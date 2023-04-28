Hospital Professionals rally across Ontario to say loud and clear: 'Bill 60 will make crisis in hospitals worse'

TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Hundreds of Hospital Professionals represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO) held rallies across Ontario on Thursday, April 27 to speak out against Bill 60, the Ford government's healthcare privatization bill.

The Bill, which has been touted as the so-called solution to relieve hospital wait times, will allow an unlimited number of private clinics to perform OHIP-covered surgical and diagnostic services, pulling funding and staffing away from the public hospital system.

OPSEU/SEFPO Local 346 hospital workers in Barrie protesting Bill 60 at one of many rallies held across Ontario. (CNW Group/Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO))

"Hospital professionals are working in the thick of this crisis day in and day out. We know what is needed to improve wait times in hospitals – funding for more staff and resources in the public hospital system," said Sara Labelle, Chair of OPSEU/SEFPO's Hospital Professionals Division. "Bill 60 will have damaging repercussions that will increase the strain on the hospital workforce and make wait times longer. It will make this crisis infinitely worse."

OPSEU/SEFPO Hospital Professionals also warn that it will give the government the power to make changes to the definitions of Medical Laboratory Technologists, Medical Radiation Technologists, Registered Respiratory Therapists, Physicians, Registered Practical Nurses and Registered Nurses, thereby deregulating these health professions and putting the safe delivery of health care at risk.

"Hospital Professionals came out in droves because they have had enough of the Ford government hacking away at Ontario's public hospital system and then pointing to privatization as the solution," said JP Hornick, OPSEU/SEFPO President. "Bill 60 prioritizes corporate profits over the people of Ontario, at a time when hospitals are facing chronic underfunding and Ontarians are struggling through a cost-of-living crisis. Enough is enough! We are fighting back and we won't back down."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: Sara Labelle, OPSEU/SEFPO Hospital Professionals Division Chair, 905-914-4037, [email protected]