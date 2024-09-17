Housing starts for August 2024 Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sep 17, 2024

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts decreased 2.9% from 255,794 units in July to 248,480 units in August. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 22% in August (217,405 units) compared to July (279,804 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
In Canada's urban centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, there have been 149,922 actual housing starts year-to-date (January – August) in 2024. This compares to 143,229 for the same period in 2023, meaning actual housing starts are currently 5% higher this year.

Quote:

"Growth in actual year-to-date housing starts has been driven by both higher multi-unit and single-detached units in Alberta, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. By contrast, year-to-date starts in Ontario and British Columbia have decreased across all housing types. As the housing shortage continues, higher levels of construction are needed to restore affordability in Canada's urban centres." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 24% lower (199,478 units). Multi-unit urban starts decreased 29% (154,290 units), while single-detached urban starts increased 3% (45,188 units).
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,927 units.
  • Actual year-to-date housing starts between January and August 2024 are up 39% in Montreal from the same period last year, showing some recovery from historically low new home construction in 2023.
  • In Vancouver, actual starts are down 20% in 2024 compared to 2023, but it's important to note 2023 was a record high year.
  • In Toronto, actual year-to-date housing starts are down 14% from 2023, which was also a high year for housing starts by historical standards.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the September housing starts data on October 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
  • Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. 

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


August
2023

August
2024

%

August
2023

August
2024

%

August
2023

August
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

60

91

52

25

44

76

85

135

59

P.E.I.   

23

20

-13

51

31

-39

74

51

-31

N.S.   

109

140

28

133

162

22

242

302

25

N.B.   

123

114

-7

469

585

25

592

699

18

Atlantic

315

365

16

678

822

21

993

1,187

20

Qc

381

413

8

2,657

2,338

-12

3,038

2,751

-9

Ont.   

1,295

1,375

6

5,893

4,004

-32

7,188

5,379

-25

Man.   

148

186

26

381

418

10

529

604

14

Sask.   

103

115

12

377

153

-59

480

268

-44

Alta.   

1,119

1,452

30

2,304

2,588

12

3,423

4,040

18

Prairies

1,370

1,753

28

3,062

3,159

3

4,432

4,912

11

B.C.   

536

407

-24

3,272

2,221

-32

3,808

2,628

-31

Canada (10,000+)

3,897

4,313

11

15,562

12,544

-19

19,459

16,857

-13

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

28

17

-39

7

9

29

35

26

-26

Barrie

40

31

-23

76

142

87

116

173

49

Belleville - Quinte West

18

24

33

4

11

175

22

35

59

Brantford

2

17

##

12

0

-100

14

17

21

Calgary

495

597

21

1,185

1,078

-9

1,680

1,675

0

Chilliwack

23

17

-26

62

5

-92

85

22

-74

Drummondville

29

25

-14

29

84

190

58

109

88

Edmonton

481

691

44

990

1,177

19

1,471

1,868

27

Fredericton

32

36

13

30

133

343

62

169

173

Greater/Grand Sudbury

6

3

-50

72

0

-100

78

3

-96

Guelph

9

3

-67

8

27

238

17

30

76

Halifax

24

75

213

89

129

45

113

204

81

Hamilton

19

36

89

207

89

-57

226

125

-45

Kamloops

0

4

##

25

1

-96

25

5

-80

Kelowna

40

54

35

70

14

-80

110

68

-38

Kingston

21

39

86

33

63

91

54

102

89

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

87

27

-69

116

304

162

203

331

63

Lethbridge

7

58

##

0

218

##

7

276

##

London

40

58

45

111

412

271

151

470

211

Moncton

43

33

-23

392

408

4

435

441

1

Montréal

62

90

45

1,234

1,148

-7

1,296

1,238

-4

Nanaimo

20

12

-40

6

2

-67

26

14

-46

Oshawa

51

52

2

27

241

##

78

293

276

Ottawa-Gatineau

216

163

-25

1,029

582

-43

1,245

745

-40

  Gatineau

13

37

185

309

84

-73

322

121

-62

  Ottawa

203

126

-38

720

498

-31

923

624

-32

Peterborough

19

8

-58

1

55

##

20

63

215

Québec

71

73

3

670

357

-47

741

430

-42

Red Deer

5

6

20

13

0

-100

18

6

-67

Regina

30

25

-17

60

24

-60

90

49

-46

Saguenay

33

11

-67

46

30

-35

79

41

-48

St. Catharines-Niagara

58

26

-55

351

169

-52

409

195

-52

Saint John

33

24

-27

36

24

-33

69

48

-30

St. John's

35

64

83

19

43

126

54

107

98

Saskatoon

67

83

24

257

123

-52

324

206

-36

Sherbrooke

30

35

17

102

93

-9

132

128

-3

Thunder Bay

13

7

-46

93

0

-100

106

7

-93

Toronto

390

544

39

3,747

1,619

-57

4,137

2,163

-48

Trois-Rivières

8

24

200

10

125

##

18

149

##

Vancouver

293

192

-34

2,331

1,534

-34

2,624

1,726

-34

Victoria

22

20

-9

642

427

-33

664

447

-33

Windsor

38

65

71

123

94

-24

161

159

-1

Winnipeg

123

161

31

348

323

-7

471

484

3

Total

3,061

3,530

15

14,663

11,317

-23

17,724

14,847

-16

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC








## not calculable / extreme value








Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached

All Others

Total

July
2024

August
2024

%

July
2024

August
2024

%

July
2024

August
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

694

669

-4

256

501

96

950

1,170

23

P.E.I.   

307

211

-31

1,812

372

-79

2,119

583

-72

N.S.   

1,851

1,685

-9

3,820

1,886

-51

5,671

3,571

-37

N.B.   

1,155

862

-25

2,507

6,930

176

3,662

7,792

113

Qc  

4,137

5,062

22

30,885

36,297

18

35,022

41,359

18

Ont.   

12,716

13,397

5

90,653

43,711

-52

103,369

57,108

-45

Man.   

1,565

1,849

18

5,856

5,016

-14

7,421

6,865

-7

Sask.   

1,286

1,248

-3

5,820

1,836

-68

7,106

3,084

-57

Alta.   

15,855

15,527

-2

34,056

30,918

-9

49,911

46,445

-7

B.C.   

4,394

4,678

6

41,418

26,823

-35

45,812

31,501

-31

Canada (10,000+)

43,960

45,188

3

217,083

154,290

-29

261,043

199,478

-24

Canada (All Areas)

54,434

55,851

3

225,368

161,555

-28

279,804

217,405

-22

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

307

181

-41

348

108

-69

655

289

-56

Barrie

315

283

-10

744

1,704

129

1,059

1,987

88

Belleville - Quinte West

150

219

46

120

132

10

270

351

30

Brantford

314

121

-61

24

0

-100

338

121

-64

Calgary

6,940

6,946

0

22,152

12,936

-42

29,092

19,882

-32

Chilliwack

217

193

-11

217

60

-72

325

253

-22

Drummondville

146

248

70

2,508

1,008

-60

2,654

1,256

-53

Edmonton

7,582

7,059

-7

10,824

14,124

30

18,406

21,183

15

Fredericton

406

264

-35

84

1,596

##

490

1,860

280

Greater/Grand Sudbury

-72

-15

-79

156

0

-100

84

-15

-118

Guelph

80

29

-64

1,284

324

-75

1,364

353

-74

Halifax

859

1,172

36

2,844

1,548

-46

3,703

2,720

-27

Hamilton

169

305

80

3,588

1,068

-70

3,757

1,373

-63

Kamloops

30

33

10

252

12

-95

282

45

-84

Kelowna

434

525

21

4,680

168

-96

5,114

693

-86

Kingston

128

401

213

132

756

473

260

1,157

345

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

352

289

-18

2,544

3,648

43

2,896

3,937

36

Lethbridge

59

571

##

48

2,616

##

107

3,187

##

London

334

619

85

6,828

4,944

-28

7,162

5,563

-22

Moncton

305

240

-21

2,004

4,896

144

2,309

5,136

122

Montréal

1,116

1,255

12

8,004

13,900

74

9,120

15,155

66

Nanaimo

163

131

-20

432

24

-94

595

155

-74

Oshawa

277

420

52

516

2,892

460

793

3,312

318

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,598

2,018

26

13,176

6,984

-47

14,774

9,002

-39

  Gatineau

333

636

91

3,612

1,008

-72

3,945

1,644

-58

  Ottawa

1,265

1,382

9

9,564

5,976

-38

10,829

7,358

-32

Peterborough

101

54

-47

0

660

##

101

714

##

Québec

564

906

61

6,876

4,284

-38

7,440

5,190

-30

Red Deer

158

72

-54

0

0

-

158

72

-54

Regina

233

237

2

1,452

288

-80

1,685

525

-69

Saguenay

175

79

-55

276

360

30

451

439

-3

St. Catharines-Niagara

660

297

-55

1,020

2,028

99

1,680

2,325

38

Saint John

301

259

-14

324

288

-11

625

547

-12

St. John's

548

547

0

276

516

87

824

1,063

29

Saskatoon

1,000

940

-6

4,296

1,476

-66

5,296

2,416

-54

Sherbrooke

205

323

58

612

1,116

82

817

1,439

76

Thunder Bay

70

49

-30

768

0

-100

838

49

-94

Toronto

4,856

5,197

7

60,252

19,428

-68

65,108

24,625

-62

Trois-Rivières

252

284

13

456

1,500

229

708

1,784

152

Vancouver

2,134

2,051

-4

27,948

18,408

-34

30,082

20,459

-32

Victoria

266

241

-9

3,948

5,124

30

4,214

5,365

27

Windsor

523

509

-3

1,560

1,128

-28

2,083

1,637

-21

Winnipeg

1,264

1,663

32

5,184

3,876

-25

6,448

5,539

-14

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC








## not calculable / extreme value








SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

