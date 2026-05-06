Hotel X Toronto Named Official Domestic Hotel Partner of Toronto Tempo

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Hotel X Toronto and Toronto Tempo today announced Hotel X Toronto as the team's official domestic hotel partner. As part of the partnership, Hotel X Toronto will offer exclusive rates to Toronto Tempo fans staying at the hotel on home game days with a valid ticket, creating a seamless experience that connects the energy of game day with a stay on the Exhibition Grounds.

"With the launch of our inaugural season, it's essential for the Tempo to partner with organizations that align with our vision for growing women's sports in Canada," said Lisa Ferkul, Chief Revenue Officer of the Toronto Tempo. "We're proud to welcome Hotel X as our neighbour, bringing fans from coast to coast into this historic moment."

Hotel X Toronto and Toronto Tempo are uniquely positioned at Exhibition Place, a premier destination for professional sports in the city. This partnership recognizes the exceptional growth of women's sports and a shared commitment to supporting its next phase.

"Women's sport in Canada is at an inflection point, and Toronto Tempo is at the centre of it," said Matt Black, Director of Marketing and Partnerships at Hotel X Toronto. "We wanted in on the ground floor, not just as a hotel partner, but as a neighbour. Exhibition Place is becoming the country's most important sports and entertainment district, and we're proud to be building that future alongside the Tempo."

Tempo fans can also stop in for a pre-game bite steps away from the court at Hotel X Toronto's Playbook Commons, or head up to the 28th floor to Valerie for a drink with rooftop views before tip-off. Fans who book a stay at Hotel X Toronto can also access its 90,000-square-foot world-class athletic club 10XTO, a year-round rooftop pool, and the award-winning Guerlain Spa.

For more information, visit Hotel X Toronto or Toronto Tempo and follow both on Instagram at @hotelxtoronto and @torontotempo.

About Hotel X Toronto

Hotel X Toronto, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, is Toronto's only luxury lakefront urban resort and one of the city's top wellness destinations. With 404 guest rooms and suites, the hotel invites guests to recharge with standout experiences, including the award-winning Guerlain Spa, the state-of-the-art 90,000-square-foot 10XTO athletic club, and the Contrast Zone, a modern space designed for mind-and-body recovery through contrast therapy. Hotel X Toronto features a year-round heated rooftop pool, a cinema, an art gallery, a collection of dining venues, and 60,000 square feet of flexible event space. Surrounded by scenic gardens and sweeping views of the Toronto skyline, Hotel X Toronto is a premier destination for leisure and business travellers alike.

Available for interviews :

Matt Black - Director of Marketing & Partnerships, Hotel X Toronto

SOURCE Hotel X Toronto

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