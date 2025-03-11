HOT CHILI ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

PERTH, Australia, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") wishes to advise that Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell, Non-Executive Chair and Mr Stephen Quin, Non-Executive Director have tendered their resignations as Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

The Board extends its sincere appreciation to both Dr Adshead-Bell and Mr Quin for their dedicated service and valuable contributions during their tenure with the Company. The Board wishes them both well in their future endeavours.

With the impending release of the Company's Pre-feasibility Studies for its Chilean Costa Fuego copper- gold project and Huasco Water project, Hot Chili is preparing its next steps toward a final phase of development.

Further board appointments aim to strengthen the Company's capability at an important inflection in the Company's growth, with the recent announcement1 of a significant porphyry copper gold discovery at La Verde adding further upside to Costa Fuego's scale.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates to the market.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by:

Christian Easterday, Managing Director & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Christian Easterday Managing Director – Hot Chili



Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected] Carol Marinkovich Company Secretary – Hot Chili



Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected] Graham Farrell Investor & Public Relations Email: [email protected]

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

__________________________________ 1 ASX Release dated 11 February 2025

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited