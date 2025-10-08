Hotel X Toronto Strengthens Focus on Guest Well-Being with New Restorative Travel Offering

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Hotel X Toronto announced today the launch of the Experience Wellness add-on , a new offering designed to help guests recharge their body and mind. Available beginning on November 8, the add-on provides enhanced access to Hotel X Toronto's signature recovery and fitness amenities, including a brand-new contrast therapy space, the hotel's world-class athletic club, and peak performance tools that promote recovery.

The Experience Wellness add-on joins Hotel X Toronto's suite of unrivalled wellness features, (CNW Group/Hotel X Toronto)

Expertly curated for the mindful traveller, the Experience Wellness add-on joins Hotel X Toronto's suite of unrivalled wellness features, raising the bar for wellness hospitality in the city. The Experience Wellness add-on unlocks access to some of the property's most rejuvenating benefits, including:

Contrast Zone , the first permanent contrast therapy experience within a Canadian hotel gym and the only offering of its kind at a Toronto hotel.

, the first permanent contrast therapy experience within a Canadian hotel gym and the only offering of its kind at a Toronto hotel. Group fitness classes led by 10XTO's elite instructors.

led by 10XTO's elite instructors. In-room wellness amenities, including Kalared light therapypanels and a PEMF mat (pulsed electromagnetic field therapy) for restorative recovery.

"Health and well-being are increasingly at the forefront of travel for Gen Z and millennial guests," said Matt Black, Director of Marketing & Revenue, Hotel X Toronto. "Wellness is no longer just a trend - it's an essential part of modern travel. We developed the Experience Wellness add-on to make it effortless for travellers to enjoy Hotel X Toronto's signature wellness options in one bundle designed to support their holistic well-being."

Guests can choose the Experience Wellness add-on for $50 per night, which includes a 45-minute session at Contrast Zone, a group fitness class at 10XTO, and in-room use of Kala recovery tools. The Experience Wellness add-on reflects Hotel X Toronto's ongoing commitment to prioritizing wellness in the guest experience.

To learn more, visit hotelxtoronto.com and follow @hotelxtoronto on socials.

About Hotel X Toronto

Hotel X Toronto, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, is Toronto's only luxury lakefront urban resort. Offering 404 guest rooms and suites, the hotel features a year-round heated rooftop pool, the award-winning Guerlain Spa, and the state-of-the-art 10XTO athletic club. Guests can experience unique amenities such as a cinema, an art gallery, a collection of dining venues, and 60,000 square feet of flexible event space. Surrounded by scenic gardens and stunning views of the Toronto skyline, Hotel X Toronto is a premier destination for leisure and business travellers alike.

SOURCE Hotel X Toronto

For media inquiries, please contact: Jess Beard | T: 416-357-3147, [email protected]