Hostaway Announces Strategic Integration with Lake.com to Enhance Vacation Rental Management

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Hostaway, the premier all-in-one vacation rental software and Airbnb management system, is pleased to announce its strategic integration with Lake.com, a leading online vacation rental platform. This collaboration is set to elevate the vacation rental management experience by merging Hostaway's robust tools with Lake.com's innovative solutions.

Highlights:

Seamless Connectivity: Integrate Hostaway's comprehensive management system with Lake.com's platform for enhanced synchronization and efficiency.

Integrate Hostaway's comprehensive management system with Lake.com's platform for enhanced synchronization and efficiency. Enhanced Automation: Increase efficiency of daily work processes and introduce such features as auto-messaging and auto-invoicing.

Increase efficiency of daily work processes and introduce such features as auto-messaging and auto-invoicing. Broadened Market Reach: Increase demand and acquire more reservations with the help of Lake.com's extensive network.

Increase demand and acquire more reservations with the help of Lake.com's extensive network. Unified Management: Manage reservations, availability, and communications from a single, unified dashboard.

David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake Inc., shared, "We're excited to partner with Hostaway, a leader in vacation rental management. This collaboration will help us provide property owners with cutting-edge tools to manage their listings effortlessly, while also enhancing the experience for our guests. It's a big step in our mission to make lakeside getaways seamless and memorable for everyone."

Marcus Rader, CEO and Co-Founder of Hostaway, added,"Lake is a great tribute to how segmentation within the travel industry works. You have to find your niche, and stick to it. Lakes are some of the best ways of extending the seasonality too - shallow lakes get warm quickly in spring, while bigger lakes bring in warm air the entire fall. Having lived by the Great Lakes for a decade, I'm proud to see Lake.com as a Hostaway partner!"

Hostaway's flexible and customizable platform will now be integrated with Lake.com, allowing property managers to automate and simplify their marketing, sales, communication, and operations processes. By leveraging Hostaway's robust software, Lake.com aims to enhance the efficiency of property management, making it easier for property owners to manage their listings and bookings while delivering an exceptional experience to travelers.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.lake.com/integrations/hostaway/

About Lake.com

Lake.com specializes in vacation rentals within a 15-minute drive of lakes, bays, rivers and canals. Focusing on family, friendship, and caring for the natural world, Lake.com blends tradition with technology, offering a return to the simple pleasures of life for families vacationing in the great outdoors. For more information, visit https://www.lake.com .

About Hostaway

Hostaway provides a single package for end-to-end vacation rental software and Airbnb management from listing to bookings and everything in between. It begins with channel management and communication up to analytics and reporting, Hostaway helps property managers to grow their business. For more information, visit https://www.hostaway.com/ .

SOURCE Lake.com

Contact Information: For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Stephanie Ciccarelli, Lake Inc., (226) 794-5744, [email protected]