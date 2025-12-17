SAINTE-JULIE, QC, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, the City of Sainte-Julie and La Villa de l'Amitié announced today the start of construction of La Villa de l'Amitié to rebuild and expand the 21-unit building into a 62-unit social and affordable housing project for independent seniors in Sainte-Julie. The total investment for this project is more than $21.4 million.

The event was attended by Suzanne Roy, Member of the National Assembly for Verchères, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Bienvenu-Olivier Ntumba, Member of Parliament for Mont-Saint-Bruno–L'Acadie, Mario Lemay, Mayor of Sainte-Julie, and Martin Bécotte, President of La Villa de l'Amitié.

The governments of Quebec and Canada are contributing more than $7.5 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec and the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).

The City of Sainte-Julie is contributing more than $3 million. La Villa de l'Amitié already owns the land on which the new four-storey building will stand. A fifth floor covering 25% of the building's footprint will include a community room and patio.

Quotes:

"This project perfectly reflects our drive to provide seniors with safe and affordable living environments, while helping them stay in the community. Thanks to the collaboration of our partners, we are directly addressing housing needs and improving the quality of life of seniors."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments and municipalities work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This project is welcome news for Sainte-Julie and our seniors. By providing them with affordable and adapted housing, we are helping them stay in the community and close to the services they need. Thanks to the collaboration of our partners, we can implement initiatives that improve the quality of life of our local residents."

Christine Fréchette, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region

"I'm proud that the federal government contributed to the construction of these 62 new housing units for seniors, promptly responding to a pressing need for senior housing in Sainte-Julie. In collaboration with the Government of Quebec, the City of Sainte-Julie and La Villa de l'Amitié, we are helping to build stronger communities and a more supportive Canada for everyone."

Bienvenu-Olivier Ntumba, Member of Parliament for Mont-Saint-Bruno–L'Acadie

"La Villa de l'Amitié has been an important part of our region for more than 40 years. I'm proud to see this project come to life, as it will allow many seniors to stay close to their loved ones and services in an environment adapted to their needs."

Suzanne Roy, Member of the National Assembly for Verchères

"We are proud to launch this project that will enable our seniors to remain in Sainte-Julie, in a living environment adapted to their needs. This project shows how much we value our citizens' well-being and it aligns with our mission of making Sainte-Julie a great place to live for everyone."

Mario Lemay, Mayor of Sainte-Julie

"On the eve of the holiday season, the launch of this project is a wonderful gift for the Sainte-Julie community. It will lead to the creation of 62 social housing units for disadvantaged seniors in the municipality, permanently protected from speculation -- for at least the next 50 years."

Martin Bécotte, President, Villa de l'Amitié

Highlights:

No fewer than 45 eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Sainte-Julie (10%).

La Villa de l'Amitié has been active in the community since 1982. The new building will be located near many community and health services. It will foster social diversity and help keep seniors in their communities.

