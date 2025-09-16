100 Days Till Christmas: Celebrate the Festive Season at Hotel X Toronto's Breakfast With Santa

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - This December, holiday magic takes centre stage at Toronto's only urban lakefront resort as Hotel X Toronto welcomes families to partake in its annual Breakfast with Santa event. Taking place on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 14, Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2:15 p.m., Breakfast with Santa promises festive cheer, gourmet dining, and unforgettable moments with the season's most iconic couple, Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Breakfast with Santa is available to hotel guests who opt into the Holiday Family Fun package , available now until December. General public tickets are on sale now through Eventb rite

"Breakfast with Santa has become one of Hotel X Toronto's most cherished holiday traditions, giving families the chance to celebrate the season and make lasting memories together," said Matt Black, Director of Marketing & Revenue at Hotel X Toronto. "Instead of waiting in a crowded mall, guests can enjoy an exclusive opportunity to meet Santa in a way that's personal, festive, and truly unforgettable."

Children and their families will gather in Hotel X Toronto's Library Club Lounge, perfectly decked out for the holidays, where they can attend story time with Mrs. Claus, make holiday-themed crafts, enjoy a festive breakfast buffet, and have quality time with Santa himself. Each child will receive a keepsake holiday gift to take home.

Families who book Breakfast with Santa through the Holiday Family Fun package will also enjoy:

VIP seating at the event

Festive in-room amenities and surprises

A keepsake holiday item

Complimentary self-parking

Exclusive time at 10XTO's Kids' Play Centre

Complimentary use of CYBEX strollers

About Hotel X Toronto

Hotel X Toronto, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, is Toronto's only luxury lakefront urban resort. Offering 404 guest rooms and suites, the hotel features a year-round heated rooftop pool, the award-winning Guerlain Spa, and the state-of-the-art 10XTO athletic club. Guests can experience unique amenities such as a cinema, an art gallery, a collection of dining venues, and 60,000 square feet of flexible event space. Surrounded by scenic gardens and stunning views of the Toronto skyline, Hotel X Toronto is a premier destination for leisure and business travellers alike.

