

232

252

9

204

4,920

##

436

5,172

##

Kamloops

226

316

40

96

1,008

##

322

1,324

311

Kelowna

377

292

-23

4,116

1,224

-70

4,493

1,516

-66

Kingston

167

219

31

1,992

204

-90

2,159

423

-80

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

375

257

-31

2,148

3,372

57

2,523

3,629

44

Lethbridge

374

335

-10

1,236

0

###

1,610

335

-79

London

601

451

-25

264

792

200

865

1,243

44

Moncton

400

274

-32

96

3,168

##

496

3,442

##

Montréal

1,580

1,187

-25

29,947

10,352

-65

31,527

11,539

-63

Nanaimo

65

69

6

0

948

##

65

1,017

##

Oshawa

198

248

25

0

48

##

198

296

49

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,474

2,900

17

8,220

11,424

39

10,694

14,324

34

  Gatineau

264

245

-7

3,720

1,092

-71

3,984

1,337

-66

  Ottawa

2,210

2,655

20

4,500

10,332

130

6,710

12,987

94

Peterborough

187

302

61

0

12

##

187

314

68

Québec

774

639

-17

5,856

5,916

1

6,630

6,555

-1

Red Deer

235

93

-60

144

24

-83

379

117

-69

Regina

209

555

##

1,152

3,624

215

1,361

4,179

207

Saguenay

426

446

5

576

720

25

1,002

1,166

16

St. Catharines-Niagara

450

259

-42

996

2,268

128

1,446

2,527

75

Saint John

212

47

-78

312

0

###

524

47

-91

St. John's

475

571

20

264

228

-14

739

799

8

Saskatoon

1,004

1,328

32

492

468

-5

1,496

1,796

20

Sherbrooke

129

253

96

636

828

30

765

1,081

41

Thunder Bay

102

81

-21

168

0

###

270

81

-70

Toronto

3,272

2,762

-16

25,788

15,744

-39

29,060

18,506

-36

Trois-Rivières

156

180

15

480

276

-43

636

456

-28

Vancouver

2,586

1,907

-26

22,392

15,324

-32

24,978

17,231

-31

Victoria

280

167

-40

1,080

1,548

43

1,360

1,715

26

Windsor

293

415

42

372

396

6

665

811

22

Winnipeg

1,820

1,892

4

2,832

1,104

-61

4,652

2,996

-36

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

