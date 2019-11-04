Horizons ETFs Reduces Management Fees on Three Technology-Focused ETFs

Reductions bring management fees on sector-technology ETFs to near industry lows

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") has lowered the management fees on three of its technology sector exchange traded funds ("ETFs"). These changes follow the previously announced fee reduction from 0.65% to 0.45% on the Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF ("ETHI").

These changes in management fees came into effect on November 1, 2019, and are described below:

ETF Ticker Previous Management Fee* Updated Management Fee* Horizons Blockchain Technology & Hardware ETF BKCH 0.65% 0.45% Horizons Industry 4.0 Index ETF FOUR 0.65% 0.45% Horizons Robotics and Automation Index ETF RBOT 0.68% 0.45%

*Plus applicable sales tax

The investment objectives of the ETFs remain unchanged. Each of the ETFs provides direct exposure to potentially transformative technology trends.

The Horizons Blockchain Technology & Hardware ETF ("BKCH") seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Blockchain Technology & Hardware Index, net of expenses. The Solactive Blockchain Technology & Hardware Index tracks a portfolio of global companies focusing directly on blockchain innovation and development, as well as companies providing hardware and hardware-related services used in blockchain applications.

Horizons Industry 4.0 Index ETF ("FOUR") seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Industry 4.0 Index, net of expenses. The Solactive Industry 4.0 Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of equity securities of companies that are involved in the transformation of manufacturing and the industrial market through the development or implementation of new technologies and innovations.

The Horizons Robotics and Automation Index ETF ("RBOT") seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index. The Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of companies involved in the development of robotics and/or artificial intelligence.

"At Horizons ETFs, we have made a strong commitment to offering Canadian investors ETFs that can provide exposure to important transformative technologies such as blockchain, robotics, artificial intelligence and other important technologies involved in the latest industrial revolution," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "For all of these ETFs, we have implemented significant management fee reductions to align the ETFs in our line-up and to further enhance their appeal for investors seeking to invest in the long term growth potential of these technologies."

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has approximately $10 billion of assets under management and 91 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745info@horizonsetfs.com; Jonathan McGuire, External Communications Manager, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., (416) 640-2956, jmcguire@horizonsetfs.com

Related Links

http://horizonsetfs.com/

