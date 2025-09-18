"One of the most compelling documentaries ever made in this country."

-- Cinema Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Hot Docs, Unifor, the Ageless Film Festival, and the National Film Board of Canada are proud to present a special 40th anniversary screening of the seminal Canadian film Final Offer on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema in Toronto.

Final Offer (CNW Group/Unifor)

Directed by Sturla Gunnarsson, written by Robert Collison, Final Offer is a riveting and cinematic chronicle of the historic 1984 contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers and General Motors, capturing the birth of the Canadian Auto Workers Union. Widely hailed as one of the most important labour documentaries ever produced, the film remains astonishingly relevant in the current age of trade wars.

Shot with a bold, vérité lens and edited with dramatic precision, Final Offer immerses audiences in the high-stakes world of union politics and backroom strategy. The 40th anniversary screening offers a rare opportunity to revisit the film on the big screen and reflect on its legacy with a new generation of viewers.

"Final Offer captures a significant and defining moment for organized labour in Canada. The courage to stand firm and fight for Canadian workers and their interests, to defend Canadian sovereignty, changed the course of unionism in our country. This is an inspiring reminder when we are once again faced with U.S. threats to our jobs and economy that our union must provide the leadership we need in this moment," says Lana Payne, Unifor National President.

The screening will be introduced by Piers Handling OC and followed by a panel discussion on Canadian sovereignty in the age of trade wars. Moderated by Arden Ryshpan, the panel will include Unifor National President Lana Payne and filmmaker, Sturla Gunnarsson.

Event Details:

What: 40th Anniversary Screening of Final Offer

When: Sunday, 2:30 PM , October 5, 2025

, Where: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor Street West, Toronto

* Admission Free

Reserve tickets: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/the-final-offer

BIOS

Piers Handling is the former Director and CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival, where he served for 25 years and led the creation of TIFF Lightbox. An Officer of the Order of Canada and an Officier des Arts et des Lettres, he has published widely on Canadian cinema, taught at Carleton and Queen's, served on major international festival juries, and is currently writing a global history of film festivals.

Arden R. Ryshpan is a veteran cultural leader and labour advocate who has held senior roles at ACTRA, the National Film Board of Canada, and the Directors Guild of Canada,. In 2007 she became Executive Director of Canadian Actors' Equity, where for nearly 18

years she led lobbying and advocacy efforts for Canadian stage performers, and served as chief negotiator for 78 national agreements—making her the longest-serving Executive Director in Equity's history before retiring in 2025.

Lana Payne is the first woman elected as Unifor National President. She is leading the fight to protect Canadian jobs in the U.S. trade war, taking on corporate giants, and bringing workers' voices to the Prime Minister's Council on Canada-U.S. Relations. Payne harnessed union power to win federal anti-scab legislation and stands with workers on the front lines, pressing for fair wages, the right to strike, and stronger protections nationwide.

Sturla Gunnarsson is an Oscar-nominated, Emmy Award–winning Canadian filmmaker whose work, spanning feature film, drama and documentary is acclaimed for its artistry and global scope. His films have screened at major festivals worldwide, earning recognition for their cinematic craft and cultural resonance. Directing credits include: Final Offer, Gerrie & Louise, Such A Long Journey, Beowulf & Grendel, Monsoon, and Schitt's Creek. Gunnarsson was National President of the Directors Guild of Canada from 2008 to 2014.

About Hot Docs:

Programmed and operated by Hot Docs, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing and celebrating the art of documentary, Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema is the world's largest documentary cinema. A historic, century-old landmark located in Toronto's vibrant Annex neighborhood, the Cinema is a year-round home for non-fiction film and storytelling, presenting first-run international and Canadian documentaries, curated film and speakers series, signature events including Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, Hot Docs Podcast Festival and Curious Minds Weekend, as well as hosting for some of the city's premier festivals and events. Since assuming management in 2012, Hot Docs has screened over 1,425 films to audiences of more than 1.3 million. In 2016, a generous $5-million donation from Rogers Foundation enabled Hot Docs to purchase the venue.

About Unifor

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

About the Ageless International Film Festival

The Ageless International Film Festival celebrates films that transcend generations, showcasing films that inspire, challenge, and connect audiences of all ages. With a focus on timeless stories and innovative filmmaking from around the world, the festival brings together diverse voices and perspectives in a vibrant cultural event.

About the National Film Board of Canada

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) is the country's award winning public producer of documentaries, animation and interactive works. Since 1939, it has created over14,000 productions and won more than 7,000 awards, including Academy Awards and Emmys.

For media inquiries, interview requests, please contact: Hot Docs Cinema Media Contact: Bill Alexander, Media Relations Manager, Hot Docs, [email protected]; Unifor Press Contact: Kathleen O'Keefe, National Communications Director, [email protected]; Ageless Contact: Judy Gladstone, [email protected]