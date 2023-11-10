HORIZONS ETFs WINS FOUR LIPPER FUND AWARDS

Horizons ETFs wins Lipper Fund awards in Fixed Income, Dividend and Real Estate categories

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is proud to announce that four of its exchange traded funds ("ETFs") won "best" in their respective ETF categories at the 2023 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv ("Lipper Fund Awards") ¹. The following ETFs won individual awards:

ETF Name Ticker Lipper Fund

ETF Awards Category Award Period Horizons Canadian High Dividend Index ETF HXH Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 3 Years Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF HFR Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 10 Years Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF HAF Multi-Sector Fixed Income 3 Years Horizons Equal Weight Canada REIT Index ETF HCRE Real Estate Equity 3 Years

The Lipper Fund Awards are calculated based on a comparison with other ETFs in the same Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee ("CIFSC") category. The 2023 Lipper Fund Awards are given to funds that deliver consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers, for various time periods ending July 31, 2023.

"We're honored to once again have a multitude of ETFs recognized by the Lipper Fund Awards," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "These wins are a reflection of our commitment to innovation, quality and value, which underpin everything that we strive to do at Horizons ETFs. As one of Canada's first ETF providers, we're proud of our legacy and remain committed to building and delivering exceptional funds for Canadian investors."

HXH received a 2023 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category for the three-year award period, ranking first out of 17 ETFs eligible for consideration.

"Getting more from your equity investments has been a major theme for investors in 2023, which makes us particularly proud of HXH's first-ever recognition by the Lipper Fund Awards this year in the Canadian Dividend and Income Equity category," said Mr. Mehta. "In addition, HXH's tax-efficient corporate class structure offers a key differentiator from other dividend-focused ETFs available in the Canadian marketplace, today."

HFR and HAF, sub-advised by Fiera Capital, were both recognized in the 2023 Lipper Fund Awards. HFR received a 2023 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Short Term Fixed Income category for the ten-year award period, ranking first out of 14 ETFs eligible for consideration. HAF received a 2023 Lipper Fund Award in the Multi-Sector Fixed Income category for the three-year award period, ranking first out of 14 ETFs eligible for consideration.

"Active management in the fixed income space can make a difference for investors, as HFR and HAF – sub-advised by a leading Canadian fixed income manager, Fiera Capital – have proven over their more-than-a-decade of performance," said Mr. Mehta. "With income and bonds top of mind for many, we're confident that these ETFs will continue to deliver attractive yields and help advisors and investors navigate today's fixed income environment for years to come."

HCRE received a 2023 Lipper Fund Award in the Real Estate Equity category for the three-year award period, ranking first out of 11 ETFs eligible for consideration. HCRE was also recognized during the 2022 Lipper Fund Awards.

"Launched in 2019, HCRE has now been recognized by the Lipper Fund Awards for a second year in a row," said Mr. Mehta. "Through its corporate class investment structure, HCRE offers investors a tax-efficient way to participate in the Canadian real estate investment trust market on a diversified basis through their stock portfolio."

About Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada ) Inc. ( www.HorizonsETFs.com )

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $27 billion of assets under management and 119 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

From Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, ©2023 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

¹Horizons Canadian High Dividend Index ETF (HXH), Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF (HAF) and Horizons Equal Weight Canada REIT Index ETF (HCRE) were awarded Canada's 2023 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv in the Canadian Dividend & Income Equity, Multi-Sector Fixed Income and Real Estate Equity ETF categories for the three-year period ending July 31, 2023, and were ranked first in their categories out of a total of 17, 14 and 11 ETFs, respectively. Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF (HFR) was awarded Canada's 2023 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv in the Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2023, and was ranked first in its category out of a total of 14 ETFs.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com.

Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Annualized Performance*

ETF 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Since Inception Return Inception Date Lipper Leader Ranking



HXH 1.43 % 18.01 % 6.37 % - 8.32 % 08-04-2016 5

HFR 5.60 % 2.10 % 2.40 % 2.12 % 2.33 % 10-12-2010 5

HAF 3.91 % 1.63 % 1.03 % 1.95 % 1.95 % 20-09-2009 5

HCRE -5.56 % 7.61 % - - 4.88 % 22-01-2019 5



*As at July 31, 2023. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in per unit/share value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. The rates of return shown in the table are not intended to reflect future values of the ETFs or returns on investment in the ETFs. Only the returns for periods of one year or greater are annualized returns.

