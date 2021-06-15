Hot Days, Cold Bowls: Crafty Ramen Announces New Summer DIY Kits, Expanded Ontario Delivery

Hiyashi Chuka, also known as 'chilled ramen,' is the newest addition to the subscription lineup. Much like a noodle salad, the kits are flavourful, refreshing, brothless and served cold, with all ingredients pre-portioned and packaged fresh, in-house. Customers can choose either chicken or tofu (vegan), and have the option of two dressings: A lighter tangy soy and sesame, or a richer spicy miso. Summer ramen kits start at $16, and are available until mid-September.

Crafty Ramen's meal kits, pantry items and Fresh Ramen Subscription service now ship to Ottawa, Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes and PEC in addition to all of Southwestern Ontario, the Golden Horseshoe, Collingwood to Barrie areas, and the GTA.

"It's amazing to see so many people connecting with the Crafty experience at home," added Khalil Khamis, Crafty Ramen partner and CEO. "We're one step closer to reaching every city in Ontario by September, and expanding across Canada by early 2022."

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph and Kitchener, Ontario, Crafty Ramen has been bringing high-quality Japanese inspired, locally influenced, and house-made food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Now delivering province-wide and available at select retailers, Crafty Ramen's DIY ramen kits, ramen subscriptions and wide array of unique pantry items and accessories offer a simple, creative at-home cooking experience. Find restaurant locations at craftyramen.com and check out the Crafty Ramen Market to explore the world of ramen, shipped to you.

