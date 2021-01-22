Horizons ETFs Receives 7 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is proud to announce that several of its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") have earned Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards ("Fundata Awards") for 2020. The below seven ETFs recognized for their historical performance, are the most Fundata Awards that Horizons ETFs has won in a single year:

Created by Fundata Canada Inc., the FundGrade rating system uses risk-adjusted performance figures to rank and grade Canadian investment funds, including ETFs. Based on up to 10 years of performance data, the 'A+ Grade' is strictly a quantitative calculation conducted on an annual basis, which results in a grade score ranking, according to the fund classification standards defined by the Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee ("CIFSC").

"After nearly a decade of celebrating Fundata Awards for various ETFs, we are honoured to have seven ETFs receive Fundata Awards in 2020 – the most we've ever had," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "With many repeat winners that have now won for multiple years in a row, I believe this is a trend that will continue for years to come."

HAD and HMP, two of the actively-managed ETFs recognized with 2020 Fundata Awards, are sub-advised by Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital"), one of Canada's largest fixed income managers. HAD focuses on high-quality Canadian fixed income securities, while HMP focuses on Canadian municipal bonds. While HAD has now been recognized three years in a row, this is the first year in which HMP has received a Fundata Award.

"Since 2010, we have partnered with Fiera Capital – Canada's leading fixed income investment manager. Today, they sub-advise nine of our actively managed fixed income ETFs," said Mr. Hawkins. "HAD's three-year winning streak is testament to Fiera Capital's expert management and steady hand throughout all market conditions. This year, we are also pleased to welcome HMP into the winner's circle."

HAL, a Canadian dividend-focused ETF, is actively managed by Guardian Capital LP ("Guardian Capital"). HAL is also celebrating three consecutive years of earning a Fundata Award within the Canadian Dividend & Fixed Income category.

"HAL is, and continues to be, one of our best performing dividend-focused ETFs," said Mr. Hawkins. "The Guardian Capital team have been trailblazers in the adoption and development of a machine-learning and artificial intelligence-assisted portfolio selection process, which they've used to consistently identify emerging dividend investment opportunities while applying their foresight to divest from others, ahead of dividend cuts."

HXT and HXQ also earned Fundata Awards for their respective achievements in the Canadian and U.S. Equity categories. Both ETFs are a part of Horizons ETFs' corporate class ETF family, a structure which can help provide minimal tracking error, and tax-efficiency for taxable accounts. HXT has been recognized with a Fundata Award for three consecutive years now, while HXQ has now been recognized for two years in a row.

"For another consecutive year, we are proud to see HXT and HXQ's respective recognitions in the Canadian Equity and U.S. Equity categories, highlighting our ability to offer best-in-class exposure to two of North America's biggest indices," said Mr. Hawkins. "There are other reasons to celebrate: HXT continues to be among Canada's lowest cost ETFs1, and in 2020, we also lowered the total cost on HXQ further, putting it among Canada's lowest cost exposure to the NASDAQ-1002. We are constantly looking for more opportunities to offer additional value to our investors."

Despite challenging market conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic that have impacted energy and fixed income markets, Horizons ETFs' HOG as well as HTB secured 2020 Fundata Awards in the Energy Equity category, and the Global Fixed Income category, respectively. While HOG won in 2019 as well, this is the first year that HTB has been recognized for a Fundata Award.

"2020 was a volatile year for many sectors, particularly the oil and gas industry, which contended with the first instance of negatively-priced oil in history. Fixed income also saw its value diminish against an increasingly strong equity bull market and historically low interest rates," said Mr. Hawkins. "In the face of adversity, HOG and HTB still delivered value to investors during 2020 and are well-deserving of their Fundata Awards recognition."

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $17 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

1Compared to other Canadian physically replicated ETFs in the "Canadian Equity" Morningstar category. HXT is among 3 other ETFs which have a management fee of 4bps (0.04%) when accounting for its rebate, as at December 30, 2020. Annual management fee rebated by 3bps (0.03%) to an effective management fee of 4bps, or 0.04%, effective December 30, 2020, until at least December 31, 2021.

2Out of all other Canadian ETFs tracking the NASDAQ-100® Index. HXQ and 1 other ETF each have the lowest management fee, MER, and trading expense ratio (TER), as at December 31, 2020.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Performance for HAD for the period ending December 31, 2020 is as follows: 9.90% (1 year), 6.14% (3 years), 4.45% (5 years) and 3.85% (since inception on October 10, 2012). HAD was awarded its FundGrade A+ Award for the one-year period ending December 31, 2020. In its award category – Canadian Fixed Income – HAD was in competition with 315 other investment funds.

Performance for HAL for the period ending December 31, 2020 is as follows: -3.13% (1 year), 5.12% (3 years), 8.43% (5 years) and 8.15% (since inception on February 9, 2010). HAL was awarded its FundGrade A+ Award for the one-year period ending December 31, 2020. In its award category – Canadian Dividend & Income Equity – HAL was in competition with 327 other investment funds.

Performance for HXT for the period ending December 31, 2020 is as follows: 5.52% (1 year), 5.92% (3 years), and 9.61% (5 years) and 6.90% (since inception on September 14, 2010). HXT was awarded its FundGrade A+ Award for the one-year period ending December 31, 2020. In its award category – Canadian Equity – HXT was in competition with 418 other investment funds.

Performance for HXQ for the period ending December 31, 2020 is as follows: 45.35% (1 year), 27.40% (3 years) and 26.43% (since inception on April 19, 2016). HXQ was awarded its FundGrade A+ Award for the one-year period ending December 31, 2020. In its award category – U.S. Equity – HXQ was in competition with 888 other investment funds.

Performance for HOG for the period ending December 31, 2020 is as follows: -17.96% (1 year), -4.57% (3 years), 3.40% (5 years) and -1.48% (since inception on July 14, 2014). HOG was awarded its FundGrade A+ Award for the one-year period ending December 31, 2020. In its award category – Energy Equity – HOG was in competition with 33 other investment funds.

Performance for HMP for the period ending December 31, 2020 is as follows: 5.56% (1 year), 3.62% (3 years), 2.57% (5 years) and 2.47% (since inception on August 12, 2015). HMP was awarded its FundGrade A+ Award for the one-year period ending December 31, 2020. In its award category – Canadian Short Term Fixed Income – HMP was in competition with 170 other investment funds.

Performance for HTB for the period ending December 31, 2020 is as follows: 7.55% (1 year), 6.59% (3 years), 2.58% (5 years) and 3.38% (since inception on April 7, 2015). HTB was awarded its FundGrade A+ Award for the one-year period ending December 31, 2020. In its award category – Global Fixed Income – HTB was in competition with 278 other investment funds.

For more information on the rating system, visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

