Hospitality Workers Training Centre and Bow Valley College Launch New Skills Micro-Credential Digital Certifcation Program for Devastated Ontario Hospitality Industry

TORONTO and CALGARY, AB, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Hospitality Workers Training Centre (HWTC) and its project partner, Bow Valley College, today announced the launch of Micro but Mighty: Micro-Credentials for a Recovering Hospitality Industry, an Ontario-wide digital certification program to recognize and validate in-demand skills in the hospitality and food service sectors.

The program, which is supported by the Future Skills Centre, will provide hospitality and food service workers with a quick and easy way to certify attainment of the skills and core competencies that will be critical to the sector's recovery. It will also help employers easily recognize the achievement of these skills and ensure employees are prepared to support business priorities.

While other micro-credentialing programs exist, this additional cost-effective and industry-driven program will expand choices for hospitality and food service workers in Ontario. Program graduates navigating a competitive and rapidly-evolving job market will be able to leverage and build their skills portfolio through this accessible digital certification process.

"This is an incredible opportunity for both hospitality workers and employers navigating a post-Covid world," said Mandie Abrams, Executive Director of the Hospitality Workers Training Centre. "Micro-credentialing is a quick and cost-effective way to recognize skills that may have been attained outside of traditional training programs, and help employers quickly spot the skills they need to support their business when they are hiring."

Working with industry employers, HWTC will develop a catalogue of 22 to 25 micro-credentials that, with the support of Bow Valley College, will validate individual skills and core competencies, like customer service and team leadership. These digital certifications can then be used in conjunction with each other to demonstrate overall proficiency in key skill areas. It is anticipated that 350-400 vulnerable and displaced hospitality workers will earn up to 500 separate digital certifications during the first two years of the program.

"We are thrilled to partner with HWTC on this vitally important program to support the hospitality and food services sector," said Dr. Cheryl Kinzel, Dean, Research and Innovation, Bow Valley College. "Our Workforce Development team has a long history of offering industry-driven skills evaluation and programming covering a wide range of sectors. We have a long-standing and successful partnership supporting the innovative work of HWTC and look forward to further collaborating to bring its vision to fruition."

Development of the digital certification catalogue is currently underway, with the first micro-credentials expected to be issued later this year.

About the Hospitality Workers Training Centre

The Hospitality Workers Training Centre (HWTC) is a non-profit sector-focused workforce development organization working in partnership with Toronto's hospitality and food service industries. Started in 2003 as a post-SARS recovery project, HWTC incorporated as a not-for-profit organization in 2004 and today contributes to a strong hospitality industry by providing high-quality free training to new entrants and existing workers seeking good jobs and skills development. In 2020 HWTC expanded its programming to assist hospitality workers displaced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

About Bow Valley College

Calgary and region's largest Comprehensive Community College — with 17,500 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College is a leader in business, health, community studies, technology, adult upgrading, and English language learning. We provide career programming that will get you the skills and confidence you need to get a job in the most in-demand industries in Calgary, Alberta, and Canada.

