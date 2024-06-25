SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The City of Saint-Jérôme is exercising the new powers granted to it under the Act to amend various legislative provisions with respect to housing (Bill 31) and forming an extraordinary commission on housing to accelerate housing starts in its territory and ensure a balanced and diversified supply for all its residents.

Bill 31 gives municipalities the temporary authority to approve any building project involving at least three units, even if this violates its urban planning regulations. However, certain conditions must be met. With this in mind, city council passed a framework resolution to establish guidelines and planning rules for exercising its new powers.

"Affordable, safe and healthy housing is becoming increasingly scarce in the region. The vacancy rate has even reached an alarming level. Given the magnitude of the situation, we must take action to increase housing starts and significantly reduce the time it takes to approve certain projects," explained Saint-Jérôme Mayor Marc Bourcier, who went on to specify that Saint-Jérôme is the second city in Quebec to avail itself of the temporary powers under Bill 31.

The vacancy rate is 0.2% in Saint-Jérôme, well below the break-even point of 3%. The City of Saint-Jérôme therefore wants to give itself the means to reduce the pressure on the market, while ensuring the social acceptability of projects subject to this exemption.

Saint-Jérôme has taken another step forward in ensuring everyone has access to housing. In addition to using these "new powers", an extraordinary commission on housing chaired by Mayor Bourcier will be tasked with giving Saint-Jérôme its first-ever housing policy and a concrete action plan.

"The City of Saint-Jérôme is one of the only cities among Quebec's 20 largest without a housing policy. The extraordinary commission aims to remedy this situation and provide us with clear guidelines to promote the development of a residential offer adapted to the growing needs of the population," said Mayor Bourcier. "It is imperative to address the complex challenges in the current economy and climate crisis, as well as review our ways of developing the territory, all in accordance with an integrated, modern and structuring approach."

Mayor Bourcier, who seeks to make housing his priority by the end of his term, aims for the first housing policy to be adopted this fall.

SOURCE Ville de St-Jérôme

Source: Véronique Meunier, Service des communications et des relations avec les citoyens, City of Saint-Jérôme, [email protected], 450 436-1512, ext. 3048