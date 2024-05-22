Housing Industry Titans Gather To Tackle Affordable Housing

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Thousands will gather in Scarborough starting Friday May 24th for the 3 day Affordable Housing Summit, Supply Chain Expo and Skilled Trades Career Fair, at The University of Toronto, Scarborough campus (UTSC) 1265 Military Trail, Scarborough, Ontario May 24th - 26th, 2024.

The summit will showcase innovations in areas such as mass timber, advanced building materials, AI, and modular construction. Key community stakeholders include Home Depot, The United Way, CMHC, Rescon, EllisDon Community Builders, the Altus Group, HousingNowTO, Centennial College, City of Toronto, Toronto Transit Commission, and the University of Toronto - EaRTH District and more will convene in an effort to demystify Canada's housing challenges and foster innovative solutions.

Housing Industry Titans Gather At The Affordable Housing Supply Chain and Still Trades Summit Post this

"We're here to engage in dialogue aimed at finding solutions to the housing crisis. With over 2000 registered participants it's clear housing is a hot topic in this country" says Shawn Allen, President of the Scarborough Business Association and Founder of Matrix Cares Community Projects, the event organizer.

"There are many opportunities for affordable rental apartment developments on government owned lands in Scarborough – and we are grateful to be able to show these sites to local leaders who can help to deliver solutions within Scarborough's growing transit-oriented communities", says Mark Richardson, Technical Lead at HousingNowTO.

"The housing crisis is a shared problem amongst the whole community, we need to ensure we share in the solutions", says Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe.

Schedule:

Friday, May 24 5:30pm: VIP Launch - Keynote with Mayor Olivia Chow - Scarborough Golf and Country Club, 321 Scarborough Golf Club Rd

Saturday, May 25 11:00am: Supply Chain Expo Over 70 vendors will showcase sustainable and innovative products shaping the future of housing, UTSC

Sunday, May 26 7:30am; Affordable Housing Bus Tour presented by HousingNowTO and TTC will visit 4 affordable housing sites in Scarborough,

Sunday, May 26 12:00pm: Skilled Trades Career Fair presented by the Scarborough Business Association will showcase several local employers looking to fill hundreds of positions, UTSC

Session and keynotes featuring: MP Gary Anandasangaree, MPP Michael Tibbolo, MPP Charmaine Williams, Richard Lyall, Anthony Furey, Ian Jones, Nick Gefucia, Kayla Andrade, Rosemarie Powell, Mike Yorke, Manny Sousa, Dave Hardy, Marlon Bray, Alex Ab lorwerth, Larry Whatmore, Neel Joshi, Mark Richardson, Utcha Sawyers, John Stapleton. www.TheAffordableHousingSummit.ca

SOURCE Matrix Cares

For further information: Media Contact: Craigg Slowly, Matrix Cares Community Projects, Dir Communications and Strategic Partnerships, (647) 572-2314, [email protected]