Hospital Research Spending Subdued - Research Infosource

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's leading research hospitals, hospital networks and health authorities spent a total of $2.68 billion on research in Fiscal 2018 – a 2.9% year-on-year gain - according to Research Infosource Inc., which today released its annual ranking. Among the Top 40 Research Hospitals 24 saw their spending increase compared to 16 where spending declined. The number of health researchers rose to 9,309, a gain of 4.2%. Toronto's University Health Network was the top spender with $362.8 million of research activity (up 3.6%), followed by Hospital for Sick Children ($246.6 million, up 17.6%), McGill University Health Centre ($181.3 million, -11.2%) and Vancouver Coastal Health Authority ($162.2 million, 11.5%).

"At 2.9% this year's spending growth was quite subdued", said Ron Freedman, CEO of Research Infosource. "Governments fund the majority of health research and research policy for these key institutions seems to be adrift. It's almost as if they are an after-thought for policymakers."

Nineteen of the leading health research organizations are located in Ontario and they accounted for 56.3% of the Top 40 total. Thirteen institutions in Quebec represented 26.1% of combined spending while 2 organizations in British Columbia made up 11.5%.

Research spending growth was highest at Health Sciences North (up 39.9%), Hôpital Montfort (33.1%), Bruyère Continuing Care (32.4%), CIUSS de la Capitale-Nationale (21.1%) and Hospital for Sick Children (17.6%).

London Health Sciences Centre/St. Joseph's Health Care London recorded the highest research intensity – research spending per researcher – among Large organizations ($612,800). Hospital for Sick Children led the Medium-size group and was tops nationally ($700,600). Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital was the Small-group leader ($627,000).

For complete information: https://researchinfosource.com/top-40-research-hospitals/2019

SOURCE Research Infosource Inc.

For further information: For for an interview, please contact: Ron Freedman, CEO, Research Infosource Inc., Cell: 416-879-9000, Email: ron@researchinfosource.com

Related Links

http://www.researchinfosource.com/

