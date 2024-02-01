HORIZONS ETFs RECEIVES NINE FUNDATA FUNDGRADE A+® AWARDS FOR 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") is proud to announce that nine of its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") have been awarded Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards ("Fundata Awards") for 2023 – the most Fundata Awards received by the Manager in a single year. More information regarding the ETFs below:

¹ Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC) ² Used by Fundata to calculate the relevant time period. The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2023. ³ Number of peers in CIFSC Category

Created by Fundata Canada Inc., the FundGrade rating system uses risk-adjusted performance figures to rank and grade Canadian investment funds, which include ETFs. Based on up to 10 years of performance data, the 'A+ Grade' is strictly a quantitative calculation conducted on an annual basis, which results in a grade score ranking, according to the fund classification standards defined by the Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee ("CIFSC").

"2023 was a milestone year for Horizons ETFs for several reasons, including our surpassing of $30 billion in assets under management. With our acceptance of these nine Fundata Awards – the most we've ever received in a single year – I'm happy to add another memorable milestone to last year's list of successes," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "These funds, many of which have been recognized for consecutive years, are symbolic of our stature and status as one of Canada's largest and leading ETF providers and our commitment to being permanent innovators."

Two of Horizons ETFs' funds – HXH and HXX – were recognized for the first time by the Fundata Awards for their achievements in their respective categories. HXH offers exposure to the performance of Canadian-listed equity securities characterized by high dividend yields and was recognized within the Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category. Recognized within the European Equity category, HXX offers exposure to the performance of 50 of the largest companies that are sector leaders in Europe. In 2023, HXH returned 6.74% and HXX achieved a 23.84% return.

Sub-advised by Guardian Capital LP, HAZ is an actively managed ETF focused on a global universe of dividend-producing companies and was recognized within the Global Equity category, which included 1095 other eligible funds. HAZ returned 17.45% in 2023.

HCRE provides equal-weight exposure to Canadian real estate through a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trust securities, which represent pools of money invested in office buildings, apartment complexes, warehouses and shopping centers. HCRE was recognized within the Real Estate Equity category with a 1.08% return in 2023.

HURA is the first ETF in Canada focused exclusively on the uranium sector and provides global exposure to companies involved in the uranium mining and exploration industry as well as exposure to the price of the physical uranium commodity. HURA was recognized within the Alternative Equity Focused category. In 2023, HURA achieved a 59.95% return.

HXT and HXQ also earned Fundata Awards for their respective achievements in the Canadian and U.S. Equity categories. Both ETFs are a part of Horizons ETFs' corporate class ETF family, a structure that can help provide minimal tracking error. HXT has been recognized with a Fundata Award for six consecutive years now, while HXQ has now been recognized for five years in a row. In 2023, HXT returned 11.96%, while HXQ returned 51.18%.

Sub-advised by Fiera Capital Corporation, one of Canada's leading fixed income managers, HFR was recognized by the Fundata Awards within the Canadian Short Term Fixed Income category. HFR is an actively-managed high-grade corporate bond ETF that is designed to pay a higher yield as interest rates rise. HFR returned 7.41% in 2023.

For more information on any of the Manager's Fundata Award-winning ETFs, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada ) Inc. ( www.HorizonsETFs.com )

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $30 billion of assets under management and 120 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $710 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF (HAZ)

HAZ seeks long-term returns consisting of regular dividend income and modest long-term capital growth. HAZ invests primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies with operations located anywhere in the world.

Performance for HAZ for the period ending December 31, 2023, is as follows: 17.45% (1 year), 10.78% (3 years), 11.69% (5 years), 10.49% (10 years), and 11.61% (since inception on July 20, 2010). HAZ was awarded its FundGrade A+® Award for the nine-year period ending December 31, 2023. In its award category – Global Equity – HAZ was in competition with 1095 other investment funds.

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF (HFR)

HFR is to generate income that is consistent with prevailing Canadian short-term corporate bond yields while reducing the potential effects of Canadian interest rate fluctuations on HFR. HFR invests primarily in a portfolio of Canadian debt (including debt-like securities) directly and hedges the portfolio's interest rate risk by maintaining a portfolio duration that is not more than one year. HFR may also invest directly in debt of U.S. companies, as well as indirectly through investments in securities of Listed Funds. HFR uses derivatives, including interest rate swaps, to deliver a floating rate of income.

Performance for HFR for the period ending December 31, 2023, is as follows: 7.41% (1 year), 2.50% (3 years), 3.04% (5 years), 2.38% (10 years), and 2.51% (since inception on December 10, 2010). HFR was awarded its FundGrade A+® Award for the nine-year period ending December 31, 2023. In its award category – Canadian Short Term Fixed Income – HFR was in competition with 161 other investment funds.

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF (HUF)

HUF.U seeks to generate income that is consistent with prevailing U.S. short-term corporate bond yields while reducing the potential effects of U.S. interest rate fluctuations on HUF.U. HUF.U invests primarily in a portfolio of U.S. corporate debt (including debt-like securities) directly, and hedges the portfolio's U.S. interest rate risk by maintaining a portfolio duration that is not more than one year.

Performance for HUF for the period ending December 31, 2023, is as follows: 4.48% (1 year), 3.80% (3 years), 2.54% (5 years), 4.55% (10 years), and 4.80% (since inception on September 27, 2013). HUF was awarded its FundGrade A+® Award for the nine-year period ending December 31, 2023. In its award category – Global Corporate Fixed Income– HCRE was in competition with 51 other investment funds.

Horizons Cdn High Dividend Index ETF (HXH)

HXH seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Canadian High Dividend Yield Index (Total Return), net of expenses. The Solactive Canadian High Dividend Yield Index (Total Return) is designed to measure the performance of Canadian-listed equity securities characterized by high dividend yield.

Performance for HXH for the period ending December 31, 2023, is as follows: 6.74% (1 year), 14.58% (3 years), 11.15% (5 years), and 8.24% (since inception on April 8, 2016). HXH was awarded its FundGrade A+® Award for the five-year period ending December 31, 2023. In its award category – Canadian Dividend & Income Equity – HXH was in competition with 258 other investment funds.

Horizons Equal Weight Canada REIT Index ETF (HCRE)

HCRE seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index (Total Return), net of expenses. The Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index (Total Return) is an equal-weight index of Canadian-listed real estate investment trust equity securities.

Performance for HCRE for the period ending December 31, 2023, is as follows: 1.08% (1 year), 3.91% (3 years), and 4.51% (since inception on January 22, 2019). HCRE was awarded its FundGrade A+® Award for the three-year period ending December 31, 2023. In its award category – Real Estate Equity – HCRE was in competition with 68 other investment funds.

Horizons Europe 50 Index ETF (HXX)

HXX seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Europe 50 Rolling Futures Index (Total Return), net of expenses. The Solactive Europe 50 Rolling Futures Index (Total Return) is designed to measure the performance of 50 of the largest companies that are sector leaders in the Eurozone.

Performance for HXX for the period ending December 31, 2023, is as follows: 23.84% (1 year), 8.45% (3 years), 10.23% (5 years), and 8.77 % (since inception on December 6, 2016). HXX was awarded its FundGrade A+® Award for the five-year period ending December 31, 2023. In its award category – European Equity – HXT was in competition with 78 other investment funds.

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (HURA)

HURA seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Global Uranium Pure-Play Index, net of expenses. The Solactive Global Uranium Pure-Play Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of issuers which (a) are primarily involved in the uranium mining and exploration industry, or (b) invest and participate directly in the physical price of uranium.

Performance for HURA for the period ending December 31, 2023, is as follows: 59.95% (1 year), 38.19% (3 years), and 32.40% (since inception on May 15, 2019). HURA was awarded its FundGrade A+® Award for the three-year period ending December 31, 2023. In its award category – Alternative Equity Focused – HURA was in competition with 61 other investment funds.

Horizons NASDAQ-100® Index ETF (HXQ)

HXQ seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the NASDAQ 100® Index (Total Return), net of expenses. The NASDAQ 100® Index (Total Return) includes 100 of the largest U.S. and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market.

Performance for HXQ for the period ending December 31, 2022, is as follows: 51.18% (1 year), 11.23% (3 years), 21.39% (5 years), and 19.81% (since inception on April 19, 2016). HXQ was awarded its FundGrade A+® Award for the five-year period ending December 31, 2023. In its award category – U.S. Equity – HXQ was in competition with 794 other investment funds.

Horizons S&P/TSX 60™ Index ETF (HXT)

HXT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60™ Index (Total Return), net of expenses. The S&P/TSX 60™ Index (Total Return) is designed to measure the performance of the large-cap market segment of the Canadian equity market.

Performance for HXT for the period ending December 31, 2023, is as follows: 11.96% (1 year), 10.32% (3 years), 11.55% (5 years), 8.19% (10 years), and 7.66% (since inception on September 14, 2010). HXT was awarded its FundGrade A+® Award for the nine-year period ending December 31, 2023. In its award category – Canadian Equity – HXT was in competition with 360 other investment funds.

For more information on the rating system, visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Please contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]