House of Rohl® Brings Artistry, Provenance and Passion to IDS West 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- House of Rohl®, a portfolio of five iconic, global luxury plumbing brands, is attending IDS West, showcasing a Life Well Crafted for the kitchen and bath. Throughout the booth, visitors will experience the brand's commitment to artistry, provenance and passion along with the benefits of being able to curate a luxurious home within House of Rohl: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws™, Victoria + Albert® and ROHL®.

"As we take attendees through our booth, we're showcasing products that deliver on high design, performance and trends within the kitchen and bath space," said Anne Reed, Senior Product Manager at House of Rohl. "We're also demonstrating how homeowners and designers can effectively blend brands and collections to create kitchen and bath spaces that suit different needs and styles. Our work with designers is especially important to us as it truly demonstrates the breadth and depth of design possibilities enabled by House of Rohl."

The consumer desire for effortless style is answered with the Riobel Nibi™ Bath Collection by House of Rohl, which includes faucets, tub fillers and shower solutions. Accompanied on display with the Victoria + Albert Kaali™ Undermount Sink by House of Rohl, these collections complement one another through geometry and design. The tapering structure of the Nibi faucet – which was inspired by the form of a light house – perfectly juxtaposes the soft, gentle slopes and curves of the Kaali undermount sink. Together, these collections create a bath space that's modern and approachable.

The ROHL Amahle™ Bath Collection by House of Rohl highlights the trend of soft modernism and reflects the combination of qualities that please the aesthetic senses. This collection is the epitome of elusive and rare beauty, with flow and form, straight contours, and curves combining to create a sense of dynamism and movement. The fine arc of the faucet is juxtaposed with a selection of handles from perfect circles to crisscrossing lines to right-angled levers, all enhanced with beautiful detailing that pays homage to the form. The Amahle Collection is available in faucets, tub fillers, accessories and shower solutions.

Paired with the Amahle Collection is the ROHL Eirene™ Undermount Sink by House of Rohl, a sink that adds a touch of serenity to a bath sanctuary. Shaped out of gentle slopes and rounded curves, the Eirene lacks hard edges and brings a sense of harmony to the space. An exceptionally smooth feel, like that of stones in a Zen garden, coupled with the cool, calming white of its surface enhances the soothing sense of tranquility and transforms the bathroom into a spa.

The Perrin & Rowe Armstrong™ Bath Collection by House of Rohl balances past and present with precision and proportion, taking aspects from the era of invention and industry and translating them into modern form. The details found in each element of the design embody geometric grace. Handles echo the silhouette of spools once used in creating textiles, and the sleek curve of the spout completes a look of understated elegance that always stands out. The collection is comprised of faucets, tub fillers, accessories and shower solutions in hand-polished finishes that bring classic, timeless style to the bathroom.

Victoria + Albert's latest colour palettes are inspired by luxurious travel destinations around the world – Victoria + Albert Colour Stories by House of Rohl. These palettes bring a full sensory experience to the bathroom and create an oasis for relaxation: Island Time, which takes influence from the isle of Corsica's sage landscape, Medieval villages and neutral beaches, is comprised of whites, greys, rich blues and earth tones; Royal Rituals evokes the ancient city of Luxor where desert dunes meet the blue of the Nile for a colourful palette composed of jewel tones and softer neutrals; and Gateway to Serenity offers a tranquil spectrum of colours ranging from purples to greens to greys that are reminiscent of the semi-tropical island of Kyushu. The palettes provide design inspiration for all elements of the bathroom, such as wall colours, cabinetry and décor, and offer a new standard of colour customization by allowing homeowners to coordinate hues.

The Victoria + Alberta Barcelona™ Undermount Sink by House of Rohl follows the organic oval silhouette of the Barcelona bath. Pebble-shaped perfection, the Barcelona marries symmetrical subtlety with stand-out style for a timeless look to match any décor. Whether partnered with the Barcelona bathtub, paired as double sinks, or simply on its own, this sink's shape and simplicity is made for all spaces, and designed for all times.

The iconic Shaws Shaker™ Fireclay Kitchen Sink by House of Rohl is on display and is a modern interpretation of the 1897 original that boasts a timeless design that fits into any kitchen aesthetic ranging from modern to traditional farmhouse style. The heavy-duty Shaker sink is hand-sculpted, hand-finished and made to last a lifetime. Paired in a vignette with the Riobel Azure™ Kitchen Faucet by House of Rohl, the mixing of traditional and modern collections underscores how each can fit into different design aesthetics.

House of Rohl® is a portfolio of luxury decorative plumbing brands curated from around the world allowing you to tell your own story of a life well-crafted: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws™, Victoria + Albert® and ROHL®. Each has a unique story that connects craft, place of origin and specialized techniques that deliver timeless design. Together they bring a richness of heritage, innovation and design to your kitchen and bath. House of Rohl and its portfolio of brands are a part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN).

