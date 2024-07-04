HOT CHILI ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING HELD 4 JULY 2024

PERTH, Australia, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Directors of Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (Hot Chili or the Company) advise that at the General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions were passed on a poll.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received, are shown on the following page.

By order of the board

Hot Chili Limited

Carol Marinkovich

Company Secretary

Enc

Contact:

Mr Christian Easterday

Managing Director

E: [email protected]

Hot Chili Limited

General Meeting

Thursday, 4 July 2024

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution

Result Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried/

Not Carried 1 Ratification of issue of

Placement Shares to Placement

Participants under Listing Rule 7.1 Ordinary 16,668,778 65.32% 1,933,146 7.57% 6,919,760 27.11% 1,303,185 24,351,433 92.65% 1,933,146 7.35% 1,303,185 Carried 2 Ratification of issue of

Placement Shares to Placement

Participants under Listing Rule 7.lA Ordinary 16,698,037 65.43% 1,933,146 7.57% 6,890,501 27.00% 1,303,185 24,351,433 92.65% 1,933,146 7.35% 1,303,185 Carried 3 Approval for issue of Broker

Options to Agents Ordinary 40,271,413 93.91% 2,542,558 5.93% 68,544 0.16% 72,119 41,102,852 94.17% 2,542,558 5.83% 72,119 Carried 4 Approval for issue of Underwriter

Options to Veritas Ordinary 40,240,392 93.86% 2,538,219 5.92% 96,294 0.22% 79,729 41,099,581 94.18% 2,538,219 5.82% 79,729 Carried 5 Re-approval of Employee

Incentive Plan and issue of Equity

Securities under Employee Incentive Plan Ordinary 38,294,032 89.25% 4,543,715 10.59% 68,544 0.16% 48,343 38,480,234 89.44% 4,543,715 10.56% 48,343 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited