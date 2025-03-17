News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Mar 17, 2025, 08:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts increased 1.1% in February to 239,382 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 4% in February (229,030 units) compared to January (239,322 units).
Actual housing starts were down 17% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 14,459 units recorded in February, compared to 17,454 in February 2024.
Key Facts:
- The monthly SAAR for Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater decreased 5% in February (209,784 units) compared to January (220,074 units).
- The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,246 units.
- Among Canada's big 3 cities, Montreal posted a 6% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts in February, with increases in both multi-unit and single-detached starts. Vancouver recorded a 48% decrease and starts in Toronto fell 68% from February 2024, both driven lower by decreases in multi-unit and single-detached starts.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on April 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
January - February 2024 - 2025
|
Area
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
Province
|
2024
|
2025
|
%
|
2024
|
2025
|
%
|
2024
|
2025
|
%
|
N.L.
|
57
|
54
|
-5
|
38
|
42
|
11
|
95
|
96
|
1
|
P.E.I.
|
18
|
25
|
39
|
77
|
234
|
204
|
95
|
259
|
173
|
N.S.
|
184
|
181
|
-2
|
1,215
|
993
|
-18
|
1,399
|
1,174
|
-16
|
N.B.
|
52
|
47
|
-10
|
501
|
319
|
-36
|
553
|
366
|
-34
|
Atlantic
|
311
|
307
|
-1
|
1,831
|
1,588
|
-13
|
2,142
|
1,895
|
-12
|
Que.
|
437
|
445
|
2
|
4,066
|
5,785
|
42
|
4,503
|
6,230
|
38
|
Ont.
|
1,265
|
961
|
-24
|
10,871
|
7,215
|
-34
|
12,136
|
8,176
|
-33
|
Man.
|
236
|
302
|
28
|
399
|
396
|
-1
|
635
|
698
|
10
|
Sask.
|
112
|
153
|
37
|
309
|
485
|
57
|
421
|
638
|
52
|
Alta.
|
1,804
|
2,116
|
17
|
4,818
|
5,157
|
7
|
6,622
|
7,273
|
10
|
Prairies
|
2,152
|
2,571
|
19
|
5,526
|
6,038
|
9
|
7,678
|
8,609
|
12
|
B.C.
|
569
|
513
|
-10
|
5,309
|
4,966
|
-6
|
5,878
|
5,479
|
-7
|
Canada
|
4,734
|
4,797
|
1
|
27,603
|
25,592
|
-7
|
32,337
|
30,389
|
-6
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
21
|
14
|
-33
|
134
|
432
|
222
|
155
|
446
|
188
|
Barrie
|
40
|
15
|
-63
|
16
|
51
|
219
|
56
|
66
|
18
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
23
|
16
|
-30
|
70
|
165
|
136
|
93
|
181
|
95
|
Brantford
|
24
|
14
|
-42
|
8
|
242
|
##
|
32
|
256
|
##
|
Calgary
|
947
|
1,052
|
11
|
2,678
|
2,984
|
11
|
3,625
|
4,036
|
11
|
Chilliwack
|
23
|
18
|
-22
|
9
|
46
|
411
|
32
|
64
|
100
|
Drummondville
|
7
|
16
|
129
|
38
|
85
|
124
|
45
|
101
|
124
|
Edmonton
|
676
|
868
|
28
|
1,649
|
1,821
|
10
|
2,325
|
2,689
|
16
|
Fredericton
|
16
|
19
|
19
|
7
|
2
|
-71
|
23
|
21
|
-9
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
28
|
2
|
-93
|
2
|
0
|
-100
|
30
|
2
|
-93
|
Guelph
|
4
|
1
|
-75
|
96
|
1
|
-99
|
100
|
2
|
-98
|
Halifax
|
91
|
91
|
-
|
1,126
|
861
|
-24
|
1,217
|
952
|
-22
|
Hamilton
|
62
|
27
|
-56
|
395
|
427
|
8
|
457
|
454
|
-1
|
Kamloops
|
11
|
26
|
136
|
10
|
92
|
##
|
21
|
118
|
462
|
Kelowna
|
39
|
28
|
-28
|
417
|
445
|
7
|
456
|
473
|
4
|
Kingston
|
29
|
19
|
-34
|
18
|
183
|
##
|
47
|
202
|
330
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
34
|
29
|
-15
|
315
|
460
|
46
|
349
|
489
|
40
|
Lethbridge
|
31
|
41
|
32
|
96
|
103
|
7
|
127
|
144
|
13
|
London
|
47
|
55
|
17
|
347
|
88
|
-75
|
394
|
143
|
-64
|
Moncton
|
8
|
11
|
38
|
263
|
272
|
3
|
271
|
283
|
4
|
Montréal
|
112
|
153
|
37
|
1,893
|
3,244
|
71
|
2,005
|
3,397
|
69
|
Nanaimo
|
36
|
8
|
-78
|
181
|
79
|
-56
|
217
|
87
|
-60
|
Oshawa
|
34
|
15
|
-56
|
372
|
4
|
-99
|
406
|
19
|
-95
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
155
|
246
|
59
|
833
|
1,637
|
97
|
988
|
1,883
|
91
|
Gatineau
|
46
|
30
|
-35
|
289
|
401
|
39
|
335
|
431
|
29
|
Ottawa
|
109
|
216
|
98
|
544
|
1,236
|
127
|
653
|
1,452
|
122
|
Peterborough
|
8
|
15
|
88
|
0
|
1
|
##
|
8
|
16
|
100
|
Québec
|
54
|
69
|
28
|
818
|
981
|
20
|
872
|
1,050
|
20
|
Red Deer
|
6
|
23
|
283
|
172
|
14
|
-92
|
178
|
37
|
-79
|
Regina
|
15
|
39
|
160
|
172
|
398
|
131
|
187
|
437
|
134
|
Saguenay
|
32
|
16
|
-50
|
40
|
108
|
170
|
72
|
124
|
72
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
118
|
44
|
-63
|
125
|
272
|
118
|
243
|
316
|
30
|
Saint John
|
18
|
8
|
-56
|
208
|
26
|
-88
|
226
|
34
|
-85
|
St. John's
|
49
|
50
|
2
|
38
|
41
|
8
|
87
|
91
|
5
|
Saskatoon
|
87
|
108
|
24
|
134
|
80
|
-40
|
221
|
188
|
-15
|
Sherbrooke
|
35
|
20
|
-43
|
85
|
122
|
44
|
120
|
142
|
18
|
Thunder Bay
|
1
|
3
|
200
|
6
|
14
|
133
|
7
|
17
|
143
|
Toronto
|
518
|
386
|
-25
|
8,136
|
3,461
|
-57
|
8,654
|
3,847
|
-56
|
Trois-Rivières
|
11
|
14
|
27
|
218
|
63
|
-71
|
229
|
77
|
-66
|
Vancouver
|
263
|
268
|
2
|
3,908
|
3,143
|
-20
|
4,171
|
3,411
|
-18
|
Victoria
|
42
|
27
|
-36
|
415
|
219
|
-47
|
457
|
246
|
-46
|
Windsor
|
21
|
31
|
48
|
200
|
64
|
-68
|
221
|
95
|
-57
|
Winnipeg
|
210
|
270
|
29
|
366
|
328
|
-10
|
576
|
598
|
4
|
Total
|
3,986
|
4,175
|
5
|
26,014
|
23,059
|
-11
|
30,000
|
27,234
|
-9
|
1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
Province (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
19
|
21
|
11
|
2
|
19
|
##
|
21
|
40
|
90
|
P.E.I.
|
1
|
14
|
##
|
10
|
46
|
360
|
11
|
60
|
445
|
N.S.
|
80
|
67
|
-16
|
864
|
477
|
-45
|
944
|
544
|
-42
|
N.B.
|
24
|
17
|
-29
|
286
|
271
|
-5
|
310
|
288
|
-7
|
Atlantic
|
124
|
119
|
-4
|
1,162
|
813
|
-30
|
1,286
|
932
|
-28
|
Que.
|
200
|
189
|
-6
|
1,719
|
2,036
|
18
|
1,919
|
2,225
|
16
|
Ont.
|
604
|
466
|
-23
|
5,798
|
3,640
|
-37
|
6,402
|
4,106
|
-36
|
Man.
|
126
|
157
|
25
|
208
|
145
|
-30
|
334
|
302
|
-10
|
Sask.
|
52
|
94
|
81
|
152
|
346
|
128
|
204
|
440
|
116
|
Alta.
|
989
|
1,137
|
15
|
2,704
|
2,937
|
9
|
3,693
|
4,074
|
10
|
Prairies
|
1,167
|
1,388
|
19
|
3,064
|
3,428
|
12
|
4,231
|
4,816
|
14
|
B.C.
|
309
|
249
|
-19
|
3,307
|
2,131
|
-36
|
3,616
|
2,380
|
-34
|
Canada
|
2,404
|
2,411
|
0
|
15,050
|
12,048
|
-20
|
17,454
|
14,459
|
-17
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
5
|
4
|
-20
|
56
|
152
|
171
|
61
|
156
|
156
|
Barrie
|
20
|
12
|
-40
|
8
|
33
|
313
|
28
|
45
|
61
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
16
|
10
|
-38
|
70
|
165
|
136
|
86
|
175
|
103
|
Brantford
|
11
|
3
|
-73
|
8
|
0
|
-100
|
19
|
3
|
-84
|
Calgary
|
460
|
500
|
9
|
1,214
|
1,907
|
57
|
1,674
|
2,407
|
44
|
Chilliwack
|
15
|
8
|
-47
|
8
|
42
|
425
|
23
|
50
|
117
|
Drummondville
|
3
|
6
|
100
|
37
|
67
|
81
|
40
|
73
|
83
|
Edmonton
|
434
|
536
|
24
|
1,208
|
942
|
-22
|
1,642
|
1,478
|
-10
|
Fredericton
|
8
|
9
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
8
|
9
|
13
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
28
|
0
|
-100
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
28
|
0
|
-100
|
Guelph
|
2
|
0
|
-100
|
96
|
0
|
-100
|
98
|
0
|
-100
|
Halifax
|
40
|
31
|
-23
|
837
|
410
|
-51
|
877
|
441
|
-50
|
Hamilton
|
15
|
14
|
-7
|
191
|
410
|
115
|
206
|
424
|
106
|
Kamloops
|
10
|
15
|
50
|
9
|
84
|
##
|
19
|
99
|
421
|
Kelowna
|
28
|
11
|
-61
|
310
|
102
|
-67
|
338
|
113
|
-67
|
Kingston
|
20
|
15
|
-25
|
16
|
17
|
6
|
36
|
32
|
-11
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
20
|
12
|
-40
|
148
|
281
|
90
|
168
|
293
|
74
|
Lethbridge
|
16
|
19
|
19
|
8
|
0
|
-100
|
24
|
19
|
-21
|
London
|
20
|
23
|
15
|
192
|
66
|
-66
|
212
|
89
|
-58
|
Moncton
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
168
|
264
|
57
|
171
|
267
|
56
|
Montréal
|
49
|
52
|
6
|
759
|
805
|
6
|
808
|
857
|
6
|
Nanaimo
|
9
|
4
|
-56
|
4
|
79
|
##
|
13
|
83
|
##
|
Oshawa
|
17
|
9
|
-47
|
60
|
4
|
-93
|
77
|
13
|
-83
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
62
|
143
|
131
|
525
|
952
|
81
|
587
|
1,095
|
87
|
Gatineau
|
35
|
18
|
-49
|
108
|
91
|
-16
|
143
|
109
|
-24
|
Ottawa
|
27
|
125
|
363
|
417
|
861
|
106
|
444
|
986
|
122
|
Peterborough
|
3
|
9
|
200
|
0
|
1
|
##
|
3
|
10
|
233
|
Québec
|
29
|
31
|
7
|
280
|
493
|
76
|
309
|
524
|
70
|
Red Deer
|
1
|
7
|
##
|
166
|
2
|
-99
|
167
|
9
|
-95
|
Regina
|
10
|
32
|
220
|
62
|
302
|
387
|
72
|
334
|
364
|
Saguenay
|
8
|
7
|
-13
|
22
|
60
|
173
|
30
|
67
|
123
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
61
|
16
|
-74
|
87
|
189
|
117
|
148
|
205
|
39
|
Saint John
|
9
|
1
|
-89
|
118
|
0
|
-100
|
127
|
1
|
-99
|
St. John's
|
15
|
20
|
33
|
2
|
19
|
##
|
17
|
39
|
129
|
Saskatoon
|
36
|
59
|
64
|
88
|
39
|
-56
|
124
|
98
|
-21
|
Sherbrooke
|
18
|
12
|
-33
|
18
|
69
|
283
|
36
|
81
|
125
|
Thunder Bay
|
1
|
0
|
-100
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
1
|
0
|
-100
|
Toronto
|
237
|
167
|
-30
|
4,412
|
1,312
|
-70
|
4,649
|
1,479
|
-68
|
Trois-Rivières
|
2
|
3
|
50
|
130
|
23
|
-82
|
132
|
26
|
-80
|
Vancouver
|
142
|
127
|
-11
|
2,566
|
1,277
|
-50
|
2,708
|
1,404
|
-48
|
Victoria
|
31
|
12
|
-61
|
244
|
129
|
-47
|
275
|
141
|
-49
|
Windsor
|
10
|
18
|
80
|
4
|
33
|
##
|
14
|
51
|
264
|
Winnipeg
|
111
|
137
|
23
|
195
|
92
|
-53
|
306
|
229
|
-25
|
Total
|
2,035
|
2,097
|
3
|
14,326
|
10,822
|
-24
|
16,361
|
12,919
|
-21
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
January 2025
|
February 2025
|
%
|
January 2025
|
February 2025
|
%
|
January 2025
|
February 2025
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
693
|
652
|
-6
|
276
|
442
|
60
|
969
|
1,094
|
13
|
P.E.I.
|
298
|
531
|
78
|
2,256
|
552
|
-76
|
2,554
|
1,083
|
-58
|
N.S.
|
1,814
|
1,459
|
-20
|
6,300
|
5,792
|
-8
|
8,114
|
7,251
|
-11
|
N.B.
|
945
|
752
|
-20
|
787
|
3,264
|
315
|
1,732
|
4,016
|
132
|
Qc
|
5,320
|
5,128
|
-4
|
52,197
|
39,548
|
-24
|
57,517
|
44,676
|
-22
|
Ont.
|
9,523
|
9,009
|
-5
|
47,774
|
49,762
|
4
|
57,297
|
58,771
|
3
|
Man.
|
2,098
|
2,234
|
6
|
3,012
|
1,740
|
-42
|
5,110
|
3,974
|
-22
|
Sask.
|
1,280
|
1,760
|
38
|
1,668
|
4,152
|
149
|
2,948
|
5,912
|
101
|
Alta.
|
17,009
|
17,757
|
4
|
27,934
|
35,521
|
27
|
44,943
|
53,278
|
19
|
B.C.
|
4,835
|
3,994
|
-17
|
34,055
|
25,735
|
-24
|
38,890
|
29,729
|
-24
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
43,815
|
43,276
|
-1
|
176,259
|
166,508
|
-6
|
220,074
|
209,784
|
-5
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
56,794
|
56,273
|
-1
|
182,529
|
172,759
|
-5
|
239,322
|
229,030
|
-4
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
185
|
72
|
-61
|
3,360
|
1,824
|
-46
|
3,545
|
1,896
|
-47
|
Barrie
|
71
|
312
|
##
|
216
|
396
|
83
|
287
|
708
|
147
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
185
|
200
|
8
|
0
|
1,980
|
##
|
185
|
2,180
|
##
|
Brantford
|
199
|
79
|
-60
|
2,904
|
0
|
###
|
3,103
|
79
|
-97
|
Calgary
|
8,298
|
7,695
|
-7
|
12,924
|
22,884
|
77
|
21,222
|
30,579
|
44
|
Chilliwack
|
151
|
121
|
-20
|
151
|
504
|
234
|
199
|
625
|
214
|
Drummondville
|
265
|
256
|
-3
|
216
|
804
|
272
|
481
|
1,060
|
120
|
Edmonton
|
7,795
|
7,797
|
0
|
10,548
|
11,304
|
7
|
18,343
|
19,101
|
4
|
Fredericton
|
307
|
368
|
20
|
24
|
0
|
###
|
331
|
368
|
11
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
101
|
96
|
-5
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
101
|
96
|
-5
|
Guelph
|
22
|
1
|
-95
|
12
|
0
|
###
|
34
|
1
|
-97
|
Halifax
|
1,008
|
773
|
-23
|
5,412
|
4,920
|
-9
|
6,420
|
5,693
|
-11
|
Hamilton
|
232
|
252
|
9
|
204
|
4,920
|
##
|
436
|
5,172
|
##
|
Kamloops
|
226
|
316
|
40
|
96
|
1,008
|
##
|
322
|
1,324
|
311
|
Kelowna
|
377
|
292
|
-23
|
4,116
|
1,224
|
-70
|
4,493
|
1,516
|
-66
|
Kingston
|
167
|
219
|
31
|
1,992
|
204
|
-90
|
2,159
|
423
|
-80
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
375
|
257
|
-31
|
2,148
|
3,372
|
57
|
2,523
|
3,629
|
44
|
Lethbridge
|
374
|
335
|
-10
|
1,236
|
0
|
###
|
1,610
|
335
|
-79
|
London
|
601
|
451
|
-25
|
264
|
792
|
200
|
865
|
1,243
|
44
|
Moncton
|
400
|
274
|
-32
|
96
|
3,168
|
##
|
496
|
3,442
|
##
|
Montréal
|
1,580
|
1,187
|
-25
|
29,947
|
10,352
|
-65
|
31,527
|
11,539
|
-63
|
Nanaimo
|
65
|
69
|
6
|
0
|
948
|
##
|
65
|
1,017
|
##
|
Oshawa
|
198
|
248
|
25
|
0
|
48
|
##
|
198
|
296
|
49
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
2,474
|
2,900
|
17
|
8,220
|
11,424
|
39
|
10,694
|
14,324
|
34
|
Gatineau
|
264
|
245
|
-7
|
3,720
|
1,092
|
-71
|
3,984
|
1,337
|
-66
|
Ottawa
|
2,210
|
2,655
|
20
|
4,500
|
10,332
|
130
|
6,710
|
12,987
|
94
|
Peterborough
|
187
|
302
|
61
|
0
|
12
|
##
|
187
|
314
|
68
|
Québec
|
774
|
639
|
-17
|
5,856
|
5,916
|
1
|
6,630
|
6,555
|
-1
|
Red Deer
|
235
|
93
|
-60
|
144
|
24
|
-83
|
379
|
117
|
-69
|
Regina
|
209
|
555
|
##
|
1,152
|
3,624
|
215
|
1,361
|
4,179
|
207
|
Saguenay
|
426
|
446
|
5
|
576
|
720
|
25
|
1,002
|
1,166
|
16
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
450
|
259
|
-42
|
996
|
2,268
|
128
|
1,446
|
2,527
|
75
|
Saint John
|
212
|
47
|
-78
|
312
|
0
|
###
|
524
|
47
|
-91
|
St. John's
|
475
|
571
|
20
|
264
|
228
|
-14
|
739
|
799
|
8
|
Saskatoon
|
1,004
|
1,328
|
32
|
492
|
468
|
-5
|
1,496
|
1,796
|
20
|
Sherbrooke
|
129
|
253
|
96
|
636
|
828
|
30
|
765
|
1,081
|
41
|
Thunder Bay
|
102
|
81
|
-21
|
168
|
0
|
###
|
270
|
81
|
-70
|
Toronto
|
3,272
|
2,762
|
-16
|
25,788
|
15,744
|
-39
|
29,060
|
18,506
|
-36
|
Trois-Rivières
|
156
|
180
|
15
|
480
|
276
|
-43
|
636
|
456
|
-28
|
Vancouver
|
2,586
|
1,907
|
-26
|
22,392
|
15,324
|
-32
|
24,978
|
17,231
|
-31
|
Victoria
|
280
|
167
|
-40
|
1,080
|
1,548
|
43
|
1,360
|
1,715
|
26
|
Windsor
|
293
|
415
|
42
|
372
|
396
|
6
|
665
|
811
|
22
|
Winnipeg
|
1,820
|
1,892
|
4
|
2,832
|
1,104
|
-61
|
4,652
|
2,996
|
-36
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
