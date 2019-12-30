Horizons ETFs Rebalances Marijuana-Focused Index ETF Suite
Dec 30, 2019, 13:27 ET
Horizons ETFs has completed its final marijuana ETFs rebalance of 2019
TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") has completed the quarterly rebalance of the constituent holdings of the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF ("HMMJ":TSX), the Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF ("HMUS":NEO) and the Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF ("HMJR":NEO).
HMMJ is the world's first ETF offering direct exposure to North American-listed securities that have significant business activities in the marijuana industry. Amid contraction within the marijuana sector, seven constituents were removed from HMMJ's portfolio:
Deletions
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp
|
CANN
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Emerald Health Therapeutics
|
EMH
|
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Eve & Co Inc
|
EVE
|
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Fsd Pharma Inc
|
HUGE
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
48North Cannabis Corp
|
NRTH
|
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Radient Technologies Inc
|
RTI
|
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Zenabis Global Inc
|
ZENA
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
HMMJ is an index (or passively managed) ETF, which seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the North American Marijuana Index, net of expenses. This index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of North American publicly listed life sciences companies with significant business activities in the marijuana industry. The North American Marijuana Index selects from a current universe of companies that have operations that may include one or more of biopharmaceuticals, medical manufacturing, distribution, bioproducts and other ancillary businesses related to the marijuana industry. Securities within HMMJ's index generally have a market capitalization of greater than CAD $75 million.
"The performance of the Marijuana sector in Q4 was quite disappointing. As a result, the market capitalization of a number of HMMJ's holdings fell below their minimum inclusion threshold, leading to their removal from the index and the ETF," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "Within HMMJ's portfolio, this has resulted in the survival of the fittest: HMMJ's holdings are now more concentrated on companies that are maintaining a strong position within the cannabis industry, despite difficult market conditions."
Rebalancing of the North American Marijuana Index, and consequently HMMJ, occurs each calendar quarter. At that point, all stocks eligible for inclusion are generally re-weighted by their respective market capitalization. The holdings of HMMJ and its current portfolio weights are regularly updated and available at https://www.HorizonsETFs.com/HMMJ.
Performance Update as at December 20, 2019*
|
1 Month
|
3 Month
|
6 Months
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
Annualized
|
HMMJ
|
-4.48%
|
-34.28%
|
-51.52%
|
-34.71%
|
-34.76%
|
0.73%
|
NAMMAR Index
|
-5.77%
|
-32.43%
|
-51.08%
|
-34.51%
|
-34.55%
|
-6.26%
|
TX60AR Index
|
0.58%
|
1.77%
|
4.58%
|
22.52%
|
23.95%
|
7.08%
* Source: Bloomberg, as at December 20, 2019. ** Since HMMJ's inception on April 4, 2017.
The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Additionally, index returns do not take into account management, operating or trading expenses that may be incurred in replicating the index. The rates of return above are not indicative of future returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. The indices are not directly investible.
HMUS REBALANCE
Launched in April 2019, HMUS is the world's first U.S.-focused marijuana index ETF.
HMUS seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the US Marijuana Companies Index, net of expenses. This index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of publicly-listed companies having significant business activities in, or significant exposure to, the marijuana or hemp industries in the United States. Constituents of this index are selected from Canadian and U.S. exchanges. While some securities may be listed on major North American exchanges, the majority of the securities currently trade on North American exchanges that include but are not limited to the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Aequitas NEO Exchange.
This rebalance resulted in the removal of seven companies:
Deletions
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Chemesis International Inc
|
CSI
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Dixie Brands Inc
|
DIXI
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
4front Ventures Corp
|
FFNT
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
High Tide Inc
|
HITI
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Rubicon Organics Inc
|
ROMJ
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Sol Global Investments Corp
|
SOL
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
1933 Industries Inc
|
TGIF
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
"We continue to believe that the United States has the potential be the world's largest cannabis market from an investment perspective," said Mr. Hawkins. "Several instances of key federal and state-level legislation have signalled progress on greater cannabis liberalization in the country, including the SAFE Banking Act, the MORE Act, and the legalization of recreational cannabis in Illinois. We are optimistic about what's in store for the United States' cannabis sector in 2020."
Rebalancing of the US Marijuana Companies Index, and consequently HMUS, occurs each calendar quarter. At that point, all stocks eligible for inclusion are generally re-weighted by their respective market capitalization. The holdings of HMUS and its current portfolio weights are regularly updated and available at https://www.HorizonsETFs.com/HMUS.
HMJR REBALANCE
HMJR seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Emerging Marijuana Growers Index, net of expenses. This index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of primarily North American publicly-listed small-capitalization companies primarily involved in the cultivation, production and/or distribution of marijuana.
HMJR invests in companies with market capitalizations generally between CAD $50 million and CAD $500 million. The ETF's portfolio is 100% invested in marijuana producers and distributors, and it can have exposure to companies outside of North America.
The HMJR portfolio recently expanded to include the following eight constituents:
Additions
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Ayr Strategies Inc
|
AYR.A
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
C21 Investments Inc
|
CXXI
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Ianthus Capital Holdings Inc
|
IAN
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Medmen Enterprises Inc
|
MMEN
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Cannaroyalty Corp
|
OH
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Seach Medical Group Ltd
|
SEMG
|
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
|
Sundial Growers Inc
|
SNDL
|
NASDAQ
|
Green Organic Dutchman Holdings
|
TGOD
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
The following 20 companies were removed from HMJR's portfolio on this rebalance:
Deletions
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Choom Holdings Inc
|
CHOO
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Creso Pharma Ltd
|
CPH
|
Australian Securities Exchange
|
Chemesis International Inc
|
CSI
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Dixie Brands Inc
|
DIXI
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc
|
DN
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Emerald Health Therapeutics
|
EMH
|
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Eve & Co Inc
|
EVE
|
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Exmceuticals Inc
|
EXM
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
FSD Pharma Inc
|
HUGE
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Harvest One Cannabis Inc
|
HVT
|
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Integrated Cannabis Co Inc
|
ICAN
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
James E Wagner Cultivation Cor
|
JWCA
|
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Mjardin Group Inc
|
MJAR
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Mgc Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|
MXC
|
Australian Securities Exchange
|
Ravenquest Biomed Inc
|
RQB
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Sunniva Inc
|
SNN
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Sproutly Canada Inc
|
SPR
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
Wildflower Brands Inc
|
SUN
|
Canadian Securities Exchange
|
THC Global Group Ltd
|
THC
|
Australian Securities Exchange
|
Westleaf Inc
|
WL
|
TSX Venture Exchange
Rebalancing of the Emerging Marijuana Growers Index, and consequently HMJR, occurs each calendar quarter. At that point, all stocks eligible for inclusion are generally re-weighted by their respective market capitalization. The holdings of HMJR and its current portfolio weights are regularly updated and available at https://www.HorizonsETFs.com/HMJR.
About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has approximately $10 billion of assets under management and 91 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.
There are risks associated with this product. HMUS is expected to invest in the Marijuana industry in certain U.S. states that have legalized marijuana for therapeutic or adult-use, which is currently illegal under U.S. federal law. HMUS will passively invest in companies involved in the marijuana industry in the U.S. where local state law regulates and permits such activities, as well as in companies involved in the Canadian legal Marijuana industry. HMUS will not be directly engaged in the manufacture, importation, possession, use, sale or distribution of marijuana in either Canada or the U.S. Please read the full risk disclosure in the prospectus before investing.
