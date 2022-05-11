Hospitals Put Health and Wellbeing of Ontarians Above All Else

OHA Launches "Here to Care" Campaign

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is launching a province-wide campaign to remind and reassure Ontarians that hospitals remain deeply committed to caring for them and their communities.

In a recent survey of 1,000 Ontario residents commissioned by the OHA, 77% agreed that hospitals care deeply and are committed to providing the best quality of care to patients. But the COVID-19 pandemic has been very difficult for everyone – especially Ontario's hospitals and the people from many different professions who work together to keep them running. Despite the serious challenges and obstacles they've faced, hospitals have worked tirelessly to care for patients and collaborated with health system partners to keep communities safe and healthy.

"Ontario's hospitals were at the forefront of the province's pandemic response, and those efforts went beyond their own walls," said Anthony Dale, President and CEO of the OHA. "They also stepped up to support long-term care homes when our most vulnerable were at risk and worked alongside primary care and public health to run mass vaccination clinics."

The OHA's "Here to Care" campaign launches this week and will run until the end of July. A series of advertisements on social media and in physical spaces across the province will showcase the dedication of Ontario's hospitals even in the face of uncertainty and fear and reinforce their unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of their communities.

"Much has happened over the past two years," said Dale, "but one thing that will never change is the willingness of hospitals to give their all and be here to care for the people of Ontario. This campaign is an opportunity to recognize that passion and perseverance."

More information on the "Here to Care" campaign is available here.

Established in 1924, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) serves as the voice of the province's public hospitals, supporting them through advocacy, knowledge translation and member engagement, labour relations, and data and analytics with the goal of helping hospitals build a better health system. The OHA is also attuned to the broader strategic questions facing the future of the province's health care system and we work to ensure Ontario's hospitals have a voice in shaping this longer-term vision.

