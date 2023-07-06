Hot, hot, hot! Air conditioners drive electricity demand in Alectra Utilities' service territory

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The heat that has been scorching southern Ontario over the past few days, along with today's record temperature, have increased electricity consumption in Alectra Utilities' service territory.

Alectra's System Control at 12:01 p.m. reported an electricity peak demand level for its service territory of 4,919 megawatts (MW), just short of the previous peak demand record of 5,056 MW set on July 5, 2018. One megawatt is the equivalent of one million watts, or enough electricity to power approximately 900 homes.

Peak demand for an electric utility's service territory occurs at a point in time when total consumption by all residential and business customers on the local grid is at its highest level. Increased electricity consumption during heat waves is mostly driven by air conditioning use.

Conservation programs for homes and businesses over the last few years have played a significant role in preventing consumption levels from being even higher. For example, room lighting, office equipment and appliances in homes and businesses are generally more efficient today than in the past.

We're reminding everyone of these conservation tips to help reduce electricity consumption:

Make use of a programmable thermostat to regulate temperature

Make use of ceiling and portable fans to circulate air

If possible, hang clothes outside instead of using a dryer

Use curtains or blinds to shade windows on hot sunny days

If using an air conditioner, keep doors and windows closed. This is especially important for small retail shops and restaurants with street level entrances.

For more information about how you can save energy this summer and avoid higher bills, visit alectrautilities.com/tips-resources.

