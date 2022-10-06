HOTEL HOUSE PARTY MARKS THE REVIVAL OF HOTEL BELMONT MGALLERY

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Following the announcement of Hotel Belmont becoming the first Canadian hotel to join the highly acclaimed MGallery Collection, Hotel Belmont MGallery, and its onsite food & beverage outlets - The Living Room and The Basement, hosted the Hotel House Party as their first official major event after the rebrand, assisted by the team at CP Group

The Hotel House Party celebrated not only the hotel's excellence in hospitality, design, and entertainment, but also marked the revival of the property's food & beverage and nightlife program via The Living Room and The Basement. Hotel Belmont MGallery hosted numerous media, tastemakers, industry leaders, friends and family throughout the evening of September 22 and highlighted their award-winning, retro-chic suites, captivating music performances & live entertainment, and of course, the eclectically delectable food and beverage offerings.

Guests were taken on a journey and given the opportunities to collect activation stamps on their 'passport' as they sampled Hotel Belmont MGallery's delightful creations and explored different venues in the hotel: The Living Room, The Kitchen, The Den, The Basement and the guest suites . Those who collected all the stamps on their passport were then entered to win three major prizes, courtesy of Hotel Belmont MGallery.

On the menu that night were The Living Room's signature dishes and cocktails, as well as its take on comforting classics: a build-your-own Mac and Cheese station, made with three-cheese bechamel and various toppings and the signature Smoking Gun cocktail (made with Bulleit Bourbon) were served in The Living Room, alongside three refreshing Goose and Juice flavours made with Grey Goose Vodka and cold-press juice. Pulled Pork Tacos were served in The Kitchen to accompany the Volcan Tequila Frozen Margaritas and in The Basement, the instagram-worthy HB Sour was served all night as well as a table of sweet treats and chocolate fountain.

In addition to the culinary and suite tour, part of the activations that evening involved a live sketching by renowned fashion illustrator Mandy Lau at The Den, where guests received a copy of their 'portraits' drawn on-premise by the artist. This activation was also in support of the ArtStarts in School, a charitable organization that promotes the role of art in children's education.

With music and nightlife being a big part of the Hotel Belmont MGallery's success, it's only appropriate that Hotel House Party was filled with exciting musical acts and performances. From the one-man-band Paul Felik who serenaded attendees earlier in the evening, solo guitarist Alex Flock who anchored the chill-vibed champagne service inside The Belmont Suite, to DJ Nik Nero, and DES that kept the party going in The Basement and The Living Room throughout the night. To top it all off, a 2011 Red Bull Music 3 style World Champion DJ Hedspin, ended the festivity with a bang.

The Hotel Belmont MGallery exciting rebrand will take place throughout the year and feature continuous refresh on all fronts from food and beverage menu to special events, nightlife, and another extensive remodeling scheduled for early next year.

More high-resolution photos from The Hotel House Party can be found here .

ABOUT HOTEL BELMONT VANCOUVER MGALLERY: Hotel Belmont Vancouver MGallery Hotel Collection, part of world leading hospitality group Accor, is a newly renovated boutique-style hotel situated in the heart of Vancouver's entertainment district. With eclectic and playful energy oozing throughout the building and its 4 different hospitality venues, The Living Room, The Den, The Kitchen and The Basement, Hotel Belmont Vancouver MGallery is the ultimate destination for entertainment, food & beverage, and of course, nightlife.

