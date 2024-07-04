HOT CHILI ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING HELD 4 JULY 2024
Jul 04, 2024, 07:05 ET
PERTH, Australia, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Directors of Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (Hot Chili or the Company) advise that at the General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions were passed on a poll.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received, are shown on the following page.
By order of the board
Hot Chili Limited
Carol Marinkovich
Company Secretary
Enc
Contact:
Mr Christian Easterday
Managing Director
E: [email protected]
Hot Chili Limited
General Meeting
Thursday, 4 July 2024
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|
Resolution details
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
|
Number of votes cast on the poll
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's Discretion
|
Abstain
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
Carried/
|
1 Ratification of issue of
|
Ordinary
|
16,668,778
65.32%
|
1,933,146
7.57%
|
6,919,760
27.11%
|
1,303,185
|
24,351,433
92.65%
|
1,933,146
7.35%
|
1,303,185
|
Carried
|
2 Ratification of issue of
7.lA
|
Ordinary
|
16,698,037
65.43%
|
1,933,146
7.57%
|
6,890,501
27.00%
|
1,303,185
|
24,351,433
92.65%
|
1,933,146
7.35%
|
1,303,185
|
Carried
|
3 Approval for issue of Broker
|
Ordinary
|
40,271,413
93.91%
|
2,542,558
5.93%
|
68,544
0.16%
|
72,119
|
41,102,852
94.17%
|
2,542,558
5.83%
|
72,119
|
Carried
|
4 Approval for issue of Underwriter
|
Ordinary
|
40,240,392
93.86%
|
2,538,219
5.92%
|
96,294
0.22%
|
79,729
|
41,099,581
94.18%
|
2,538,219
5.82%
|
79,729
|
Carried
|
5 Re-approval of Employee
Incentive Plan
|
Ordinary
|
38,294,032
89.25%
|
4,543,715
10.59%
|
68,544
0.16%
|
48,343
|
38,480,234
89.44%
|
4,543,715
10.56%
|
48,343
|
Carried
|
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
SOURCE Hot Chili Limited
