HORIZONS ETFs SURPASSES $30 BILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager"), a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group ("Mirae Asset"), announced today that its assets under management ("AUM") recently surpassed $30 billion – a financial milestone that entrenches its position as one of Canada's largest and fastest growing ETF providers.

In 2023, Horizons ETFs saw in-flows of approximately $5.5 billion, contributing to a total AUM increase of more than $7.6 billion – the most significant year of AUM growth in the Manager's history. In addition, more than $1.8 billion of those in-flows were raised in ETFs launched by the Manager last year, making Horizons ETFs one of the top providers for total assets raised in new ETFs launched in 2023.

"It has been thrilling and fulfilling to lead one of the biggest growth spurts in Horizons ETFs' history. I am tremendously optimistic about what's in store for the year ahead," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "In particular, seeing how our new ETFs have resonated with investors, from our first-in-Canada ETFs that provide exposure exclusively to short-term treasury bills to our bigger and bolder approach to asset allocation investing, has bolstered our resolve to continue to deliver more product innovation and disruption throughout 2024."

Launched in 2005, Horizons ETFs is among Canada's first home-grown ETF providers. In 2011, the Manager was acquired by South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments, one of the world's largest asset managers and part of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than CAD $710 billion in assets across 19 countries and markets. Since its acquisition, the Manager has grown rapidly, with assets increasing nine-fold since 2011.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 $3.4 $3.6 $4.1 $4.2 $4.9 $6.5 $9.2 $9.9 $10.4 $16.8 $20.7 $22.9 $30.5

*Source: Horizons ETFs. All values in CAD (billions). AUM data is at year end for each respective year.

ETF Name Ticker Launch Date AUM Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF HBNK July 5, 2023 $715.1 M Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF CBIL April 12, 2023 $564.5 M Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF UBIL.U April 12, 2023 $347.5 M Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF BKCL July 5, 2023 $58.2 M Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF SPAY October 4, 2023 $29.9 M

**All values cited in CAD (millions). AUM data is as at December 29, 2023.

"The combination of the global strength of the Mirae Asset brand and its vast network and insights, coupled with our local expertise and longstanding innovation within the Canadian ETF marketplace, have been the key contributors to our success and ultimately, to our investors' successes as well," said Mr. Mehta. "While I'm proud of what we've achieved to date, I remain focused on our greater future: continuing to grow our market share, product shelf and our value proposition for Canadians."

To commemorate its $30 billion AUM milestone, Horizons ETFs made donations to multiple charities operating across Canada, including to Second Harvest, Fred Victor and La Moisson de Montréal. In addition, employees also participated in additional charitable actions in support of their local communities.

To learn more about Horizons ETFs, please visit our website at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

To learn more about Mirae Asset, please visit their website at www.am.MiraeAsset.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company with one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs currently has more than $30 billion of assets under management and 119 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $710 billion of assets across 19 global markets around the world.

