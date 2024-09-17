OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts decreased 2.9% from 255,794 units in July to 248,480 units in August. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 22% in August (217,405 units) compared to July (279,804 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

In Canada's urban centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, there have been 149,922 actual housing starts year-to-date (January – August) in 2024. This compares to 143,229 for the same period in 2023, meaning actual housing starts are currently 5% higher this year.

Quote:

"Growth in actual year-to-date housing starts has been driven by both higher multi-unit and single-detached units in Alberta, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. By contrast, year-to-date starts in Ontario and British Columbia have decreased across all housing types. As the housing shortage continues, higher levels of construction are needed to restore affordability in Canada's urban centres." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 24% lower (199,478 units). Multi-unit urban starts decreased 29% (154,290 units), while single-detached urban starts increased 3% (45,188 units).

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,927 units.

Actual year-to-date housing starts between January and August 2024 are up 39% in Montreal from the same period last year, showing some recovery from historically low new home construction in 2023.

are up 39% in from the same period last year, showing some recovery from historically low new home construction in 2023. In Vancouver , actual starts are down 20% in 2024 compared to 2023, but it's important to note 2023 was a record high year.

, actual starts are down 20% in 2024 compared to 2023, but it's important to note 2023 was a record high year. In Toronto , actual year-to-date housing starts are down 14% from 2023, which was also a high year for housing starts by historical standards.

, actual year-to-date housing starts are down 14% from 2023, which was also a high year for housing starts by historical standards. Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the September housing starts data on October 16 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



August

2023 August

2024 % August

2023 August

2024 % August

2023 August

2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 60 91 52 25 44 76 85 135 59 P.E.I. 23 20 -13 51 31 -39 74 51 -31 N.S. 109 140 28 133 162 22 242 302 25 N.B. 123 114 -7 469 585 25 592 699 18 Atlantic 315 365 16 678 822 21 993 1,187 20 Qc 381 413 8 2,657 2,338 -12 3,038 2,751 -9 Ont. 1,295 1,375 6 5,893 4,004 -32 7,188 5,379 -25 Man. 148 186 26 381 418 10 529 604 14 Sask. 103 115 12 377 153 -59 480 268 -44 Alta. 1,119 1,452 30 2,304 2,588 12 3,423 4,040 18 Prairies 1,370 1,753 28 3,062 3,159 3 4,432 4,912 11 B.C. 536 407 -24 3,272 2,221 -32 3,808 2,628 -31 Canada (10,000+) 3,897 4,313 11 15,562 12,544 -19 19,459 16,857 -13 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 28 17 -39 7 9 29 35 26 -26 Barrie 40 31 -23 76 142 87 116 173 49 Belleville - Quinte West 18 24 33 4 11 175 22 35 59 Brantford 2 17 ## 12 0 -100 14 17 21 Calgary 495 597 21 1,185 1,078 -9 1,680 1,675 0 Chilliwack 23 17 -26 62 5 -92 85 22 -74 Drummondville 29 25 -14 29 84 190 58 109 88 Edmonton 481 691 44 990 1,177 19 1,471 1,868 27 Fredericton 32 36 13 30 133 343 62 169 173 Greater/Grand Sudbury 6 3 -50 72 0 -100 78 3 -96 Guelph 9 3 -67 8 27 238 17 30 76 Halifax 24 75 213 89 129 45 113 204 81 Hamilton 19 36 89 207 89 -57 226 125 -45 Kamloops 0 4 ## 25 1 -96 25 5 -80 Kelowna 40 54 35 70 14 -80 110 68 -38 Kingston 21 39 86 33 63 91 54 102 89 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 87 27 -69 116 304 162 203 331 63 Lethbridge 7 58 ## 0 218 ## 7 276 ## London 40 58 45 111 412 271 151 470 211 Moncton 43 33 -23 392 408 4 435 441 1 Montréal 62 90 45 1,234 1,148 -7 1,296 1,238 -4 Nanaimo 20 12 -40 6 2 -67 26 14 -46 Oshawa 51 52 2 27 241 ## 78 293 276 Ottawa-Gatineau 216 163 -25 1,029 582 -43 1,245 745 -40 Gatineau 13 37 185 309 84 -73 322 121 -62 Ottawa 203 126 -38 720 498 -31 923 624 -32 Peterborough 19 8 -58 1 55 ## 20 63 215 Québec 71 73 3 670 357 -47 741 430 -42 Red Deer 5 6 20 13 0 -100 18 6 -67 Regina 30 25 -17 60 24 -60 90 49 -46 Saguenay 33 11 -67 46 30 -35 79 41 -48 St. Catharines-Niagara 58 26 -55 351 169 -52 409 195 -52 Saint John 33 24 -27 36 24 -33 69 48 -30 St. John's 35 64 83 19 43 126 54 107 98 Saskatoon 67 83 24 257 123 -52 324 206 -36 Sherbrooke 30 35 17 102 93 -9 132 128 -3 Thunder Bay 13 7 -46 93 0 -100 106 7 -93 Toronto 390 544 39 3,747 1,619 -57 4,137 2,163 -48 Trois-Rivières 8 24 200 10 125 ## 18 149 ## Vancouver 293 192 -34 2,331 1,534 -34 2,624 1,726 -34 Victoria 22 20 -9 642 427 -33 664 447 -33 Windsor 38 65 71 123 94 -24 161 159 -1 Winnipeg 123 161 31 348 323 -7 471 484 3 Total 3,061 3,530 15 14,663 11,317 -23 17,724 14,847 -16 Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total

July

2024 August

2024 % July

2024 August

2024 % July

2024 August

2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L. 694 669 -4 256 501 96 950 1,170 23 P.E.I. 307 211 -31 1,812 372 -79 2,119 583 -72 N.S. 1,851 1,685 -9 3,820 1,886 -51 5,671 3,571 -37 N.B. 1,155 862 -25 2,507 6,930 176 3,662 7,792 113 Qc 4,137 5,062 22 30,885 36,297 18 35,022 41,359 18 Ont. 12,716 13,397 5 90,653 43,711 -52 103,369 57,108 -45 Man. 1,565 1,849 18 5,856 5,016 -14 7,421 6,865 -7 Sask. 1,286 1,248 -3 5,820 1,836 -68 7,106 3,084 -57 Alta. 15,855 15,527 -2 34,056 30,918 -9 49,911 46,445 -7 B.C. 4,394 4,678 6 41,418 26,823 -35 45,812 31,501 -31 Canada (10,000+) 43,960 45,188 3 217,083 154,290 -29 261,043 199,478 -24 Canada (All Areas) 54,434 55,851 3 225,368 161,555 -28 279,804 217,405 -22 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 307 181 -41 348 108 -69 655 289 -56 Barrie 315 283 -10 744 1,704 129 1,059 1,987 88 Belleville - Quinte West 150 219 46 120 132 10 270 351 30 Brantford 314 121 -61 24 0 -100 338 121 -64 Calgary 6,940 6,946 0 22,152 12,936 -42 29,092 19,882 -32 Chilliwack 217 193 -11 217 60 -72 325 253 -22 Drummondville 146 248 70 2,508 1,008 -60 2,654 1,256 -53 Edmonton 7,582 7,059 -7 10,824 14,124 30 18,406 21,183 15 Fredericton 406 264 -35 84 1,596 ## 490 1,860 280 Greater/Grand Sudbury -72 -15 -79 156 0 -100 84 -15 -118 Guelph 80 29 -64 1,284 324 -75 1,364 353 -74 Halifax 859 1,172 36 2,844 1,548 -46 3,703 2,720 -27 Hamilton 169 305 80 3,588 1,068 -70 3,757 1,373 -63 Kamloops 30 33 10 252 12 -95 282 45 -84 Kelowna 434 525 21 4,680 168 -96 5,114 693 -86 Kingston 128 401 213 132 756 473 260 1,157 345 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 352 289 -18 2,544 3,648 43 2,896 3,937 36 Lethbridge 59 571 ## 48 2,616 ## 107 3,187 ## London 334 619 85 6,828 4,944 -28 7,162 5,563 -22 Moncton 305 240 -21 2,004 4,896 144 2,309 5,136 122 Montréal 1,116 1,255 12 8,004 13,900 74 9,120 15,155 66 Nanaimo 163 131 -20 432 24 -94 595 155 -74 Oshawa 277 420 52 516 2,892 460 793 3,312 318 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,598 2,018 26 13,176 6,984 -47 14,774 9,002 -39 Gatineau 333 636 91 3,612 1,008 -72 3,945 1,644 -58 Ottawa 1,265 1,382 9 9,564 5,976 -38 10,829 7,358 -32 Peterborough 101 54 -47 0 660 ## 101 714 ## Québec 564 906 61 6,876 4,284 -38 7,440 5,190 -30 Red Deer 158 72 -54 0 0 - 158 72 -54 Regina 233 237 2 1,452 288 -80 1,685 525 -69 Saguenay 175 79 -55 276 360 30 451 439 -3 St. Catharines-Niagara 660 297 -55 1,020 2,028 99 1,680 2,325 38 Saint John 301 259 -14 324 288 -11 625 547 -12 St. John's 548 547 0 276 516 87 824 1,063 29 Saskatoon 1,000 940 -6 4,296 1,476 -66 5,296 2,416 -54 Sherbrooke 205 323 58 612 1,116 82 817 1,439 76 Thunder Bay 70 49 -30 768 0 -100 838 49 -94 Toronto 4,856 5,197 7 60,252 19,428 -68 65,108 24,625 -62 Trois-Rivières 252 284 13 456 1,500 229 708 1,784 152 Vancouver 2,134 2,051 -4 27,948 18,408 -34 30,082 20,459 -32 Victoria 266 241 -9 3,948 5,124 30 4,214 5,365 27 Windsor 523 509 -3 1,560 1,128 -28 2,083 1,637 -21 Winnipeg 1,264 1,663 32 5,184 3,876 -25 6,448 5,539 -14 Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]