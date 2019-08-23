Hornby Island recycling workers join CUPE

COURTENAY, BC, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Workers at the Hornby Island Recycling Depot have become members of CUPE 556 when they voted to join CUPE in a Labour Board certification. CUPE 556 warmly welcomes the eight workers at HIRRA (Hornby Island Residents and Ratepayers Association).

"Our local is so pleased to welcome these members who proudly run a recycling depot that is the envy of the Gulf Islands," said CUPE 556 President Karen Garrett. "These members will be a great fit with our municipal workers in the Comox Valley and we look forward to meeting with them, and to bargain their first contract."

Garrett noted that the whole community is rightly proud of the recycling depot that is managed by the community-based group and run by their newest members.

CUPE 556, Comox Valley Municipal Workers represents municipal workers in the Comox Valley – the City of Courtenay, Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland, the Comox Valley Regional District, along with their newest members on Hornby Island.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Karen Garrett, CUPE 556 President: (250) 686-5345; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: (604) 454-7293

Related Links

https://cupe.ca/

