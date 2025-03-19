Hot Chili Drilling Update - La Verde Cu-Au Porphyry Discovery

The Company previously reported a 400 m by 550 m discovery footprint at the La Verde, extending from shallow depth to approximately 300 m vertically, confirmed by assay results from the first 12 RC drill holes, which all recorded broad zones copper-gold porphyry mineralisation (refer to announcement dated February 11, 2025). Eight of these holes recorded significant mineralisation to end-of-hole, as displayed in figures 2 to 4.

Hot Chili is continuing to undertake systematic step-out drilling at La Verde with 27 RC drill holes (for 8,162 m) completed to date, including seven drill holes to the south of the initial discovery footprint testing potential for "blind" extensions below gravel cover. Surface gravels obscure the underlying geology and appear to be limited to 10 - 15 m vertical thickness in the southern extent of drilling as displayed on page 1 of this announcement.

Drill coverage has more than doubled since mid-February 2025 with first pass drilling extended across an area measuring 1,000 m by 550 m and tested to the depth of RC drilling capability (up to 350 m vertical) as displayed in figure 3. Assay results for fifteen holes are pending.

RC drilling is expected to continue, and the Company is planning an initial phase of diamond drilling to test below broad, higher-grade, copper-gold zones intersected by Hot Chili's drilling and which remain open at depth.

The Company has experienced delays in turn-around time for drill assay results from regional laboratories due to peak summer drilling season in the high Andes. This is expected to moderate over the coming months moving into winter season.

The Company looks forward to releasing further exploration updates and assay results as they become available.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSXV.

Qualifying Statements

Qualified Person – NI 43-101

The technical information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Christian Easterday, MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Competent Person – JORC

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the La Verde project is based upon information compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward-Looking Statements

