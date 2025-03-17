OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts increased 1.1% in February to 239,382 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 4% in February (229,030 units) compared to January (239,322 units).

Housing starts for February 2025 (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Actual housing starts were down 17% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 14,459 units recorded in February, compared to 17,454 in February 2024.

Key Facts:

The monthly SAAR for Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater decreased 5% in February (209,784 units) compared to January (220,074 units).

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,246 units.

Among Canada's big 3 cities, Montreal posted a 6% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts in February, with increases in both multi-unit and single-detached starts. Vancouver recorded a 48% decrease and starts in Toronto fell 68% from February 2024 , both driven lower by decreases in multi-unit and single-detached starts.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on April 15 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





























January - February 2024 - 2025













Area

Single-Detached



All Others



Total



Province























2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % N.L.

57 54 -5 38 42 11 95 96 1 P.E.I.

18 25 39 77 234 204 95 259 173 N.S.

184 181 -2 1,215 993 -18 1,399 1,174 -16 N.B.

52 47 -10 501 319 -36 553 366 -34 Atlantic

311 307 -1 1,831 1,588 -13 2,142 1,895 -12 Que.

437 445 2 4,066 5,785 42 4,503 6,230 38 Ont.

1,265 961 -24 10,871 7,215 -34 12,136 8,176 -33 Man.

236 302 28 399 396 -1 635 698 10 Sask.

112 153 37 309 485 57 421 638 52 Alta.

1,804 2,116 17 4,818 5,157 7 6,622 7,273 10 Prairies

2,152 2,571 19 5,526 6,038 9 7,678 8,609 12 B.C.

569 513 -10 5,309 4,966 -6 5,878 5,479 -7 Canada

4,734 4,797 1 27,603 25,592 -7 32,337 30,389 -6 Metropolitan Areas









































Abbotsford-Mission 21 14 -33 134 432 222 155 446 188 Barrie

40 15 -63 16 51 219 56 66 18 Belleville - Quinte West

23 16 -30 70 165 136 93 181 95 Brantford

24 14 -42 8 242 ## 32 256 ## Calgary

947 1,052 11 2,678 2,984 11 3,625 4,036 11 Chilliwack

23 18 -22 9 46 411 32 64 100 Drummondville

7 16 129 38 85 124 45 101 124 Edmonton

676 868 28 1,649 1,821 10 2,325 2,689 16 Fredericton

16 19 19 7 2 -71 23 21 -9 Greater/Grand Sudbury

28 2 -93 2 0 -100 30 2 -93 Guelph

4 1 -75 96 1 -99 100 2 -98 Halifax

91 91 - 1,126 861 -24 1,217 952 -22 Hamilton

62 27 -56 395 427 8 457 454 -1 Kamloops

11 26 136 10 92 ## 21 118 462 Kelowna

39 28 -28 417 445 7 456 473 4 Kingston

29 19 -34 18 183 ## 47 202 330 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

34 29 -15 315 460 46 349 489 40 Lethbridge

31 41 32 96 103 7 127 144 13 London

47 55 17 347 88 -75 394 143 -64 Moncton

8 11 38 263 272 3 271 283 4 Montréal

112 153 37 1,893 3,244 71 2,005 3,397 69 Nanaimo

36 8 -78 181 79 -56 217 87 -60 Oshawa

34 15 -56 372 4 -99 406 19 -95 Ottawa-Gatineau 155 246 59 833 1,637 97 988 1,883 91 Gatineau

46 30 -35 289 401 39 335 431 29 Ottawa

109 216 98 544 1,236 127 653 1,452 122 Peterborough

8 15 88 0 1 ## 8 16 100 Québec

54 69 28 818 981 20 872 1,050 20 Red Deer

6 23 283 172 14 -92 178 37 -79 Regina

15 39 160 172 398 131 187 437 134 Saguenay

32 16 -50 40 108 170 72 124 72 St. Catharines-Niagara

118 44 -63 125 272 118 243 316 30 Saint John

18 8 -56 208 26 -88 226 34 -85 St. John's

49 50 2 38 41 8 87 91 5 Saskatoon

87 108 24 134 80 -40 221 188 -15 Sherbrooke

35 20 -43 85 122 44 120 142 18 Thunder Bay

1 3 200 6 14 133 7 17 143 Toronto

518 386 -25 8,136 3,461 -57 8,654 3,847 -56





















Trois-Rivières

11 14 27 218 63 -71 229 77 -66 Vancouver

263 268 2 3,908 3,143 -20 4,171 3,411 -18 Victoria

42 27 -36 415 219 -47 457 246 -46 Windsor

21 31 48 200 64 -68 221 95 -57 Winnipeg

210 270 29 366 328 -10 576 598 4 Total

3,986 4,175 5 26,014 23,059 -11 30,000 27,234 -9

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







February February % February February % February February %



2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 Province (10,000+)



















N.L.

19 21 11 2 19 ## 21 40 90 P.E.I.

1 14 ## 10 46 360 11 60 445 N.S.

80 67 -16 864 477 -45 944 544 -42 N.B.

24 17 -29 286 271 -5 310 288 -7 Atlantic

124 119 -4 1,162 813 -30 1,286 932 -28 Que.

200 189 -6 1,719 2,036 18 1,919 2,225 16 Ont.

604 466 -23 5,798 3,640 -37 6,402 4,106 -36 Man.

126 157 25 208 145 -30 334 302 -10 Sask.

52 94 81 152 346 128 204 440 116 Alta.

989 1,137 15 2,704 2,937 9 3,693 4,074 10 Prairies

1,167 1,388 19 3,064 3,428 12 4,231 4,816 14 B.C.

309 249 -19 3,307 2,131 -36 3,616 2,380 -34 Canada

2,404 2,411 0 15,050 12,048 -20 17,454 14,459 -17 Metropolitan Areas







































Abbotsford-Mission 5 4 -20 56 152 171 61 156 156 Barrie

20 12 -40 8 33 313 28 45 61 Belleville - Quinte West 16 10 -38 70 165 136 86 175 103 Brantford

11 3 -73 8 0 -100 19 3 -84 Calgary

460 500 9 1,214 1,907 57 1,674 2,407 44 Chilliwack

15 8 -47 8 42 425 23 50 117 Drummondville

3 6 100 37 67 81 40 73 83 Edmonton

434 536 24 1,208 942 -22 1,642 1,478 -10 Fredericton

8 9 13 0 0 - 8 9 13 Greater/Grand Sudbury

28 0 -100 0 0 - 28 0 -100 Guelph

2 0 -100 96 0 -100 98 0 -100 Halifax

40 31 -23 837 410 -51 877 441 -50 Hamilton

15 14 -7 191 410 115 206 424 106 Kamloops

10 15 50 9 84 ## 19 99 421 Kelowna

28 11 -61 310 102 -67 338 113 -67 Kingston

20 15 -25 16 17 6 36 32 -11 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

20 12 -40 148 281 90 168 293 74 Lethbridge

16 19 19 8 0 -100 24 19 -21 London

20 23 15 192 66 -66 212 89 -58 Moncton

3 3 - 168 264 57 171 267 56 Montréal

49 52 6 759 805 6 808 857 6 Nanaimo

9 4 -56 4 79 ## 13 83 ## Oshawa

17 9 -47 60 4 -93 77 13 -83 Ottawa-Gatineau

62 143 131 525 952 81 587 1,095 87 Gatineau

35 18 -49 108 91 -16 143 109 -24 Ottawa

27 125 363 417 861 106 444 986 122 Peterborough

3 9 200 0 1 ## 3 10 233 Québec

29 31 7 280 493 76 309 524 70 Red Deer

1 7 ## 166 2 -99 167 9 -95 Regina

10 32 220 62 302 387 72 334 364 Saguenay

8 7 -13 22 60 173 30 67 123 St. Catharines-Niagara

61 16 -74 87 189 117 148 205 39 Saint John

9 1 -89 118 0 -100 127 1 -99 St. John's

15 20 33 2 19 ## 17 39 129 Saskatoon

36 59 64 88 39 -56 124 98 -21 Sherbrooke

18 12 -33 18 69 283 36 81 125 Thunder Bay 1 0 -100 0 0 - 1 0 -100 Toronto

237 167 -30 4,412 1,312 -70 4,649 1,479 -68 Trois-Rivières 2 3 50 130 23 -82 132 26 -80 Vancouver

142 127 -11 2,566 1,277 -50 2,708 1,404 -48 Victoria

31 12 -61 244 129 -47 275 141 -49 Windsor

10 18 80 4 33 ## 14 51 264 Winnipeg

111 137 23 195 92 -53 306 229 -25 Total

2,035 2,097 3 14,326 10,822 -24 16,361 12,919 -21

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value



Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total

January 2025 February 2025 % January 2025 February 2025 % January 2025 February 2025 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L. 693 652 -6 276 442 60 969 1,094 13 P.E.I. 298 531 78 2,256 552 -76 2,554 1,083 -58 N.S. 1,814 1,459 -20 6,300 5,792 -8 8,114 7,251 -11 N.B. 945 752 -20 787 3,264 315 1,732 4,016 132 Qc 5,320 5,128 -4 52,197 39,548 -24 57,517 44,676 -22 Ont. 9,523 9,009 -5 47,774 49,762 4 57,297 58,771 3 Man. 2,098 2,234 6 3,012 1,740 -42 5,110 3,974 -22 Sask. 1,280 1,760 38 1,668 4,152 149 2,948 5,912 101 Alta. 17,009 17,757 4 27,934 35,521 27 44,943 53,278 19 B.C. 4,835 3,994 -17 34,055 25,735 -24 38,890 29,729 -24 Canada (10,000+) 43,815 43,276 -1 176,259 166,508 -6 220,074 209,784 -5 Canada (All Areas) 56,794 56,273 -1 182,529 172,759 -5 239,322 229,030 -4 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 185 72 -61 3,360 1,824 -46 3,545 1,896 -47 Barrie 71 312 ## 216 396 83 287 708 147 Belleville - Quinte West 185 200 8 0 1,980 ## 185 2,180 ## Brantford 199 79 -60 2,904 0 ### 3,103 79 -97 Calgary 8,298 7,695 -7 12,924 22,884 77 21,222 30,579 44 Chilliwack 151 121 -20 151 504 234 199 625 214 Drummondville 265 256 -3 216 804 272 481 1,060 120 Edmonton 7,795 7,797 0 10,548 11,304 7 18,343 19,101 4 Fredericton 307 368 20 24 0 ### 331 368 11 Greater/Grand Sudbury 101 96 -5 0 0 - 101 96 -5 Guelph 22 1 -95 12 0 ### 34 1 -97 Halifax 1,008 773 -23 5,412 4,920 -9 6,420 5,693 -11 Hamilton 232 252 9 204 4,920 ## 436 5,172 ## Kamloops 226 316 40 96 1,008 ## 322 1,324 311 Kelowna 377 292 -23 4,116 1,224 -70 4,493 1,516 -66 Kingston 167 219 31 1,992 204 -90 2,159 423 -80 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 375 257 -31 2,148 3,372 57 2,523 3,629 44 Lethbridge 374 335 -10 1,236 0 ### 1,610 335 -79 London 601 451 -25 264 792 200 865 1,243 44 Moncton 400 274 -32 96 3,168 ## 496 3,442 ## Montréal 1,580 1,187 -25 29,947 10,352 -65 31,527 11,539 -63 Nanaimo 65 69 6 0 948 ## 65 1,017 ## Oshawa 198 248 25 0 48 ## 198 296 49 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,474 2,900 17 8,220 11,424 39 10,694 14,324 34 Gatineau 264 245 -7 3,720 1,092 -71 3,984 1,337 -66 Ottawa 2,210 2,655 20 4,500 10,332 130 6,710 12,987 94 Peterborough 187 302 61 0 12 ## 187 314 68 Québec 774 639 -17 5,856 5,916 1 6,630 6,555 -1 Red Deer 235 93 -60 144 24 -83 379 117 -69 Regina 209 555 ## 1,152 3,624 215 1,361 4,179 207 Saguenay 426 446 5 576 720 25 1,002 1,166 16 St. Catharines-Niagara 450 259 -42 996 2,268 128 1,446 2,527 75 Saint John 212 47 -78 312 0 ### 524 47 -91 St. John's 475 571 20 264 228 -14 739 799 8 Saskatoon 1,004 1,328 32 492 468 -5 1,496 1,796 20 Sherbrooke 129 253 96 636 828 30 765 1,081 41 Thunder Bay 102 81 -21 168 0 ### 270 81 -70 Toronto 3,272 2,762 -16 25,788 15,744 -39 29,060 18,506 -36 Trois-Rivières 156 180 15 480 276 -43 636 456 -28 Vancouver 2,586 1,907 -26 22,392 15,324 -32 24,978 17,231 -31 Victoria 280 167 -40 1,080 1,548 43 1,360 1,715 26 Windsor 293 415 42 372 396 6 665 811 22 Winnipeg 1,820 1,892 4 2,832 1,104 -61 4,652 2,996 -36

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

