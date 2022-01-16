Hostages freed, Jewish community breathes sigh of relief, calls for more security

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Upon learning that the hostages at the Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas were freed uninjured, Co-Chairs of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), Joel Reitman and Jeff Rosenthal, issued the following statement:

"CIJA's Board of Directors, alongside the leadership of Jewish Federations across Canada and Canadian Jews from coast to coast, followed the horrific situation in Colleyville, Texas yesterday with bated breath. We were deeply relieved to learn that all the hostages were rescued unharmed after a terrifying 11-hour ordeal. Law enforcement at all levels in the US are to be commended for acting strategically and decisively. Our thoughts and prayers are with the hostages, their families, and the community in Colleyville as they begin to process this trauma.

"Antisemitism is a growing problem around the world. We re-iterate our call for increased investment in the security of the Jewish community in Canada, including the establishment of a Community Security Trust (CST) modeled after the CST in the U.K. and enhancement of the Security Infrastructure Program which would benefit all at-risk minorities in this country."

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) is the advocacy agent of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA.

SOURCE Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs

For further information: Martin Sampson, Vice President Communications, CIJA, 613-219-3500, [email protected]