Housing Crisis: Press Conference for Accelerating Construction Initiatives in Quebec

MONTREAL, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) invites the media to a press conference to be held on Monday, March 18th at 10 a.m. at the Wirwick-Le Crystal-Montreal hotel. The FCCQ will be joined by the Chambre de commerce de Val-d'Or, the Chambre de commerce et de l'industrie Rimouski-Neigette and the Chambre de commerce et d'industrie Les Moulins.

As the housing shortage persists throughout Quebec, it is crucial that government agencies take action now to accelerate the realization of construction and housing conversion projects. The FCCQ will present solutions it has worked on, particularly with companies affected by the housing scarcity.

Reminder:

When: March 18, 2024, at 10 a.m. Where: Wirwick-Le Crystal Montreal Hotel, 1100 Rue de la Montagne, QC H3G 0A1, 3rd floor, Crescent room What: Press conference for accelerating construction initiatives in Quebec Who: Charles Milliard, President and CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ).

Hélène Paradis, General Manager of the Chambre de commerce de Val-d'Or.

Jean-Nicolas Marchand, General Manager of the Chambre de commerce et de l'industrie Rimouski-Neigette.

Pierre Berthiaume, General Manager of the Chambre de commerce et d'industrie Les Moulins.

SOURCE Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec

For further information: Javier Garcia, Press officier, Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, T. 514 844-9571 poste 3586 C. 438 408-3731, [email protected]